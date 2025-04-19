In late 2023, Ashton Forbes and his group on X.com claimed to have solved the mystery of what happened to Flight MH-370, with the help of leaked US satellite and drone footage, Chinese satellite images and by consulting with numerous witnesses and experts.

The upshot of what Forbes believes happened is that there was a lithium ion battery explosion on the plane that caused a major fire, causing the Captain to turn the plane around and to descend to a lower altitude, to allow his passengers to breathe after cabin de-pressurization. Then, he believes a secret US Navy teleportation technology was directed at the airliner.

In the leaked videos that we see here, looped in Ashton Forbes' interview with Clayton Morris on Redacted, we see three orbs rotating around the fuselage of Flight MH-370, before the plane appears to be "zapped" out of space-time.

These three orbs could be partial visible evidence of the process that Bob Beckwith was trying to get me to understand, 25 years ago, when I was writing a book about space-time manipulation.

Bob told me that by the late 1990s, the US Navy's entire Osprey Class of minesweepers were equipped with teleportation capabilities and that these ships could literally "blip" themselves to anywhere on the planet. The ships could also be placed one second ahead of Universal space-time while cruising and thereby, go undetected.

If it's true that this teleportation technology was on Osprey Class minesweepers in the 1990s, then it's probably on a lot of other military vehicles by now, as suggested by Air Force General Steven Kwast and by White House Office of Science & Technology Director, Michael Kratsios, earlier this week.

Bob Beckwith was the Founder of the successful electrification systems engineering company, Beckwith Electric. He was an electronics wunderkind who at 23, was working at Bell Labs in the early 1940s, when the US Navy commandeered him for the war effort, mainly to work on "sonar invisibility", to help make US ships undectable to the German mines being laid off the East Coast, which were blowing merchant ships out of the water.

The capability of placing ships ahead of Universal space-time would hypothetically eliminate this threat. In Bob's book that he sent to me, 'Hypotheses', he expounded on his theory about "Divided Space". He theorized that "bubbles" of Divided Space could be created and separated from what he called "Universal Space" by applying three counter-rotating EM fields of enough force.

He explained this is what enables UFOs to take 90º and 45º turns at thousands of g forces, without breaking up; because these craft possess technology that generates a field of Divided Space around them.

So, it's very interesting to me that the leaked footage seen in video of Ashton Forbes' interview with Clayton Morris shows three small orbs revolving around the fuselage of the airliner before they all disappear in an endothermic blip, with no heat signature – or what Ashton Forbes suggests is a "phase transition" of the plane, as he told Keith Malinak and Zeynep Yenisey on At The Mic.

Bob Beckwith wrote another short book called 'Levitation, Teleportation and Time Travel'. Bob and the contents of this book are referenced in a 15-page document that Richard Dolan called "The UFO leak of the century", which was entered into the public record during the May 17th 2022 Open House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on UFOs ("UAPs").

Among many other things, the document confirms the existence of an "MJ-12-like cabal", the 1947 UFO crash at Roswell, alien bodies and an ultra secret UFO crash retrieval and back-engineering program operating completely outside of government oversight and which was still active as of 2002.

Bob shared a lot of other interesting details, that I posted about, here.

I'm not a physicist and I can't say with 100% certainty whether Bob was psyopping me – and psyopping the House Subcommittee on UFOs, postmortem – or telling the truth. All I can say is that the above is what he told me and you can read more about that and other, totally crazy stuff that people claimed to me was true in my first book, 'The Philadelphia Experiment Murder'.

I also can't say with 100% certainty whether Ashton Forbes is psyopping us. His digital footprint is limited to podcasts and social media. From a previous podcast, we learned that Ashton is an IT professional with a US Government security clearance. So his "bonafides" are mysterious but he's very good at explaining things.

In this interview with Clayton Morris, Ashton goes into the fascinating details about the technology that we are witnessing in the leaked videos of MH-370, which he believes was quantum-tunneled, i.e., teleported from its flight path to an unknown location. He believes the "zap" that we see in the video is:

"Absolute proof [that] the orbs are inducing a Negative Energy state ["pulled-out" of Zero Point Energy] through a low energy Phase Transition... "That's gravitational lensing, right there...Now, what you're seeing here is, you're seeing space-time being contracted. And when it gets contracted, the Refractive Index, the Permittivity of the Vacuum changes. And when that happens, what you see is this effect, where the Ground State of...your orbs goes down. "And what this does is it's like a trampoline, like jumping on a little trampoline. It pulls a little bit of energy out and it doesn't even have to be that much energy, because those balls of plasma are 20 feet wide of condensed charge. They're extremely powerful magnets. "So when you jam them together, the closer they get, that force goes up and it amplifies, to a degree where then, boom, space-time, itself breaks down...and magnetic reconnection occurs when the orbs get too close because these magnetic fields, these orbs is so powerful. "Now, the last thing I want to say on the orbs, for you to understand, which is helpful, is that these are orbs of Coherent Plasma, meaning that what's happening is the magnetic and electric fields the plasma is producing is what's being used to make it into a sphere... "So, what they figured out is if they move the plasma around the right way, the fields will cause the plasma to become an orb that stays coherent in the sky, that can float around. "And that's called Magnetohydrodynamics (MHD). You'll see the acronym all over the place. They're using controlled powerful magnetic fields to move the plasma around, keep the charge separated, the positive and the negative, so that it acts like a lightning bolt... "The last point I want to make is...I think [what we're seeing in the videos is) actual teleportation. So what's happening is the orbs must have an equal number of charge between the four orbs. You've got three orbs around the plane and you've got one orb somewhere else. So when this plane is being teleported – Delta, don't sue me – and then comes back, the orbs need to cancel-out... "[One] configuration could be that the three orbs next to the plane all add up to one negative charge. And then, you have one positive charge, let's say, at Diego Garcia or in the Maldives. And then, when the orbs come together, it causes them to slingshot and come together and then they appear at your new location."

Ashton goes on to say that he believes, "There is no way for you to actually go back to a previous time in the Universe. But you can actually travel in time. Time travel is 100% real...You can travel to the future, number one. You can slow your rate of time, so that everything else looks like it's speeding-up around you, to such a degree, where you could go 100 years in the future...The other thing you could do is you could reverse your biological process. You could put a bubble around yourself and reverse the entropy of inside the bubble, which is you and your age, and you could reverse your age."

This last description sounds a bit like the "bubbles" of "Divided Space" that Bob Beckwith was telling me about.

Shortly after my book came out in January 2001, the tiny cabin that I was renting on Big Fresh Pond in Southampton, NY was repeatedly broken-into and my personal belongings riffled-through – including on the day that I went into Manhattan to meet with FEMA in October 2001, at the apartment I'd rented for 8 years, 1/2 block from the World Trade Center, when my apartment was declared "Uninhabitable" and FEMA later wired me $4,000 to cover the cost of moving out and buying a new couch.

I was traumatized by the devastation of Lower Manhattan that I'd just seen. Then, I got back to my rented cabin and someone had broken into it again and tossed things around.

I was spooked by these repeated break-ins and I was sick of everybody thinking I was crazy, so I eventually stopped talking – or even thinking – about what I'd learned, while writing my book about the manipulation of space-time.

But suddenly, it appears that a discussion of this subject is fair game – even if ChatGPT's Woke AI doesn't like it!

(A full transcript of this interview appears beneath the video linked here)