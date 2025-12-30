Tom Luongo: Venezuela is Trump vs Langley

Since 2020, many of us have been aware of the digital component of the ongoing thefts of our elections and we've watched while Fox News and numerous individuals have been sued for billions of dollars just for talking about it.
A year into his second term, we’ve heard almost nothing from the Trump administration about the 20-year worldwide digital election theft operation.
While Trump has made side comments about the “rigged elections” over the years, no legal actions have been widely reported. You can understand why, when you understand that Seditious Feds within our own government have been using the Venezuelan Regime to steal our elections on behalf of the City of London-Davos Crowd.
It looks like it’s all going to come out. A few weeks ago, video witness testimony emerged of Venezuelan technologists working for the Chavista Regime, who have rigged the elections in 72 countries over the past two decades. Grand jury proceedings are reportedly underway and Trump’s Christmas litany on TRUTHSocial all suggest that this attack on our elections is about to take center stage.
The US Government was such a captured operation under the Biden administration that Patrick Byrne had to personally bankroll the investigation into Smartmatic by Gary Bentsen.
The Venezuelan government then put a $25 million bounty on Patrick’s head and he fled to Qatar. Gary’s colleagues warned him that the Seditious Feds would imprison him or worse if he continued his investigation, so he fled to Switzerland with his family.
As the two have gone public over the past year with the findings of their investigation, they’ve been falling all over themselves to avoid breaking their National Security Oaths and to avoid saying things that could aggravate the lawfare being waged against them.
In the beginnng, they seemed to be blaming the failed state of Venezuela for all of America’s problems and a lot of people weren’t buying it. Finally last August, Patrick started teasing information about the CIA’s involvement in the election theft. Then, he came clean and announced that he’d been a CIA asset for 30 years.
This was followed a few days ago by Juan O Savin revealing that the CIA was instrumental in helping Venezuela to develop Smartmatic technology:
VIDEO: “CIA Helped Venezuela Develop the Smartmatic Voting Machines” - Pub Dec 25, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Juan O Savin: There is a component of the US intelligence system which has been working to install leaders in power using these fraudulent vote machines. And in fact, when Venezuela first developed the Smartmatic system, it was with assistance from CIA operatives, in order to overturn who was in control in governments all across the world, but especially in South America.
So there’s been a component of our CIA, plus MI6 and MI5, out of England, our FBI here and other agencies around the world, including German intelligence, Israeli intelligence, French intelligence, who have been assisting and it’s like a club to install their favored leaders in various places around the world, using these corrupted electronic vote systems.
So there is a divide within the American system between some of these people in the investigative agencies, including the CIA and FBI, who have been working behind the scenes to not let this be challenged, not let it be uncovered; their involvement in the vote fraud. And that’s why a number of these leaders themselves will go to prison for the rest of their lives, many of them, because of what they’ve done to overturn the elections in countries around the world, including Australia.
I first heard about how the CIA had set up Venezuela with the Optech-Smartmatic voting machines in the ‘70s or ‘80s in a 2018 podcast on AIM4Truth‘s now-deplatformed YouTube channel.
AIM4Truth researchers also found hard evidence that US intelligence/military had conspired with foreign governments, notably the British MI6/Admiralty/rogue CIA, to rig US elections:
“DoD formed Scytl USA, LLC in Tampa Florida in 2009, then transferred 100% of the ownership in 2010 to the Spanish corporation Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. Then, on Oct. 30, 2020, merged Spanish Scytl into the British Paragon Group Limited with 118 subsidiaries that support the British Pilgrims Society drive for world control by rigging elections.”
So, the latest revelations from Patrick and Juan confirm what I’d already suspected; that the US military operation in Venezuela is not about Venezuela, per se. It’s about the Trump administration’s war against the CIA and the Seditious Feds, so it was gratifying for me to hear people with the gravitas of Gen Blaine Holt and Ed Burlingame to confirm exactly this.
As Tore Maras said years ago in the video below, “Your own government has been rigging the elections.”
Now, for those wondering how Trump won 2016 and 2024, Patrick Byrne told Harrison Smith three weeks ago that he’d been planning a physical attack to disable Dominion’s Huawei server farm in Belgrade, Serbia to stop the steal of the 2024 elections but that at the last minute, US Cyber Command stepped in and cooked the machines. We still haven’t heard the full story about that.
In a June 8, 2022 podcast, Tore Maras made the bombshell announcement that it was she who had disabled the DHS’ 2016 digital vote theft operation, which was being run out of their facility in Brunswick, Georgia.
As a former CIA contractor, Tore was familiar with the software, because she had been hired to hijack elections in foreign countries in the past, including the 2014 election in Ukraine.
VIDEO: “Tore Says she Stopped the Steal in 2016…” - Pub Aug 28, 2022 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
She said:
Tore Maras: I admitted to making sure that the closet they had to rig the election was inoperable. And if you remember in Georgia, DHS, Homeland Security, CISA got caught getting in there.
Who did I tell you runs the f*ing elections? I know their name, I know the unit and I have the evidence – not in my possession, so don’t raid me, because you’re not going to find it…
Your own government has been rigging the elections. This is why they tormented President Trump, because they didn’t know where it came from. Everyone thought MOSSAD helped. Why would MOSSAD help? They do the same thing [steal elections from their own people].
DHS got caught. In Georgia, in 2016. Nobody asked, ‘What was Homeland Security doing in the election machines if they’re not connected to the internet?’
Because they’re the ones that rigged the elections and they got caught, because I set them up from West Brunswick, because they had to use that closet! And that was an unmasked IP, because it was migrated over to the one in Virginia. I set it and I did it!…
And every single time I go to court, so that I could put that evidence in there, I keep getting kicked out of there. And every single time, I keep putting it in, I get kicked out of it. And the thing is, I don’t want to give it to anyone, because no one is going to utilize it and showcase it but I’m going to make sure the f*ing world sees it.
Me putting it on my podcast or on my website isn’t going to help. I want it on the record: CISA did it. They got caught in 2016. CISA sat on the Halderman Report. CISA, CISA, CISA, CISA!…
The only duly-elected president you have had in two decades is President Donald J Trump – and they had stolen millions of votes already, by the time that shifted in. Because I knew (laughs) it was so hilarious, when they tried to activate – they couldn’t! It was perfect! It was absolutely perfect!…
I am frustrated. So frustrated. We had Barack Hussein Obama’s transition team, in May, insert themselves in the highest positions. We have Federal Employees – Barack Hussein Obama-appointed Federal Employees – organizing and literally calling it a ‘coup’.
And he’s [Obama] going to sit there and say that the President [Trump] orchestrated a coup?
You guys orchestrated a coup for the patriots [J6], so that you could entrap them, so you can make sure this never happens again!
What’s the point? Sometimes, I actually think, ‘What’s the point?’ Yeah. So I’ve got half a million people that are awake. Half a million people that see. But then, I have a half a billion other people sitting there, talking sh¡t about me, when they’re bought, when they’re assets of Brennan’s and Obama’s, trying to choke the truth and they know they can’t kill me off, ‘cause that’s not allowed, ‘cause then, they’ll never get the keys…
They’ve been stealing elections for two decades. You didn’t like Bush? Well, that was rigged. You didn’t like Obama? Well, that was frickin rigged. Everything has been rigged! And the one time someone is elected, even though the chips were stacked against him – out of nowhere, some random person that no one who ran operations could even see coming – that’s what made it so f***ing perfect – that you would not be able to see it coming, because it was unexpected.
Not even JOB [John Owen Brennan] would have seen that coming. Not even Hussein [Barack Obama] would have seen that coming.
The featured video at the top of this page is a 13-minute segment from Tom Luongo’s appearance on the Commodity Culture podcast about a week ago. In the full podcast, Luongo talks about how the Trump administration is about to unveil gold-backed bonds that could wipe out the Globalist agenda and give the City of London-Davos crowd a bad hair day and he talks about how Trump's military build-up around Venezuela is not what it seems. (That full video and the transcript are HERE).
It was Tom’s recommendation that led me to find the Crypto Rich podcast with Gen Blaine Holt and EM Burlingame that I ran yesterday. This is Tom’s summary of what they say is really going on in Venezuela:
Tom Luongo: Venezuela is Trump versus Langley…this is about the military going after intelligence assets and about organized crime…
I heartily recommend a lot of people sit down and listen to guys who have this kind of experience. I don’t have this kind of experience. Almost everybody in the audience doesn’t.
But my friends, Blaine Holt and the EM Burlingame have been doing great work to explain what’s actually going on. They did a thing with my friend, Crypto Rich, a short video about 18, 19 minutes. I absolutely recommend everybody listen to about what was actually on the boat that we seized the other day.
I’m going to walk some people through this. This is going to sound like a digression, but it’s not. It’s really kind of important. So supposedly, it was an oil tanker, right? Well, then why did we not find out what country it was flagged under, what we took off the boat or anything else? We learned nothing. All we heard was that if they were, if there were trafficked children and or women on that boat, we would have seen them, right? Because they would have been happy to show the world that “We stopped human trafficking”. I mean, that’s a political win.
So, the fact that we had nothing come out about what they actually seized, who they are, who and/or what they actually seized and where this thing was either headed. We knew nothing. That’s a tell. And the tell is it was something they did not want anyone to know about.
Meaning it was – EM happens to think it’s leadership of like Azov guys that they were trying to get and getting ready to smuggle into the United States to start kinetic operations on the ground. It could have been a dirty bomb trigger.
It could have been nuclear material. It could have been any of these things, but it certainly wasn’t Venezuelan oil, because if it was, they would have mentioned it. It’s that simple.
And they would have said it was flagged on. No, the ship was flying flagless and that’s that. And the kicker – and this was the best part about this: It says that there were six other oil tankers, five or six other ships moving through the area. They weren’t stopped. Right?
So what Trump is doing is what Trump always does, which is that he says a lot of stuff that is absolute strategic misdirection.
But these are all signals to the intelligence services: “If you think you’re going to start a civil war in the United States, because that’s your only move on the board,” which everything I’ve laid out already this morning tells you that, at the end of the day, what is Davos’ big move against the US? Start a civil war on the ground, start a race war, start something. You got to start something. And that’s what the Seditious Six video is all about.
That’s why Hegseth is going hard after Mark Kelly, right? That’s why these things are happening. This is the military and the President against the intelligence services.
Let’s go back to Trump’s statement during his fire-breathing side chat the other night. What was the big centerpiece? Giving a Christmas bonus to the entire military. That was the most powerful thing in the speech. Everything else was boilerplate, you know, stuff that the administration has been saying for months, but it was good for him to say all that and say it that way.
But that was the signal to me, out of all the other noise. That’s what stuck out to me. “Oh, by the way, you think you’re going to take the military out while I’m telling the entire country, they’re the most important people right now. They’re getting a bonus check.” That’s a huge signal. So that’s what this is about.
Venezuela is kind of like the – if Zurich is the center of the gold trade in Europe, right? And money-laundering and all that other stuff. Well, Venezuela is the Zurich of the global organized crime trade in the Western hemisphere. And it needs to be removed.
Now, I don’t think that he’s actively moving Maduro out of, he just wants Maduro to knuckle under. Same thing with Zelenskyy. And what’s the problem with Maduro, just like Zelenskyy, is that he’s getting pressure from Trump and getting told by Davos, “Hey, don’t worry about it. We’ve got this taken care of. We’re going to take out Trump.”
And then, Trump is going, “Uh, no, I’m accelerating the timetable on you.”
Same thing with Zelenskyy. They’re doing the same. It’s the same dance, right? You don’t see the hand, the open hand of Davos on Venezuela, because they can’t really talk about that, because it’s below ground. It’s below the headlines. It’s organized. It’s their organized crime. It’s their drug and human trafficking. It’s all that other stuff. It’s all the dark money that gets moved around. It’s intelligence service stuff.
Whereas, obviously in Ukraine, it’s an open, we’re an open warfare, right? So that’s above board. The other one’s below board and that’s kind of why it’s different, but you can see the reflection of Davos’ influence, there by the histrionics of everybody, all across the political spectrum as to why this is, this is “wrong”, including so-called Libertarians, like Rand Paul. And the fact that Tucker Carlson went out there yesterday and told Judge Napolitano, “Oh, I’ve been briefed by various members of Congress. We’re going to war with Venezuela and Trump’s going to announce it tonight or, you know, on Wednesday night.”
Like, no, didn’t happen. He got punked. Then, you have to ask the question, “Is Tucker Carlson out there being a disinformation agent for the administration?” I don’t know. I can’t figure out Tucker’s role in any of this anymore, to be honest, OK?
So like, this is all what we’re dealing with now. We’re now into the realm of signaling pre-kinetic action on US soil and it’s happening on both sides. And so, that’s the way you’ve got to read all of this.
Is Trump going to put boots on the ground of Venezuela? Like, why? He’s got enough. Eight naval and air assets in, in the region to like force, you know, force whatever he wants. You don’t need to put boots on the ground, declare war with Venezuela.
The fact that that feckless a**hole, Thomas Massey’s up there, grandstanding in Congress about this! They’re not going to war with Venezuela!
We’re taking out non-state actors that have no rights, under UNCLOS and everybody who’s b¡tching about this knows it. Every one of them, including the lawyers in the Commentariat, period.
They’re all lying. They’re all untrustworthy. I don’t know what the truth is, but I can tell you that the truth ain’t what they’re peddling, OK?
So, it’s self-consistent with the behavior that we’re seeing with Trump over Ukraine and over Israel, Gaza and everything else.
So now, I’m going to bring up a vector that you haven’t touched on, yet because it’s absolutely germane to all of this, which is Japan, right? On the same day that the BRICS announced the unit is going live or they’re working on it or whatever they’re doing, which is fine.
The BRICS and unit are basically a hedge against Trump and the United States losing their current war for independence against Davos.
Trump goes to Japan and basically sets Japan free. I know everybody thinks I’m crazy for this, but I’m like, I’m watching that ceremony and that does not look like your average state visit to me.
That looks like a people that are absolutely over the Moon, overjoyed that their liberator has stepped off the fricking plane, because they’ve been under the thumb of the British and British economic system forever – or, you know, or have we all not watched ‘Princes of the Yen’, right?
BOJ is about to raise interest rates again. They could start raising interest rates hard. That would be hilarious. They’re unwinding the yen carry trade. They’re slowly but surely unwinding their QQE, their, their, their ETF and equity portfolio. Yeah. It’s going to be over 50 or a hundred years, whatever. It’s all nonsense.
They announce X and they’re going to do whatever they want. What’s important, here is to understand that at some point, Japan is going to be allowed to rearm, because we’re setting up for the next war, which is the one where we stop Chinese aggression, but we have to deal with Europe, first. So, you deal with Europe and then, you move to China.
And Japan is the pivotal piece in that, because who has benefited more from the Japanese yen carry trade, the United States or Europe? We all watch the dollar-yen cross when you should be watching the euro-yen cross.
So, I throw that out there. I think that that is the biggest issue, here. I think the Fed is setting up, I think Trump and Bessent and company are setting up for a day and you know, you’re seeing it from Christine Lagarde.
You’re seeing it from all the European Central Bank, you know, big waves, Bank of England, you know, Andrew Bailey, that slovenly pr¡ck, I can’t stand that guy. Oh my God. He’s like the height of Limeydom!
And like, very clearly saying that they’re worried that the Fed is not going to provide them dollar swap lines. Yeah. I wonder why.
I mean, they were, they were prefacing this three months ago, four months ago. Clearly, they know what’s going on. And if Japan detonate finished, you know, starts the process of, at any moment detonating the rest of the yen carry trade, like they did in August of...2024, was it 2024 or 2023? 2024.
Yeah. It was right after the Biden-Trump debate. You know, that Black Monday in April on August 5th. That was a warning.
That’s what it looked like to me, so that’d be funny. And so there’s about six different ways of what I’m getting at is about six different ways that Trump and Bessent could catalyze the breakdown of the European banking system.
So, “Hold that Sword of Damocles over our head all you want and we’ll destroy you and we’ll maintain and we’ll mitigate most of the blowback onto us.”
That’s why the Fed stopped QQT. That’s why they lowered interest rates. That’s why they’ve announced quote unquote “new QE”, which is all bullcrap.
Like the Fed stands ready to provide our banking system with the backstops, if necessary, because that’s the Fed’s job, when this goes kinetic, in a financial sense. And then clearly, the counter move to that would be for Davos to activate their physically kinetic players on American soil. Be it a mixture of ISIS and Azov guys and Black Lives Matter and Blue governors and all of it, every bit of it. They can activate all of it. So, we’ll see.
And that’s why Trump coming out and saying, “Oh, we love our military. We love our military so much that we’re willing to share our tariff revenue with them, because that’s how we protect our country.” OK? Message received.
