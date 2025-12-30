Tom Luongo: Venezuela is Trump vs Langley

Since 2020, many of us have been aware of the digital component of the ongoing thefts of our elections and we've watched while Fox News and numerous individuals have been sued for billions of dollars just for talking about it.

A year into his second term, we’ve heard almost nothing from the Trump administration about the 20-year worldwide digital election theft operation.

While Trump has made side comments about the “rigged elections” over the years, no legal actions have been widely reported. You can understand why, when you understand that Seditious Feds within our own government have been using the Venezuelan Regime to steal our elections on behalf of the City of London-Davos Crowd.

It looks like it’s all going to come out. A few weeks ago, video witness testimony emerged of Venezuelan technologists working for the Chavista Regime, who have rigged the elections in 72 countries over the past two decades. Grand jury proceedings are reportedly underway and Trump’s Christmas litany on TRUTHSocial all suggest that this attack on our elections is about to take center stage.

The US Government was such a captured operation under the Biden administration that Patrick Byrne had to personally bankroll the investigation into Smartmatic by Gary Bentsen.

The Venezuelan government then put a $25 million bounty on Patrick’s head and he fled to Qatar. Gary’s colleagues warned him that the Seditious Feds would imprison him or worse if he continued his investigation, so he fled to Switzerland with his family.

As the two have gone public over the past year with the findings of their investigation, they’ve been falling all over themselves to avoid breaking their National Security Oaths and to avoid saying things that could aggravate the lawfare being waged against them.

In the beginnng, they seemed to be blaming the failed state of Venezuela for all of America’s problems and a lot of people weren’t buying it. Finally last August, Patrick started teasing information about the CIA’s involvement in the election theft. Then, he came clean and announced that he’d been a CIA asset for 30 years.

This was followed a few days ago by Juan O Savin revealing that the CIA was instrumental in helping Venezuela to develop Smartmatic technology:

VIDEO: “CIA Helped Venezuela Develop the Smartmatic Voting Machines” - Pub Dec 25, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Juan O Savin: There is a component of the US intelligence system which has been working to install leaders in power using these fraudulent vote machines. And in fact, when Venezuela first developed the Smartmatic system, it was with assistance from CIA operatives, in order to overturn who was in control in governments all across the world, but especially in South America. So there’s been a component of our CIA, plus MI6 and MI5, out of England, our FBI here and other agencies around the world, including German intelligence, Israeli intelligence, French intelligence, who have been assisting and it’s like a club to install their favored leaders in various places around the world, using these corrupted electronic vote systems. So there is a divide within the American system between some of these people in the investigative agencies, including the CIA and FBI, who have been working behind the scenes to not let this be challenged, not let it be uncovered; their involvement in the vote fraud. And that’s why a number of these leaders themselves will go to prison for the rest of their lives, many of them, because of what they’ve done to overturn the elections in countries around the world, including Australia.

I first heard about how the CIA had set up Venezuela with the Optech-Smartmatic voting machines in the ‘70s or ‘80s in a 2018 podcast on AIM4Truth‘s now-deplatformed YouTube channel.

AIM4Truth researchers also found hard evidence that US intelligence/military had conspired with foreign governments, notably the British MI6/Admiralty/rogue CIA, to rig US elections:

“DoD formed Scytl USA, LLC in Tampa Florida in 2009, then transferred 100% of the ownership in 2010 to the Spanish corporation Scytl Election Technologies, S.L. Then, on Oct. 30, 2020, merged Spanish Scytl into the British Paragon Group Limited with 118 subsidiaries that support the British Pilgrims Society drive for world control by rigging elections.”

So, the latest revelations from Patrick and Juan confirm what I’d already suspected; that the US military operation in Venezuela is not about Venezuela, per se. It’s about the Trump administration’s war against the CIA and the Seditious Feds, so it was gratifying for me to hear people with the gravitas of Gen Blaine Holt and Ed Burlingame to confirm exactly this.

As Tore Maras said years ago in the video below, “Your own government has been rigging the elections.”

Now, for those wondering how Trump won 2016 and 2024, Patrick Byrne told Harrison Smith three weeks ago that he’d been planning a physical attack to disable Dominion’s Huawei server farm in Belgrade, Serbia to stop the steal of the 2024 elections but that at the last minute, US Cyber Command stepped in and cooked the machines. We still haven’t heard the full story about that.

In a June 8, 2022 podcast, Tore Maras made the bombshell announcement that it was she who had disabled the DHS’ 2016 digital vote theft operation, which was being run out of their facility in Brunswick, Georgia.

As a former CIA contractor, Tore was familiar with the software, because she had been hired to hijack elections in foreign countries in the past, including the 2014 election in Ukraine.

VIDEO: “Tore Says she Stopped the Steal in 2016…” - Pub Aug 28, 2022 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

She said:

Tore Maras: I admitted to making sure that the closet they had to rig the election was inoperable. And if you remember in Georgia, DHS, Homeland Security, CISA got caught getting in there. Who did I tell you runs the f*ing elections? I know their name, I know the unit and I have the evidence – not in my possession, so don’t raid me, because you’re not going to find it… Your own government has been rigging the elections. This is why they tormented President Trump, because they didn’t know where it came from. Everyone thought MOSSAD helped. Why would MOSSAD help? They do the same thing [steal elections from their own people]. DHS got caught. In Georgia, in 2016. Nobody asked, ‘What was Homeland Security doing in the election machines if they’re not connected to the internet?’ Because they’re the ones that rigged the elections and they got caught, because I set them up from West Brunswick, because they had to use that closet! And that was an unmasked IP, because it was migrated over to the one in Virginia. I set it and I did it!… And every single time I go to court, so that I could put that evidence in there, I keep getting kicked out of there. And every single time, I keep putting it in, I get kicked out of it. And the thing is, I don’t want to give it to anyone, because no one is going to utilize it and showcase it but I’m going to make sure the f*ing world sees it. Me putting it on my podcast or on my website isn’t going to help. I want it on the record: CISA did it. They got caught in 2016. CISA sat on the Halderman Report. CISA, CISA, CISA, CISA!… The only duly-elected president you have had in two decades is President Donald J Trump – and they had stolen millions of votes already, by the time that shifted in. Because I knew (laughs) it was so hilarious, when they tried to activate – they couldn’t! It was perfect! It was absolutely perfect!… I am frustrated. So frustrated. We had Barack Hussein Obama’s transition team, in May, insert themselves in the highest positions. We have Federal Employees – Barack Hussein Obama-appointed Federal Employees – organizing and literally calling it a ‘coup’. And he’s [Obama] going to sit there and say that the President [Trump] orchestrated a coup? You guys orchestrated a coup for the patriots [J6], so that you could entrap them, so you can make sure this never happens again! What’s the point? Sometimes, I actually think, ‘What’s the point?’ Yeah. So I’ve got half a million people that are awake. Half a million people that see. But then, I have a half a billion other people sitting there, talking sh¡t about me, when they’re bought, when they’re assets of Brennan’s and Obama’s, trying to choke the truth and they know they can’t kill me off, ‘cause that’s not allowed, ‘cause then, they’ll never get the keys… They’ve been stealing elections for two decades. You didn’t like Bush? Well, that was rigged. You didn’t like Obama? Well, that was frickin rigged. Everything has been rigged! And the one time someone is elected, even though the chips were stacked against him – out of nowhere, some random person that no one who ran operations could even see coming – that’s what made it so f***ing perfect – that you would not be able to see it coming, because it was unexpected. Not even JOB [John Owen Brennan] would have seen that coming. Not even Hussein [Barack Obama] would have seen that coming.

The featured video at the top of this page is a 13-minute segment from Tom Luongo’s appearance on the Commodity Culture podcast about a week ago. In the full podcast, Luongo talks about how the Trump administration is about to unveil gold-backed bonds that could wipe out the Globalist agenda and give the City of London-Davos crowd a bad hair day and he talks about how Trump's military build-up around Venezuela is not what it seems. (That full video and the transcript are HERE).

It was Tom’s recommendation that led me to find the Crypto Rich podcast with Gen Blaine Holt and EM Burlingame that I ran yesterday. This is Tom’s summary of what they say is really going on in Venezuela: