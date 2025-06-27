Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
5h

How disgusting that we have allowed and flowed immense support to this secretive centralized band of psychopaths to carry on these complicated schemes of power and greed at the expense of our abundance, peace, and security. They keep us so confused and in the dark with misdirection and well crafted and contradictory lies that even the most discerning and intelligent among us cannot sort it all out. At some point the helplessness must give way to taking our power and support back individually in the best way available while building smaller distributed communities of like minded peace loving and cooperative people. Christopher Cook of The Freedom Scale substack has some good ideas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Te Burt's avatar
Te Burt
6h

This is a powerful article on an area no one is discussing and maybe even considered. And an aspect of international dynamics that hasn't been mentioned, especially Turkey who seems to remain in the shadows. However, their influence over Syria's takeover was concerning to me. Her final points resonated: I'm nobody, another cog in the cyber network, but I truly believe - no, KNOW - that we are all joined together by our mutual intent and conviction in what must be done, what is right and moral. We spread information, the essence of this war. Thank you, Tore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture