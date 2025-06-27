VIDEO: "ToreSays: 5GW WW3" - Pub. June 26, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Tore "ToreSays" Maras consults her "fantastic algorithm" and gives us a very detailed reading about what's really going on, behind-the-scenes in Iran-Israel, in what she describes as a "scripted" world war, using 5th Generation Warfare tactics (cyber, economic, and psychological operations over conventional military conflict), with China as the primary orchestrator.

• She explains how North Korea, Iran, Turkey and Israel are pawns in a larger struggle between China, Russia and the US, with the major powers manipulating their proxies into conflicts for control over trade routes, energy and influence and with China posing the primary long-term threat to all the others.

• Tore Says the West wants China weakened, but not directly provoked. Russia wants China dependent, but not dominant.

• Tore says that "Israel and Iran" are the least of our worries. She suggests we're in a Yalta 2.0, where we may see Iran partitioned, similarly to how Germany was partitioned, with the northern Caspian region and its energy routes to the Caucasus going to Russia, the western Kurdish separatist areas to Turkey, and the Eastern Zone, with its critical Belt and Road to trade corridors between the Middle East and Europe, to China.

• The real war may be with Turkey, which has painted a huge target on itself by betraying both Russia and US-NATO in multiple deals they've made with China. This will cause Russia and the US to align operationally, due their common grievances, similarly to during WWI and WWII.

• Tore says Russia may hit Turkey "quietly and deniably" within the next year, due to their bypassing them in a contract for a gas pipeline between China and Iran, cutting them out of their bread-and-butter, which is Eurasian trade.

• Russia won't stop any Israeli or Iranian proxy wars, because each missile damages China's overland fuel routes.

• She says Russia's 2025 long game with China is to is to contain it by quietly disrupting the Belt and Road Initiative railways, pipeline links, etc.

• Who will benefit? Tore says, "US and NATO, but so does Russia, of course. Neutralize Turkey. Sabotage infrastructure. Back Kurdish proxies. Who benefits from that? Israel, the US, and obviously Russia...And then, it also keeps Iran manageable. Let Israel bomb. Keep the oil flowing. Who benefits from that? Qatar. Abu Dhabi. All of them. All the Gulf monarchies benefit from that sh¡t...And, they also get to bleed NATO from within. They're going to exploit EU-Turkey fractures. And who ultimately benefits from that? Russia.

• Tore Says US-NATO may put Turkey in a world of hurt for allowing China to co-opt a NATO member's infrastructure from orbit and from the ground. Turkey allowed China to have eyes on everything NATO is doing, when they allowed Chinese military-linked rail and satellite freight management tracking software to fuse with NATO technology, sending all the telemetry, cargo data, and route analytics back to Chinese military cloud infrastructure. As Tore explains, "Beijing can map and delay troop or arms movements in any crisis scenario. And it's an economic backdoor. Now, China influences European trade flows through a NATO member, creating leverage over EU logistics during sanctions and conflict."

• Tore Says US-NATO may also put Turkey in a world of hurt for making low-profile agreements in 2023 and 2024 with Chinese aerospace firms to co-locate Chinese satellite ground relay stations at Turkish earth stations and to use Chinese navigation payloads for Turkey's Gokturk military observation satellites as backups to the US and EU-based satellites given to them by NATO.

• Tore says, "Turkey and China share low-earth orbit LEO satellites with dual-use capabilities via China's Long March rockets...You're not going to hear it from anyone else, because they're either, 1) too big of a pvssy to say it when they know it and don't want to be targeted. F@ck, we're all targets now! 2) the rest of them are just dumb."

• Tore continues, "Satellites, they don't just fly over. They beam down. Chinese systems in Turkish territory mean PLA link signal intelligence...So basically, there's orbital war readiness...The low orbit, the LEO satellites, they can carry multiband ISR, which is Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance payloads. If China has relay nodes inside of a NATO state, it can pre-calibrate targeting data for future orbital strikes or jamming. So this is literally a backdoor on NATO SATCOM. So if Chinese tech is used in Turkey's own comm satellites like Turksat, encrypted NATO military communications passing through Turkish bandwidth, passively [are] monitored and degraded remotely."

• She says this is 5th Generation Warfare in real time. Turkey is allowing China to see, shape, and possibly sabotage all Western war planning.

• Tore predicts that Russian cyber units will expose Chinese malware embedded in Turkish SATCOMS and the leaks will appear on western channels. In turn, the US won't react to any Russian mercenaries, like Wagner Group targeting Chinese Black Projects in Africa or Central Asia, because it helps with the China containment strategy.

TO RECAP:

US' Role:

The US is using Israel to initiate conflicts (e.g., bombing Iran) to disrupt China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and to weaken adversaries like Iran and Russia, while avoiding direct confrontation with China.

The US may tolerate Russian actions against Turkey to fracture NATO and contain China, aligning with Russia operationally (not diplomatically) to achieve mutual goals.

Tore praises President Trump for rejecting the War Machine and prioritizing diplomacy and American interests, framing him as a counterforce to Globalist agendas.

Russia's Role:

Russia is not a loyal ally to Iran but a pragmatic player focused on maintaining dominance over Eurasian energy routes. Russia may disrupt Turkey and China's plans through covert means (e.g., cyberattacks, proxy support) to protect its interests.

Russia could align tactically with the US to contain China and weaken Turkey, mirroring historical alliances (e.g., WWII cooperation against a common threat).

Russia's long-term goal is to prevent Eurasian unification under Chinese influence and maintain control over energy and trade routes.

China's Role:

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is central to its strategy, with Turkey facilitating Chinese rail and satellite technology in NATO airspace and with Turkey knowingly enabling a backdoor for China's data infiltration and control over European trade routes.

China aims to secure overland trade and energy corridors (e.g., through Iran and Central Asia) to bypass US naval dominance.

China uses North Korea as a deniable chaos agent to advance its interests without direct involvement, maintaining plausible deniability.

Israel and Iran

Tore says Israel is being used as a US proxy to destabilize Iran, which is a critical node in China's BRI and energy routes. She frames Israel's strikes on Iran as part of a broader US strategy to weaken China's overland networks.

Iran, itself is not the US' primary target. Geographically, Iran a corridor for China's energy and trade ambitions. Furthermore, despite the optics, Iran is a captured operation, controlled by the US.

Iran's collapse could lead to a partitioned Iran, with Russia, Turkey, and China vying for influence over different regions.

She criticizes Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocidal" and says their bombing of Iran serves as a distraction from these atrocities, which she sees as a test of humanity's ability to respond.

Turkey's Pivotal Role:

Tore portrays Turkey as a double-dealing NATO member, hosting US nuclear weapons while partnering with China on rail and satellite projects, allowing Chinese surveillance of NATO operations.

Turkey's actions, such as supporting Chinese BRI routes and mediating with Iran, threaten Russia's control over Eurasian energy and trade corridors, potentially provoking Russian retaliation (e.g., cyberattacks, support for Kurdish militias, or false flag operations).

Turkey's overreach could lead to internal rebellion and NATO fractures, as it tries to position itself as a Eurasian logistics hub.

North Korea's Role:

North Korea is depicted as a chaotic, asymmetric wildcard in global politics, acting as a proxy for China while maintaining a degree of independence.

It serves as an arms dealer, supplying missile technology, rocket fuel, and schematics to Iran, the Houthis in Yemen, and other anti-Western actors, bypassing Western financial and trade systems.

North Korea creates "strategic noise" by testing missiles to distract US naval assets, force Japan and South Korea to rely on US protection, and provide diplomatic cover for China during tense situations (e.g., Taiwan Strait tensions).

It operates as a model for sanctioned states like Iran, surviving through crypto mining, black market trade, and ghost fleet tankers.

Potential Korean Unification:

Tore envisions a scenario where North Korea's regime collapses due to overreach, sanctions, and loss of Chinese support, leading to a soft absorption by South Korea.

South Korea would use infrastructure, media, and humanitarian aid (e.g., NGOs, cell towers, Starlink) to integrate North Korea, creating a unified Korea through cultural and economic reprogramming rather than military conquest.

China may attempt to create a puppet state in North Korea's border regions to block US influence, but a weakened China would struggle to prevent unification.

Call to Action:

Tore condemns propaganda, religious weaponization, and media manipulation, urging listeners to focus on truth, sovereignty, and humanity, particularly in response to Gaza's suffering. As she says, "Gaza is the metric. How the world responds to Gaza is a test for whether humanity still recognizes a universal standard of dignity."

Tore advocates for the FBI to dismantle foreign influence operations within the US, in order for us to reclaim our national sovereignty through clarity and discernment.

Tore encourages listeners to reject mainstream narratives, support truth-tellers, and demand accountability (e.g., questioning Israel's nuclear program).

(Final "Recap" produced with the assistance of Grok)

She ends the podcast by saying:

We've watched how nations are used, how proxies become pawns, how suffering is disguised as strategy. And now, we return to center. Because right now, in this moment, this isn't just about war. This is about what comes after: After the false flags, after the bombs, after the so-called treaty signed, which has already been done. Just saying. Every bombing, everything you see is a signature and an agreement on a contract. We shouldn't be looking at that. We should be looking at the people, not the deals. And we, the people, will not forget what is happening. We will not forget the silence that echoed across the world when places burned. But we'll also not forget the promise that still lives: That peace is possible. That America is and will be greater than ever. Not because of missiles, but because of mercy. Not because of money, but because of morality. Love is not passive. Love is not weak. Love does not tolerate lies in the name of stability. True love is what makes us stand up when the world tells us that we need to bend the knee. It's what makes us reach across the ruins and say, "Not one more child. Not one more city. Not one more life sacrificed for somebody else's profit and f@cking real estate!" Hope is not optimism. Hope is clarity. Hope is when you understand the stakes and still choose to fight for the good. It's when you know the cards are rigged and you flip the table any f@cking way. Hope is what has us here; What makes us speak when we're told to shut up, what makes you more powerful than any think tank, any foreign ministry, any propaganda network. Prosperity is not wealth. Prosperity is righteous inheritance. A nation prospers when truth is its currency. When leaders speak directly, not through handlers or pollsters. When the people see the lies and say, "No more." Prosperity is self-determination. It's a sovereign right to say, "Not in our name." To rebuild what was stolen, to forgive what has been done, but to never forget. And now, more than ever, we must listen. Not to the noise, not to the slander, but to the one man in the arena that stood alone in the storm and said, "We will not go quietly into the night. We will put America First. We will end Endless Wars." You may not agree with every tone, but you cannot deny the courage it takes to stand against the system that feeds off chaos. President Trump was not their choice. That's what made him ours. He said "No" to the War Machine. He said "Yes" to diplomacy, to realignment, to protecting the American People from becoming cannon fodder for foreign agendas. And now, he's saying it again. Listen not with just your ears. Listen with your instinct. Listen with your discernment. Because if we are to reclaim peace, we must start it by reclaiming our own voice. Let the warmongers write the white papers. Let the corrupt issue more press statements. Let the architects of deceptions hold their microphones. But we will hold the line. We will speak for the voiceless. We will remember the real victims, and we will restore this nation and this world to one where truth, love, and sovereignty are not radical ideas, but our foundation. So have faith. Stand tall. And don't let them trick you into thinking this world is too far gone to save. It isn't. It begins now.

[Full transcript appears beneath video linked HERE].