Seth Holehouse has confirmed the findings of other internet sleuths that the parents of Catholic School Trans Shooter Robert "Robin" Westman were divorced in 2012.

Someone had tweeted a screenshot of their divorce record, Minnesota Case Number: 19HA-FA-12-935. The Case Type is "Dissolution without Child", which suggests that Robert was not their child in 2012, since the court recorded the couple as not having a minor child when he would have been 10 years old.

Seth says he confirmed and saw the records on the Minnesota State website with his own eyes on August 29th, four hours before he recorded this podcast. He saw a total of 5 court cases associated with Mary Grace Westman, one of which was the "Dissolution without Child".

IMAGE: Screenshot of Trans Shooter's Parents' Divorce Case Type: "Dissolution without Child"

Shortly before recording, he decided to double-check the website and to his surprise, the divorce record was gone!

Seth asks:

"Why would that happen?...Why would they hide this information from us? Well, one thing you could say is because that information, you could say proves this is not their child. So, there's something that's very, very suspicious that's going on, now... "Make of that what you will. I don't know what that is. I don't know why he looks nothing like his father, I don't know why they're hiding their dissolution record that shows that they did not have him as a minor child, at the dissolving of their marriage. This is very strange stuff going on, here."

There were originally 5 court cases associated with Robert Westman's purported mother, now there are just three; two speeding tickets and a parking ticket. Now, I wonder what the other newly-sealed record was about?

Who has the ability to seal such records on the eve of Labor Day Weekend and why would they want them sealed?

The Independent reports that Mary Grace hired criminal defense attorney, Ryan Garry, known for representing Colin Kaepernick (aka the Greta Thunberg of football), during his role in the George Floyd PSYOP. Ryan Garry would definitely have the pull in Hennepin County, Minnesota to have those records sealed.

Turdeau-Newscum clone, Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey dove into his role during the George Floyd PSYOP and he would probably be happy to get those records sealed, too.

IMAGE: Maskhole Jacob Frey weeps profusely while kneeling before George Floyd's casket in 2020.

Was Robert a foster child? Did Mary Grace Westman adopt him after the divorce?

The Independent reveals clues about this as well, when Mary Grace's neighbor, Jim White spoke to them, describing them as "Good neighbors and all the rest of that," saying:

"I'd see their kids coming and going pretty frequently, and the father would always be out working on cars or motorcycles and stuff with the kids, so this was not a family you would have thought this kind of thing would happen to."

So, the neighbor says there were multiple kids and a "father" always out working on cars and motorcycles. As in, recently? Or 13+ years ago?

Multiple children from a couple whose marriage was dissolved "Without Child" in 2012 suggests that Mary Grace may have had several foster children and a boyfriend living with after her divorce, despite her "strict Catholic upbringing", according to her brother Robert Heleringer, a former Kentucky State Congressman, as reported by The Independent.

This story is obviously still developing and today is Labor Day, so most Americans are still on holiday and they have PSYOP fatigue, mass shooting fatigue and trans fatigue – including the Trans Shooter, "themself"!

I didn't want to pay attention to this story or give it any juice but...(sigh).

Seth Holehouse discusses other anomalies, like how the Trans Shooter and the two children he murdered all had fathers who worked for major US Government contracting corporations…