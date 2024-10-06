This video is from Trucker/YouTuber/TikTokker, @babylionhotshot aka Stuart Arnold. It might be click bait or it might be a reflection of the obfuscations and poor communications about the National Emergency in Western North Carolina.

Having been in Asheville throughout this time, I know that Interstate 40 was shut down by "rockslides" and "collapses" on both sides of the Appalachian Mountains and that all other routes into the city were shut down by either rockslides or flooding for several days.

But most of the people living in Western North Carolina have known less about what was happening here than those who've had electricity and telecommunications on the other side of the planet!

I thought I'd heard that portions of I-40 on the eastern flank of the mountain range had collapsed, so I was surprised, when I heard that it had just re-opened!

Instead, what I'm now learning, via my mobile hotspot connection, sitting in my car is that it is the western flank of I-40, which is breathtakingly scenic, as it climbs up the Smoky Mountains, and goes through Cherokee National Forest that has now been closed indefinitely, due to huge chunks of the highway having been devoured by the raging floodwaters of the Pigeon River, as it descended into Tennessee.

During the past year, I was lucky enough to get to drive two round-trips on that beautiful part of I-40, that no longer exists.

The electricity promised by Friday did not arrive and they're now saying "Monday"...

I was also just informed that the brand-new Sky Loft apartment complex just beneath ours on our hill nearby Downtown Asheville has been declared "Uninhabitable", which I recognize as a FEMA term, from when my apartment 1/2 block from the World Trade Center was declared "Unihabitable" by FEMA in 2001, which forced me to evacuate. They gave me $4,000 to move out and to never come after the US Government over the 9/11 disaster, ever again.

Being that Trucker, Stuart Arnold posted this yesterday, he should have known, by now that a part of I-40 is indefinitely closed.

Maybe he's only ever just looking at his Truckstop app or it really could be that truckers are not being properly informed about what has taken place in Western North Carolina.

There’s also the despicable story about the guy who slashed the tires of 50 trucks at truck stops in Tennessee last month, that might have scared truckers away from the area.

You can get to Asheville from the Northeast and from Florida and from other points east but it is hard to access Western North Carolina, from points west, as of now. I imagine the same is true about accessing the interiors of South Carolina and Georgia from the west. This is why his app is showing those results. Maybe there aren’t a lot of truckers from the East Coast on this app? I don’t know.

Speaking for myself, I still have no electricity, running water or internet. I am still working from a mobile hotspot inside my car. Realistically, there will be no municipal water in Asheville for several months or longer, in my estimation.

TRANSCRIPT

Stuart Arnold: The people in North Carolina, you deserve to hear this. I'm a truck driver, alright? I have a 53-foot step deck. I've been trucking for about two and a half years. I have a YouTube channel, you can verify that, on @BabylionHotshot.

Usually in a disaster situation, it is payday for truckers. We look for that hurricane, we look for that ice storm. There's generators coming to you. There's stuff coming out of military bases. There's excavators, skid steers, bulldozers, tree-trimming equipment, pumps – like water pumps, to pump water out of places that have been flooded.

There's no loads on the load board coming to you within 125 miles of Asheville!!!

It's called Truckstop (shows screen of app). This is where I find all my loads. Chicago, Illinois, up at the top, within 250 miles of Chicago, is where I'm going to pick up. The second is the destination. so it goes "Origin", "Destination".

Watch. See, Drop-Off Location. Let's do "City", "North Carolina". Click it. Boom. Alright.

These are all $1.40 a mile loads, $1.39. That was posted yesterday. I mean, there's nothing. These are loads that nobody's taking them.

They're just on the load board. They've been on there since yesterday, you can see. Let's type in a different city. That's from Chicago.

Maybe Tennessee, maybe Nashville is closer, and they'd send resources from Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville, Tennessee – within 250 miles of Nashville to Asheville, North Carolina – within 125 miles. Let's see.

That's it. That's all the loads (the search result shows only ~10 loads going to Asheville). That's all the loads that are 28,000 pounds!

I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but I mean, what the hell's going on here? I had brokers call me and tell me, Stu, have you seen any loads going to Asheville or anywhere around the Carolinas, South Carolina, Georgia? Is there any FEMA loads?

There's none! Zero!

He's been a broker for six years! And he is talking to other brokers, they're saying the same thing.

What's going on, guys?

Running Time: 2 mins