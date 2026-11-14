Moment of Truth

Dr David Clements joins Rich Does Politics for a straightforward account of how the elections have been rigged for the past 20 years, as someone who has personally performed forensic audits through eight county commissions and as an attorney who represents a top nation-state vulnerability expert who has participated in almost every forensic audit in the US.

David discusses various methods, in addition to the all-important psychological conditioning through the Legacy Media. He says the latter is why Trump didn’t seize the machines in 2020, though he had the authority to do so. He says the brainwashing was so complete, that he would have lost the narrative war and he was also worried about the kinetic fallout in 20 US cities.

The intervening six years has been about waking people up to this problem, to the point where David thinks we’ve crossed the threshold of 80% of Americans knowing that something is fishy about our elections.

He says:

“I think we paid the price as We, the People, to get to this point, where now Trump can do something that Lincoln, in fact, did not. He won the war, but it was at a cost, where hundreds of thousands of countrymen died. “And so, I think this is his legacy, is if I can actually cash in on two promises that he made to the American people the first time around, which was, ‘I’m giving you back your country.’ That’s what he said. And then he said, ‘We caught them all’. And the measure of his President for all the things that he’s done will come down to those two promises. “And we still haven’t seen the realization of that. I believe in the next two months, we’re in our collective Red Sea moment, where we’ll see if he’s a man of his word. I believe he is, though.”

Above is the first 34 minutes of the podcast. To see the full episode, go → HERE.

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TRANSCRIPT

Rich: What about the electoral fraud? Come on. There was no electoral fraud. The United States is a modern, evolved economy and society…those Texans, they’ve given up their family-loving, Christian, independent, gun-toting, small government ways and they want larger government. They want Net Zero policies. They want boys and girls to be transitioned in schools. And that’s why they voted Blue. Can’t you just accept that?

David: I think you’re onto something. I think that was actually the wedge issue. The chemical castration without parental notification, there was such an appeal there to really do that. I mean, gas prices versus, you know, chopping off the bits.

Yeah. I mean, I think it’s obviously insane, but, you know, the way that I came into this, as far as an analyst of elections was as a former prosecutor, what I dealt with on the border.

See, I live in New Mexico. And so I’ve had to deal with the cartels. And so I’m very, very aware of trafficking. And when you look at what we’re seeing with our elections as a form of vote-trafficking, the parallels are unmistakable.

And so in my world, as a prosecutor, you have people that conceal evidence and they’ll lie to you and they’ll create shell companies and redirect resources. The cartel has trillions of dollars at its disposal.

So I’ve actually been in law enforcement agencies where the cartels would fund lawyers-to-be and put officers through the police academy, so they can actually have a post to make sure that the product goes through.

So for me, it’s not a huge stretch to understand that when you’re looking at trillion dollar economies, why would we deceive ourselves into thinking that the same kind of resources wouldn’t go into who controls policymakers?

So the question for me, as far as the penchant for corruption, didn’t stop with drug dealer “bad”, officer “good”. You’d find out that the more sophisticated op is to make sure that you’ve got criminals that wear badges, that have guns.

And when you understand that the primary culprit for the rigging of our elections is our own government – intelligence agencies – all of a sudden, it starts to make sense. Then, the question is, “OK, if you buy that premise, do you have receipts?”

And so I’m one of the handful of experts that have performed forensic audits through county commissions, eight counties in New Mexico, alone. And I happen to represent one of the premier nation-state vulnerability experts who has participated in just about every forensic audit in the nation.

So when we talk about fraud, we don’t guess, we don’t speculate, we’ve actually had a front row seat.

Rich: OK. So take us through, maybe starting with Texas or wherever you like, what actually happened? What is the evidence that there was large scale electoral fraud?

David: OK. So the thing that we don’t talk about in elections is the machines, the voting machines. Trump has slowly, but surely drawn greater attention to this as being the source. In fact, he just put out truth posts that says, “It’s the machines, they are more important than the voter.”

So you have to understand that this is an input-output system that can be subverted at any point along the way. And that’s why it has such great utility. So the system is such that one, you use polling and these polling entities aren’t really getting great information.

What they’re doing is they’re projecting a narrative that kind of predicts some type of unusual outcome is acceptable, because we have said so. The problem with the polls, we’ll start there, is that it’s done by telephone surveys. And when you understand that there is an injection of fraudulent ballots into the system, a fraudulent ballot doesn’t pick up the phone and tell you who it’s voting for.

So you already have a deep skew within the data. So a lot of people are accepting the premise that the data that we have in our official voting records is accurate. It’s not.

Every single expert that I’ve talked to that have monitored the voting rolls will tell you there’s probably 10 to 20% bloat, at a bare minimum. And this was confirmed by Markwayne Mullin when he said, “We’ve only looked at four states and we’re finding hundreds of thousands of ballots that were tied to non-US citizens.”

So one of the ways that we have seen cheating is with the border invasion, itself. It’s a physical invasion and many people that come to America want to work. So, they go to the DMV, which doesn’t inquire about your citizenship status.

Rich: The DMV, Department of Motor Vehicles?

David: Yes. And they’re directed under the law to not inquire about citizenship.

Rich: Hold on a second. They’re not allowed to ask if someone’s a citizen or not?

David: No, the laws are there. Now, there is an attestation that someone can sign that says, “I’m not,” but there’s no meaningful enforcement. And so they don’t prompt, they don’t say, “Make sure you’re a citizen.”

So people can do whatever they want, from a standpoint of signing. The importance of what I’m sharing is that under the Motor Voter Act that was signed into law by Bill Clinton, those people that conduct business at the DMV are automatically added to the rolls. And so there’s a unique identifier to every person who registers.

So what happens in the cyber realm is you create a ballot that’s tied to that unique identifier. And so, we’re not worried about illegal aliens coming in and voting in the polling precincts.

What you’re looking at are NGOs that were funded by USAID, and they can just print up tens of thousands from the credit line in the system. And the beauty of this is that these are no-propensity voters, meaning they won’t show up and learn that a ballot’s already been cast for them.

Now, when the bad actors get desperate, what do they do? They might use someone who is a low-propensity voter, who only votes occasionally.

And this is where Trump is kind of in kryptonite for the system. There’s so many people that will only vote for him. So they’ll look at voter registry histories, and people that have never voted will come out in droves.

And what we found in Texas and California this past Midterm, people were showing up and were alerted that, “No, you can’t have a ballot. You’ve already submitted one.” And so we find the visibility of the fraud through that.

Now, as far as the electronic means in the election that just took place a week ago, it’s too soon to boldly declare that we have sifted through that evidence. There have been postings from Trump on algorithms that are at work. Our experts typically want to see the primary source before we comment on it.

But the architecture is the same. This is the salient point. You still have Dominion that has been rebranded into Liberty Vote. You still have Runbeck printing massive amounts of fraudulent ballots. And we confirmed this through a congressional spot check group that went in in 2024, the day after the election. And there were pictures and videos that were taken of tens of thousands of ballots that were on ballots after Election Day that were being loaded onto Penske trucks by non-English speakers.

There were four of them. And they were going to California, Utah, throughout Arizona, Colorado. And so these are places that had candidates like Kari Lake, tremendously gifted speaker, tremendously popular amongst MAGA. She’s not a US Senator because the ballots kept coming.

We had over 20 key House races in California that were firmly in the Republican column. But as those ballots kept coming in, over two months to count – mind you, all of those went to the Democrats.

And so this is all about understanding that the architecture, the computers, the machines in cyberspace provide you with accurate tallies of what the delta is. Here’s the deficiency between the Republican and the Democrat. And as long as we allow the generation of these ballots tied to a voter ID, we can keep stuffing the ballot box until we declare Talarico is the winner.

And a lot of this is facilitated during the early voting period, the three weeks leading up to Election Day. So one of the things that we saw through the Midterms that I can comment on confidently was in some places through the mail-in vote, no matter what happened on Election Day, Republicans could not overcome the delta. And so the idea or the audacity that Democrats are showing up and exceeding how they vote during a presidential year, during a Midterm, when there’s no historical metric or reference point for that, is a clue.

Now, the reason why I’m confident about this being something far more than just ballot-stuffing is that the experts I represent understand this is a nation-state capability, that whoever can access hardware and software can do things independent of people downstream.

And so, when you look at Pete Hegseth issuing a memo from the Department of War in October that they were going to have a defend forward posture and start making sure that, “Hey, everyone, we’re monitoring everything.” I don’t walk past that, as someone who was in law enforcement.

And so, the Trump administration has taken a very, very confident position on, “OK, we’re watching, we’re going to prosecute everything to the fullest extent of the law.” And everyone right now is kind of in chicken mode on how far do we push it?

But I’m going to tell you right now that the Democrats overplayed their hand, the NGOs behind them. And you just look at the numbers and then I’ll give you one more metric. It’s a reference back to 2020, but usually what happens is these NGOs will fudge the statistics in absurd ways. Historically, the turnout for presidential election races is 55% to 65% turnout of the registered vote.

And when people looked at the figures in 2020, they didn’t do simple math. You had 77 million for Trump and arguably 81 million for Biden. And when you just add those two figures together, you get a 95% turnout.

No one believes that 95% of the American voter turned out in 2020. That’s the most absurd thing ever. The reason why no one caught that was those that put out the study of a 65% turnout in 2020 were counting all eligible voters, everyone over the age of 18, from a population standpoint. They weren’t actually counting registered voters.

So that means they counted people that were convicted felons, people that weren’t on the rolls. They were just looking at population statistics and they were hoping that no one would catch that.

So when I look at these graphs in 2026, we’re seeing the same fudging of the numbers, where you’re seeing an allocation of 20 million-plus votes that came out of nowhere. And people are saying the independents showed up or Republicans, as you mentioned, have just completely found their heart for the trans community. And that’s why we lost. And it defies common sense.

(Promo)

Rich: It absolutely does. Those Texans didn’t just find their heart for the trans community. They also found their love of restrictions on gun ownership, which is something that the Democrats want to bring in, right? I mean, for me, that’s a tell. And I told you before, right, I used to be a child protection social worker.

I’ve never seen child abuse ever happen. Never seen it happen. But I see the signs, the outcomes that all point to it.

And that Talarico won in Texas, after he went missing for two weeks? And I thought there is the most secure conservative constituency in Britain is North Allerton in Richmond in North Yorkshire. And it’s held by Rishi Sunak.

And they have a 25% lead over Labour in the last election. So I couldn’t imagine a situation where the good people of North Allerton and Richmond would, at the next election vote for Zach Polanski, the vegan, gay, Climate Change-loving Green Party leader. It just couldn’t happen.

So I’m like, “Well, Texas going blue? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.”

David: You’re looking at this. It’s all narrative perception or narrative engineering. And so what they’ve done is they have stolen around the edges for two decades to provide the perception that we’re seeing this Blue Wave to at least, you know, plant in the subconscious of the American voter that it’s possible. It’s not a 50-50 state. It’s not even close.

And I believe that we’re at an 80%-20% point in the nation. And I think that’s why you saw such massive cheating. But their weapons are, you know, what they are. They’ve got the megaphone. You’ve got Legacy Media that we have proven over the past six years have received massive funding from intelligence-based entities, to make sure that everyone has a lockstep message. And it’s the power of the feed.

And so you’ve got this interesting non-linear warfare dynamic in America, where independent journalists, Anons, what have you, are battling this in a very, very decentralized form with memes and humor and making sure that there’s always something that’s combating the lie.

And in the process of this chaos between the feed and Legacy Media and We, the People, you’re seeing hearts and minds awaken. And so the thing that’s interesting is in 2026, the minority is now the majority.

Back in 2020, I would say that people knew something was wrong, but it was so new to them that it was hard to have an abiding conviction one way or the other on systemic election fraud.

But after three election cycles with spectacular candidates inexplicably losing, and to see the sheer dominance of the Democrats when they’re actually, they’re absolutely loathed, Rich. It’s not, I mean, you go to the urban inner city with, you know, people that are on Rent-a-Riot buses that are paid for by Commies. They’re not real in the communities that I travel.

I’ve traveled to 49 states in the last six years. So I’ve got a fundamental, you know, finger on the pulse of the American electorate. And it doesn’t translate to anything that we see out there.

Right now you’ve got a bolder American Republic that’s more outspoken about our values and what we believe in. And that’s one of the reasons why Donald Trump has been Teflon and nothing that they’ve tried to do to him has stuck.

It’s because the American People have his back.

Rich: Yeah. And just on the grassroots or the lack of grassroots from these organizations, I joined the anti-apartheid movement when I was 18 and later got involved in anti-war campaigns. And when BLM came out, it’s like, “No, no, no, no, no.” One, they demonize white people, which is antithetical to any campaign for racial equality and justice.

And then the other is that them and Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil – they’re all wearing the same bloody clothes. Who’s paying for that? They’ve all got the same bloody placards. Who’s paying for that?

Oh, I know. It was the Southern Poverty Law Center paying both sides, the KKK and the BLM and Antifa and getting them to fight each other and making profit, which is the City of London model the world over.

David: Yes. And it’s interesting that early on in Trump’s term here back in January of 2025, we really did see a huge presence of the Rent-a-Riot, whether it was Antifa or BLM in the streets in response to ICE.

But as Scott Bessent has neutralized, targeted and isolated the funding and froze it, we don’t have that. Actually, we’re seeing a greater deportation rate in our nation, right now than at any point.

No one’s reporting on this, but you’ll notice you don’t see the same level of protests that are sustained in the city because they don’t have the money for it. They’re scrambling to find money to fund it. And so it’s not organic, is what I’m saying.

Rich: Yes. Let me see what sort of organic grassroots movement would arise to allow illegal immigrants to stay in the country? Right!

OK. Now, I followed the 2020 election and the following day, I woke up and looked at the results and said, “Oh no, this was stolen. This was stolen!” And it was either that or Joe Biden has mastered what successful campaigning looks like. Do it from a basement, have maybe five or 10 people turn up at a rally, don’t really have any platform that’s inspiring to speak of, and then you can just win the election.

And it seems to me now, the Democrats, they don’t really have a platform that’s going to appeal or attract to the American citizens other than, “Let’s tax the rich.” OK. You’ve taxed the rich. Then what?

David: Yeah, you’re right. And in fact, there’s so many candidates that took that page out of the playbook. Katie Hobbs in Arizona would lock herself in a restroom when people were trying to challenge her during her campaign. So she was literally running.

Many people have opted to not take the debate stage. That happened in New Mexico, where I live. And so when you understand that as long as it’s all about the printing press or the ballot press and having real time data analytics on what the delta is, it doesn’t matter.

Again, this gets back to the Stalinist quote of “Who gets to count the votes.” And so what we’re seeing is an utter disdain, from a standpoint of, “I don’t have to show up to Town Halls. I don’t have to do debates. I don’t have to show up.” And they’re just looking at us like, “OK, try and stop us.”

And this is where we’re at, in our nation is people are very, very skeptical about whether Trump will seize the reins this time around because he didn’t in 2020. And as I mentioned before, I think the reason for that was that the brainwashing was just so present at the time that if he had seized the machines through his executive orders, which he had the legal authority to do then, he would have lost the narrative war, because most people might’ve been so brainwashed they would have participated with the paid protesters. And so I think what he was worried about was a kinetic fallout, 20 US cities, and that was a war that he knew that he couldn’t win.

And so the following six years is really us awakening and seeing that there’s a problem. And I think what his goal was, “Let’s neutralize the ability of the enemy to get unwitting Americans to participate.” And so, when they turned off the funding – so right now, I’m not suggesting that everyone sees these issues as clearly as I do or our experts – but what I can assure you is that Trump’s done enough to have the American citizens sit on the sideline, if they’re confused.

And that, in itself allows yourself to have a moderate degree of success, that in the event that they seize machines this time around, I think they can negate civil disorientation fairly quickly without risking civil war.

Rich: Right, right. And there’s so many steps that he put in place beforehand. There was that notice from Pete Hegseth, FBI agents in certain polling stations, the DOJ sending out letters to all election officials saying you have a duty to follow the law, a $1 million bounty for anybody who provides verifiable evidence, rock-solid evidence of election fraud, then warning all the state governors and then asking the states to hand over their voter rolls so they could check them against citizen databases – and all the Blue States refused to do so. Is there anything else I’ve missed?

David: Well, no, but there’s one piece of compliments that in California, the DOJ had subpoenas for election workers the very day after elections. So, you know, again, as a prosecutor, you have to prove the Mens rea or the mental state of any case in order to prevail. You know, you can’t just be mindless or negligence won’t carry the day when a verdict demands beyond proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

And so it’s interesting. They sent the notices and the notice came in many different forms. One, you had the Presidential Address this past July where the President’s telling you, “We had the latest, the largest data breach in US history as it pertains to elections.”

Then you had a specific finding from DHS for Markwayne Mullin saying, “OK, we’re not guessing. There are components within the voting machines that are foreign-sourced. And we know for a fact, these are his words that they can change and modify voter registration and the vote.”

So at that point, you have put the election administrators around the country on notice. Everyone knows that. Then they followed it up with letters from the DOJ: “You’ve got a chance right now to secure elections.” There’s a billion dollars worth of grants to fortify this. But in the meantime, compare your list to the ones that were likely screened by DOGE, because they were looking at the social security administration and some other metrics and were identifying non-citizens by the millions.

And they’re just saying like, “Look, if you’re going to use the Postal Service to send out ballots, you’re going to abide by Federal Law and all these other places. Make sure that you don’t send ballots to non-US citizens.” It’s that simple.

All of them decided to not get money to secure elections, which is odd. Usually people chase the money. And then, number two, “I’m not going to check the voter rolls?”

So it’s interesting that the timing is like now we’re going to subpoena you and have you testify about your efforts. You only do that unless you’ve got an intent to formally charge, at some point.

Rich: Oh, wow. OK. Please tell me. So I’m not going to ask you an open question. I’m going to ask you to give me the right answer, the answer that I want, which is a real rock hard investigative journalism I’m doing. Give me the answer that I want. Well, it seems to me that this time, Trump is going to do something.

He’s like he’s set up, he’s opened the front door. He’s let the burglars know, “Hey, listen, come on in the jewels. They’re inside. The door’s open. We’ll be watching you, but come on in.” And the Democrats, the burglars, they walked right in. And the CCTV’s covering everything.

Now, Trump has a choice. And I think that he is going to take action. Otherwise, there is no Republic. You know, in future, there’s no future for the Republican Party in the future. There’s no future in the American system, political economy being implemented and American sovereignty being restored.

So is he going to take the right act? Is he going to prosecute?

David: Yeah. OK. So I believe so, to just answer your question. And I’m not saying that to tell you what you want to hear. 2016, you have to go back and track what appears, to me to be an operation that was going to take a decade.

The same software vendors were on the scene in 2016, but they didn’t have the paper trail. So the ballot complex, you know, industrial complex didn’t exist in 2016. And so it appears that there was some type of cyber intervention to not allow Hillary Clinton to just flick a switch and pronounce herself President of the United States. And everyone was shocked that Trump came in.

All the pollsters were talking about election night. We’ve all seen the memes of people screaming. It was not within their contemplation that good guys could make sure that an honest count could emerge.

Now, the problem with why they couldn’t make much of the election then is they didn’t have the paper trail. And you’ll notice that while Hillary complained of a stolen election, she never demanded an audit. She couldn’t.

So when Trump was elected in 2016, entering into 2017, every USAID-funded think tank, whether it was the Atlantic Council building consensus, the Turnout Democracy Fund, starting writing papers, trying to build consensus of the need to do shelter-in-place voting, years in advance of 2020. So when the COVID bioweapon emerged, everything was in place to justify the proliferation of ballots everywhere, because they needed to have something that can more or less match the digital cheat. And so, that was 2020 in a nutshell.

Everyone was told, you know, “Be a good person. Don’t kill someone by voting in person because of, you know, a disease that you only have a 99.9% chance of surviving. And if you stay out of a hospital and don’t take remdesivir, you actually will just live.”

But that was the culture. So he’s in. Deep State’s on notice. They’ve got their, you know, list of counterinsurgency plans that they have to do to negate what the White Hats are doing. And at some point you get to 2020. And I think there probably was some stress from the Trump administration of, do we let go of the wheel? And I think Trump in his wisdom knew that, “Look, the biggest weapon that the other side has is the Fake News.”

He was the first person to actually give it a categorization. He recognized the true weapon, that this was a narrative war and he couldn’t win by just seizing things. It would have played right into the hands of the enemy.

And so my take on this is he has reverse-engineered the thesis of Yuri Bezmenov. And many people have seen the old Bezmenov videos, where you can take over any country without firing a shot in a single generation. If you first Demoralize them, Destabilize, have a moment of Crisis, and then you Normalize.

So in America, we’ve seen Demoralization campaigns really set in during the Obama Presidency, which was going to continue. And I remember before Trump was on the scene, it was very uncool to be a Republican. It was very uncool to love America.

And then, you have the Destabilization that emerged through the Socialist programs that we saw proliferating through the United States.

COVID was the Crisis to seize emergency power and install usurpers through this soft power coup.

And then, you have media Normalizing this behavior. “It’s OK to count ballots for months and months and months after election. Just expect that’s the way to do it.”

So Trump had to have a counter strategy. And maybe I’m speculating, but when you have a hat that says, “Make America Great Again”, it’s a moralizing statement. He wants to Moralize.

And then, we see his efficiency with DOGE and where he can get some type of support from the House and the Senate, which is very little, but he has shown a track record of providing Stability.

And then, you have to Solve Crisis.

And then, the counter to Normalization has got to be Accountability. And that’s the million dollar question, which you asked, which is, do I think we will finally see arrests? Yes, I do.

I think we’re at the place where the people are sufficiently awake. I think if you were to poll, honestly, America, there are enough people that we’ve crossed that 80% threshold that they can minimize the civil war.

And there have been many times where Trump has compared himself to Lincoln, to Washington. And I remember the first time I heard him say that, I almost fell out of my chair. Like, “Even if you believe it’s true, why would you say that out loud?” But he’s got military advisors that I think would say the parallels between what we’re in right now are so close to what happened in the Civil War, but the rebellion’s digital. The slavery is invisible. It’s accomplished through the machines. And instead of using a whip to crack against your slave, we’re ensnared with pleasure and cheap food and empty entertainment. But we’re just comfortable enough, where you can still take, you know, 56 cents on the dollar and steal it from us.

And so, how do you fight that insurgency? How do you fight the invader at the border that gets an ID number and a ballot and control world economies as a byproduct of that?

And so, that’s why the machines were the most difficult thing to explain and explore, because even conservatives have stayed away from that, because they’ve shied away from the liability.

It’s not that I’m crazy. The problem is when you have someone like Rudy Giuliani standing up, he gets sued by people that were caught on video, re-running ballots, and they got a $148 million verdict.

And when people see that, like, “Why would I open my mouth about Dominion or the mail-in fraud?” And so we, I think we paid the price as We, the People, to get to this point, where now Trump can do something that Lincoln, in fact, did not. He won the war, but it was at a cost, where hundreds of thousands of countrymen died.

And so, I think this is his legacy, is if I can actually cash in on two promises that he made the American people the first time around, which was, “I’m giving you back your country.” That’s what he said. And then he said, “We caught them all”. And the measure of his President for all the things that he’s done will come down to those two promises.

And we still haven’t seen the realization of that. I believe in the next two months, we’re in our collective Red Sea moment, where, you know, we’ll see if he’s a man of his word. I believe he is, though.