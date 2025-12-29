Trump vs Venezuela - What We Are Not Being Told! with EM Burlingame & Blaine Holt

This Crypto Rich podcast with General Blaine Holt (Ret) and EM Burlingame is such a treat! It may sound weird but this is the most uplifting and liberating podcast that I have seen/listened to in years.

As I’ve said a many times, the Latin American crime cartels are as germane to the Globalists’ control system as the intelligence agencies. They are as important to the Deep State as MI6, the CIA and the Mossad.

The narcos’ trafficking model of today consists of essentially the same players of the British East India combine. The drug- and human trafficking money is laundered through City of London banks, like HSBC. These slavery-derived proceeds are essential to buoying our fake fiat economy, which is based on what Dr Burlingame calls “Unearned liquidity”.

The Chavista Regime and Tren de Aragua are all tools of the very “imperialists” that the bribed (or brainwashed or extorted?) commentariat at the Grayzone defend every day, while calling Operation Southern Spear “neocolonialist”.

The operation in Venezuela is the most anti-colonial thing that’s ever happened in our lifetimes!

As Dr Burlingame explains:

“We need to understand is that, just like Russia prior, 20-some odd years ago and China, now over the last 10 years – 10, 11, 12 years – we have now gone to war with the financialists and their Kill Chain… “But you know, the point is is that the drug- and human trafficking trade and the flooding of South and Central Americans into our country, in the tens of millions is an intelligence operation on behalf of the financialists, headquartered out of Wall Street, London, Amsterdam, Venice, Rome, Switzerland… “Roughly $2 trillion a year in cash – cash – floods into the banking systems in the United Kingdom and the US and Continental Europe and is what’s been keeping the banks afloat since 1971, increasingly, since we went to fiat… “How do you keep the whole thing having the appearance that it’s working? You need a ever-larger amount of illicit funding. Human trafficking is taken off in the last 20 years to an unbelievable, unprecedented-in-history rate. Why? Because humans beings – and 19% of that’s for sex – the rest is still labor or organs, right? “Over 50% of it is still for labor slavery all over the world, including in Europe, including here, in its various forms. Humans, as Illicit commodity have the highest return, the highest margins of any illicit product in the world, even way above drugs, including fentanyl...”

TRANSCRIPT

Crypto Rich: Hey Blaine, hey EM, thank you so much for making yourselves available. I’ve just pressed record, Friday the 14th of November at 20:09, UK time and I’m gonna have the links to all your stuff in the description below. People will find you on X and both of you and X and everywhere else.

Let’s get into it, Gentleman, looking at the world from your eyes. Where do you want to start?

Blaine: EM, you’re the dealer’s choice, here.

EM Burlingame: Dealer’s choice I think we start with what you mentioned earlier. I think we talked about what Venezuela probably really is, right?

Blaine Holt: The retail version is we’re supposed to believe this is War on Drugs, Part Deux and any time now, the Ford is going to unleash all fury and we’re gonna open-up on Venezuela in a way that will shock everybody and I don’t think that that’s the case, at all. What do you think?

Crypto Rich: Well, sorry before you say that, Blaine you’re a retired one-star general and EM you’re in the –

Blaine Holt: Recovering! Recovering.

EM Burlingame: I was an enlisted man.

Crypto Rich: You’re enlisted man, but Green Beret and all Special Forces and stuff like that. So you both got some insight into this. OK, just wanted to presence that. Please continue.

EM Burlingame: While the drug part is real, that’s more cutting-off the illicit funding for the Devil’s Legions It’s also not about oil. Venezuelan oil is dirty and nasty and we can’t produce in the United States anymore, right?

Crypto Rich: Right, can’t refine it in the US.

EM Burlingame: It would take 10 years for us to retool our refineries and there’s no reason for it – we have better oil in the United States. So, you know, what is it really about? Well, it’s because the City of London has it has an outpost.

You know, what is Venezuela? Venezuela is Qatar. You know, the Qatar headquarters for the Devil’s Legions, you know that intelligence agencies, the illicit crime, the terrorist headquarters, etc. Qatar is the headquarters for the Middle East and Central Asia and Venezuela’s the headquarters for Western Hemisphere. You don’t you can’t do an invasion and destroy them, you can’t remove these elements that way.

Crypto Rich: Sure, you gotta but why are you saying that? What’s the evidence for that? Because it wasn’t –

Blaine Holt: I have the evidence. Let me give it to you cold. Let’s give you the breadcrumbs and I’ll go to Hamlet and I’m gonna screw this up royally, so I’m going to leave it to you, Rich: The lady protests too loudly.

EM Burlingame: “Methinks the Lady doth protest too much.”

Blaine Holt: Right, so now go to the people around the world b¡tching and it starts with our friends in the UK – the very Special Relationship™ – and they’re not going to share intel with us, anymore. Oh! Boohoo. And then, you got Colombia doing that. But also, inside the Beltway, you’ve got a lot of politicians on both sides who are saying, “Hey, wait a minute! You can’t do that! You didn’t come talk to Congress!”

Well, in the last 15 military actions that the United States military has done, when the Hell did the President ever grace Congress with their presence? They haven’t. And so, where your evidence is, Rich is that we are busting-up a business model and it’s pissing them off and that’s it.

And so, even just the loss of a few cigarette boats – that’s the retail version that you can see on TV – but I think if you want to find out where the real cutting operations are, you might go to Scott Bessent’s office, the Secretary of the Treasury and see what he’s doing in his Kleptocracy Units and abroad.

They they don’t like this. This is the Jenga block at the bottom of the tower of all the illicit activity in the entire world and The President, right or wrong is tugging on it.

Now, we have a problem here in the United States because the cartels and all the terror groups were let in and they’re all represented here, for over the last four years. We will see as they get pressured activity here in the United States. That’s my view.

EM Burlingame: Yeah, so my take is that the change from Department of Defense to Department of War was done on purpose, as a direct target at the Military-Industrial Complex and the strikes on the cigarette boats are optics for, “We will use US military assets to strategically strike licit and illicit paramilitary forces” – because, that’s really what the cartels are.

That’s the drug trade is it’s the same thing as the Opium War. It’s just now, we don’t use opium, we use fentanyl and cocaine and other things and the other piece is that you could have one of those fast boats loaded up with no drugs, at all and a whole lot of high explosives or weapons or fighters and you have to be able to demonstrate that we will strike targets in the Gulf of America – which I think is also another part of the name change: “This isn’t your pond anymore. It’s ours.”

Crypto Rich: You said that the clues that it’s the City of London are because of the Uniparty members in Washington, who are protesting about this “violation of the War Powers Act” and then, also the fact that the UK said, “We’re not going to share Intelligence with you, Trump, because you’re breaking the law.”

Because the UK has never broken international law, as we know, right? Good, law-abiding nation that it is, right? But and then I think also, when Venezuela sent its gold and has been to it’s been unable to get its gold back from from London, that would be part of it, as well, but Venezuela, was it I think it was a Spanish colony?

I can understand the British hold on India and on Qatar, because they were former British colonies. So how does Venezuela become captured by the British?

EM Burlingame: They’re not captured by the British. They’re captured by Langley, in support of the British.

Blaine Holt: Right.

EM Burlingame: What’s happening is that we are now at war with the intelligence agencies.

Blaine Holt: Right.

EM Burlingame: And for the United States. It’s Langley vs Tampa. Langley’s where CIA headquarters is. Tampa’s where Special Operations Command’s headquarters are. Bill McRaven, Admiral McRaven was the one who tried to stand SOCOM up – and Blaine, I think you were there at the time.

Blaine Holt: Yeah.

EM Burlingame: He tried to stand SOCOM up as its own branch of the military –

Blaine Holt: Right.

EM Burlingame: Specifically, to go after this problem We just weren’t ready and we couldn’t get the supports from the other combatant commanders and and the TSOCs and you know, etc, etc and Congress and and all the other Department of Defense, etc.

But what’s happening right now globally? We need to understand is that, just like Russia prior, 20-some odd years ago and China, now over the last 10 years – 10, 11, 12 years – we have now gone to war with the financialists and their Kill Chain.

And that means you have to take out their Devil’s Legions. You have to take out their intelligence agencies, their assets Those their paramilitary self-funding paramilitary assets, both on the books and off the books.

And what are the cartels? They are self-funding, off-the-books paramilitaries that we built in South and Central America, starting in the 19th – well, really going back to Smedley Butler, right? He talked about this, in the 1920s and ‘30s. But really, take you know, the first two CIA coups in the world were Iran and I and I think the second one was Venezuela.

Blaine Holt: Yeah, that’s right.

EM Burlingame: That was an early-1950s and then they tried Cuba and that one failed, in the early ‘60s.

But you know, the point is is that the drug- and human trafficking trade and the flooding of South and Central Americans into our country, in the tens of millions is an intelligence operation on behalf of the financialists, headquartered out of Wall Street, London, Amsterdam, Venice, Rome, Switzerland – who provides, by the way, who provides – and I have family in Switzerland – who provides the security the close-in security, highly-trained for the Popes? The Swiss Guard.

Blaine Holt: Yeah.

EM Burlingame: Who doesn’t launder but who winds up with the largest portion of the private wealth? That’s laundered through all of this stuff? The Swiss.

Blaine Holt: Yeah. I think an elegant part of this operation, Rich is that when we present forces in and around Venezuela, like we’re presenting – and this isn’t just about Venezuela. We have knocked over bees’ nests in Mexico, Colombia, other places. But what what happens when you see all these cartel kingpins and bosses, that, you know, their trade and business – while the illicit activity is bad enough, we’re losing 70,000 Americans a year to fentanyl – they’re the money-launderers to all of it.

And this is how the juice flows all over the world. And so, again, by presenting the forces the way we have, a lot of these thugs pee their pants. And then, the first thing they do is they run to the phone and then the first thing they do is they start calling in all directions, all their friends around the world, saying, “You got to help me! Trump’s a madman! He’s gonna do something and we’re gonna lose a lot of business, here if he starts blowing up labs and illicit activities all over the place,” and so, what are they doing, by screaming into all these phones and getting on their computers – which they’re doing – we have the capability to suck all that up.

All of that evidence gets sucked right in and it points the direction to the ones who are protesting all over the place, including the swamp of Washington, DC, where you’ve got paid-off, blackmailed, extorted, bought and paid-for politicians and on and on to the City of London.

EM Burlingame: They’re in every state.

Blaine Holt: Globally, globally. And so, this is Stage One of the operation and then, that gets handed over to Scott Bessent. And rather than seeing the 82nd Airborne drop 1200 into Caracas Scott Bessent’s the the Combatant Commander, here and he’s the one who’s who’s going to town on rolling this stuff up.

So we don’t get to see a lot of this invisible action but what we do get to see is President Trump will be called. “Oh, he flipped. He’s no longer a peacenik! He’s a he’s a bloodthirsty warmonger! He’s gonna want to create all these wars!”

And again, those who get out with their talking points – because they’re forced to – who get up and say “We won’t tolerate this? Cigarette boat being shot,” because they know “their constituents here in the United States won’t put up with that.”

It’s like, what are you talking about? We’re knocking-out drug runners. They’re being forced to say those things, because the whole system is freaking out.

I want to ask EM a question, real quick, because you got your financial hat. I suspect this this is not evidence, but I have a hunch that this recent spate of dog meat private lenders that have been going belly-up – and now, we just saw a new one in Renovo, that’s, no less connected to – they write crap loans on renovations in Dallas.

Just last month, BlackRock listed them as collateralized at 100 cents on the dollar at par and today, they’ve said no, they’re zero. I see money drying up all over the place and do you think, that with this spate of private banking failures and shadow banking failures, that we have a correlation, here?

EM Burlingame: Yes, I’m wanting to add one further piece. One of the biggest contributors to the housing affordability issue in the United States and in the United Kingdom is cartel money. It’s laundered cartel money, which gets washed through numerous banks offshore.

All the major banks do it and then, it gets put into these smaller local banks and then, these smaller local banks lend back to the cartel, well, to the to the Praetorian Regime and then, they got a park that that cash into hard assets and the number one hard asset they buy is real estate.

EM Burlingame: So, there’s a multivariant thing going on, you know, happening on multiple layers. When you’re doing targeting – and I was a targeting guy – when you’re doing targeting, one of the areas, one-third of the work you’re doing in targeting, which is way more sophisticated and complex than people imagine – people think you just get an idea of who the bad guy is, where he is get, a time and someone goes, kicks in the door and kills him.

There’s a vast amount of work goes in between there that makes that even possible, at all. One-third of that work is in what we call “Threat Finance” and it’s mapping-out who’s paying for what? Where is the money coming from? Where is it flowing through? What banks does it go into? What financial black holes – because, what it’ll do is it’ll go into a bank, come out of the bank, go into some asset, then go into another bank, go into a different asset and go into another bank.

This might happen five, six, seven times and every one of the players along there – and I’ve written on this, actually – every one of the financial players and on there is taking a cut. The vig. 1.5% to 4%, sometimes even 7%. Everybody’s benefiting from it.

But it’s how all this money is laundered and this laundering of roughly $2 trillion a year in cash – cash – floods into the banking systems in the United Kingdom and the US and Continental Europe and is what’s been keeping the banks afloat since 1971, increasingly, since we went to fiat.

Blaine Holt: That is true.

EM Burlingame: Right? And the inflation that we see in asset values, etc is directly-attributable to this. The hollowing-out of our industries is directly-attributable to this and all of this started in the 19-teens, in the 1920s, with Prohibition, when the banksters – and maybe they did it on purpose, learning what they learned from the Opium Wars in China – but what they did is they they realized that we don’t need an industrial base. We just need the illusion of an economy. We just need enough washing of money back so the people are buying a list, you know, there’s enough illicit income coming in, and we can launder it through the banks and we make sure that we own the legislatures, at every level – state and federalm as well – and judges and we threaten and intimidate and kill some, here and there, every once in a while, to keep them in – you know, the ones that can’t be bought off or compromised – keep them in line.

Right, we’ve had judges gunned down in their frickin doorways, here. We had a congressman, I think was a congressman, here, in Idaho was blown up at the gate of his house. Yeah, not so very long ago. I mean, some years ago, but not so very long ago.

This is what happened so, you know, the first thing that we had to do is we had to undo the illicit funding of the Praetorians, which was government-related and that, for us was USAID and a whole lot of other programs; 12-series, 13-series and other programs through the state and 22-series through the State Department, DoD, that nobody’s heard about, right?

There’s a whole lot of other programs in USAID got dried up. That was the first. The second thing you have to go after – and Tom [Luongo] and I had this conversation quite some time ago – the second revenue streams you have to go after is this illicit cartel monies.

And when we say “cartels,” like, Hezbollah’s the biggest money-laundering in group in the world. They’re the ones who take in – for not just terrorists – but for cartels, etc.

Blaine Holt: They’re doing it with Venezuela.

EM Burlingame: Correct and Nigeria and elsewhere. Not necessarily with the country but factions – Devil’s Legions factions within. So, you have to go after this funding, so that they can’t fund their war-fighting, war-starting, whether it’s World War Three or civil war, fighting funding capabilities and then, and as you’re doing this you also are doing exactly what Blaine said for me, as a targeting guy.

You’re doing your threat financing and you’re figuring out who’s not related to cartels, at all but is benefiting from the fight. Who’s built their wealth in real estate, art or entertainment or any of these other ways, in which the money is getting laundered?

And then, you take a look at them and you start putting pressure on them, so that the third financial group, or third ability to fund world war or civil wars, that you have to go after is the private funding. That’s happening. That’s coming next. But you’ve got to take the cartel’s revenues off the table.

So, in the ME [Middle East], what’s happened? Qatar is being taken out of the City of London’s hands. How?

The United States allowed Israel to do airstrikes. On what? It wasn’t Qatari real assets, it was Devil’s Legions assets in Qatar, right?

And then, we sent a representative, a high-level representative over there, immediately. And what have we done? We’ve let the Emir know that we have their security and we have his back, if he wants to kick these people out of his country, finally.

EM Burlingame: So what you have that now, we have to do that in Venezuela...Venezuela is the next critical node, globally and then, we’ve got the Southeast Asia problem, right? But yeah Blaine, please.

Blaine Holt: If you go to 2008 and the Global Financial Crisis, there’s a statement or phrase, a catchphrase, cliché that came out of that, that is highly-indicative of what happened, then and that is the concept of “Too big to fail” and by wrapping us around this thing of “Too big to fail”, as they have compromised and bought and paid for politicians, through all of the laundering or the blackmail or the extortion –

EM Burlingame: Well, not just politicians, judges or the other –

Blaine Holt: Judges!

EM Burlingame: They’re even more critical than the politicians.

Blaine Holt: Yeah, and look at McConnell. He put 200 in, just at the last spot. So yeah, so now you have this interesting helix of normally, in the United States when when these institutions like BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, when they get too big, then you have an Antitrust action. Well, now there’s no such thing as Antitrust in the United States. You have a Military-Industrial Complex, where anybody would say, “That’s predatorial and anti-competitive”.

Same thing with these banks that are now listed as “Too big to fail”. Same thing with now, you see the AI industry struggling, trying to get into this category of “Too big to fail”. In fact, you’ve got Sam Altman demanding $1.5 trillion for the monstrosity he created. And then, who protects that? Washington DC protects that.

And so, in that juggernaut, you now have the the ability for the financialists to roll on into the World Economic Forum and just basically declare a One World Government Totalitarian Order, just like they have been, by other terminologies.

So, your UN SDG goals? That’s what we want to do, not representing my investors the right way, but doing Woke DEI to tear down a company.

It’s something as simple as a private equity firm getting an American company that’s doing very well. They buy it, they load it up with debt to the gills and they let it die and they pocket the cash and they move on. And that would not be possible if they didn’t have protection out of Washington DC – on both sides of the aisle.

EM Burlingame: Not just that but they also need on what I call “unearned liquidity”.

Blaine Holt: Yes.

EM Burlingame: They need they need cheap money.

Blaine Holt: That’s right. I’ve heard you say that before.

EM Burlingame: Because otherwise, it doesn’t work. And what is earned liquidity? Earned liquidity is on useful, necessary labor production, right? Return on labor, versus return on capital. Any return on capital earnings are unearned liquidity.

That’s just theft, right? So the whole system only works if you have – and even that fake money system – as you’re skimming off the top and you’re not reinvesting in productivity, in all these ways – and so, productivity is falling off and collapsing. How do you compensate for that?

Well, how do you keep the whole thing having the appearance that it’s working? You need a ever-larger amount of illicit funding. Human trafficking is taken off in the last 20 years to an unbelievable, unprecedented-in-history rate. Why? Because humans beings – and 19% of that’s for sex – the rest is still labor or organs, right?

Over 50% of it is still for labor slavery all over the world, including in Europe, including here right, in its various forms. Humans, as Illicit commodity have the highest return, the highest margins of any illicit product in the world even way above drugs, including fentanyl...

They took down Libya, we’ve had open-air slave markets in Libya for years and where are most of those going? They’re going into the Middle East. They’re going into Europe, other parts of the world.

So I believe, very fundamentally, this is a thing that Kennedy’s and that era of elites saw coming. I believe Truman saw it, after he chartered [the UN] – because remember, Truman chartered it – because, he thought it was the right thing, it was sold to him as that. He realized within months and then he worked his entire rest of his time in office and afterwards – until the certain event happened – to not allow it to get funded.

Blaine Holt: Right. And so what they do was a Trojan horse.

EM Burlingame: Well, what did they do? they came out with the Marshall Plan. 7% of funds received by a nation in Europe to rebuild, after the war had to go straight to the intelligence community. It’s in the Charter.

Blaine Holt: Allen Dulles!

EM Burlingame: Right? Yeah, and so I believe very fundamentally, it’s taken this long to get into position, where the elites realize – and this is why I keep saying “Praetorian Problem” – it’s not hyperbole. People need to study how dangerous Praetorian regimes or how powerful they are and what it takes to remove them. It’s unreal, because...their whole modus operandi is to hide everything.

Blaine Holt: Yeah.

EM Burlingame: And they you know, we keep thinking, “Well, we need a name or a name of this.” That’s not how these Praetorians work. They don’t care about themselves, individually. What they care about is the survival and longevity of the regime – or the Praetorian Regime.

Blaine Holt: And we will never get a better opportunity than the one that we have before us right now, as flawed as this administration in the United States is, you you don’t get to pick the Dream Team or the All-Star team. You just look for the alignment of the opportunity. And Rich, this is the opportunity. So the little war, called Operation [Southern Spear], this is the Big One. This is the Big One and now –

EM Burlingame: It’s to free the Western Hemisphere without a war (what’s happening in Venezuela). Because, the war wouldn’t do it, anyways, because what they do is they just slide into other countries and other places.

Right now, what they’re trying to do is, they’re trying to rebase in Canada, just the same as the elements that are in Qatar are trying to rebase in Pakistan. What was the whole Afghan, you know, the Taliban moving into Pakistan?

Why do we say we want the air base? Because if we’re gonna have to move against the Devil’s Legions, headquartered up there and was there in Waziristan or Pakistan or somewhere? You got to have Bagram.

Blaine Holt: So, how does the EU or NATO even survive in this world? I don’t think they do.

Crypto Rich: Hold on a second. I am gobsmacked. This – what the Hell just happened? I don’t doubt what you’re saying, because it’s credible and I don’t know any bette.r It’s plausible. It fits what’s going on and I have enough regard for both of you and the work that you’ve done and everything that OK, maybe you could be on something. So I’m not disputing it I am just gobsmacked. What the f***?!

I’ve just finished work. “Come and have a nice little video with Blaine and EM.” What the f***?! It’s like I’ve opened the fridge door and there’s this massive cesspit full of snakes and vipers and!

Blaine Holt: Scorpions too, the scorpions are in there.

Crypto Rich: Scorpions as well, right?

Blaine Holt: I just talked to Jeff Gilson this morning, the speechwriter for Margaret Thatcher. He wrote a great book, ‘Maggie’s Hammer’ and I did a radio hit with him this morning and I didn’t even get to talk first and he laid out just exactly what we’re talking about, all by himself, without me ever meeting him in his life, in near-granular detail from the Europe standpoint.

And the only reason that he picked this banner up is because his deputy, during those years when he was the speechwriter, well, he found himself in a door jamb with a bullet in his head one day, because he wasn’t playing ball and that was meant to send a chilling statement to everybody there. And then Jeff, to his credit went down the Rabbit Hole.

And I’m sorry, but you got to go into the Rabbit Hole. For me, it was Benghazi. I was running logistics for the European Theater. “Wait a minute. Wait a minute. This is – what’s going on here? I have an Oath to a Constitution, not a President!”

And then, you start to really educate yourself on what all this is, OK?

EM Burlingame: So, the Devil’s Legion’s headquarters are –

Crypto Rich: Yes, so your your podcast is DangerousIntellectuals and who’s this guy you interviewed?

Blaine Holt: Oh, this wasn’t on my podcast. This was on an American radio program this morning, Jeffrey Gilson, a former speechwriter from Margaret Thatcher.

Crypto Rich: Alright, OK, but people should listen to your podcast, anyway.

Blaine Holt: I appreciate it. Everybody loved the episode that you were on and I can’t wait till they get to listen to EM. We had a great talk.

Crypto Rich: Yes, because you’re on that, as well, right? and I just want to say what the other thing that people should do is they should get a NordVPN.com/cryptorich and take a stand against war, Bit.ly/makewarhistory. I should tell you one day. Perhaps I should come on your podcast later, just to talk about that?

Blaine Holt: That’s fine.

Crypto Rich: OK, so Blaine, you said about the European Union, What’s the deal with the European Union? I have an answer. Yeah, a broad answer: They are scumbags.

Blaine Holt: Oh, no, I agree with that. But will these scumbags make it through this? That’s what I know.

Crypto Rich: I know they won’t. They won’t.

EM Burlingame: There’s a more appropriate word for the Europeans and it starts with a C and ends with a T. But as this is a family channel, I won’t use it.

Europe’s done. European Union’s done. They’re gonna try one last gasp. The Devil’s Legion’s headquarters in Europe was the Ukraine and it’s done.