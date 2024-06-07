by Vigilant Fox

First, Tucker Carlson interviewed Javier Milei, then he interviewed Vladimir Putin. Now, the popular American journalist has released a highly-anticipated interview with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Bukele has taken several firm actions and positions that make him a target of the left-wing media:

• Tough on crime

• Investigates and prosecutes corrupt officials from previous administrations

• Supports free-market policies

• Advocates for national sovereignty

• Supports traditional values

Tucker Carlson Network writes:

"Tucker travels to El Salvador to interview President Nayib Bukele after his historic landslide reelection victory. Bukele has accomplished the impossible during his first term by eliminating violent crime, reducing emigration, and invigorating the local economy."

Running Time: 65 mins

