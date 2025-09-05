This is what Mike Benz was talking about yesterday.

The UK government is attempting to impose its internet regulations on US Citizens by ordering websites to comply with their Online Safety Act (OSA), threatening entrepreneurs with a wide range of coercive threats, including, fines, arrest and up to two years imprisonment for engaging in conduct which is perfectly lawful in the US, where their websites are based.

I experienced something like this in May 2021, when I embedded a Danish video from Bitchute on my site, in which people were holding candles and singing peacefully in the streets of a small town, protesting the vaccine mandates. The Deputy Chief Superintendent of the Copenhagen office of the Rigspolitiet, the Danish National Police emailed me and told me that if I didn't remove the video, my website would be banned in Denmark – and if I were to ever land in Denmark, I would be arrested and could face 8 years in prison. I checked the extended headers. I checked with my cybersecurity friends. It was real. It felt wrong but I complied immediately and deleted the page. It wasn't worth fighting for.

Last April, when 4chan and Kiwi Farms failed to to respond to inquiries from Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator to determine whether they were sufficiently protecting UK users from illegal or "harmful" content, Ofcom imposed fines of £20,000 to each.

Their "legally-binding" Information Notice warned them that "failure to comply...may also constitute a criminal offence." Furthermore, "failure to provide the requested information in readable form to Ofcom may result in a fine of £18 million or 10% of 4chan's worldwide turnover, arrest, and/or "imprisonment for a term of up to two years, or a fine (or both)."

Kiwi Farms' in-house counsel replied to Ofcom with a letter, saying:

"Where Americans are concerned, the Online Safety Act purports to legislate our Constitution out of existence and anybody who tries to do that is an Enemy of America. Parliament does not have that authority. That issue was settled decisively 243 years ago in a war that the UK's armies lost and they're not in any position to re-litigate this."

On August 27, 4chan and Kiwi Farms filed a federal lawsuit in Washington DC, seeking to block Ofcom from enforcing the UK's Online Safety Act against them on US soil, seeking to restrain Ofcom's "Egregious violations of Americans' civil rights, including, without limitation, to the right of freedom of speech."

Their complaint states that the 4chan Information Notice was not validly served under the US-UK Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and it points out that, similarly to the Federal Reserve Bank, Ofcom is a private corporation:

• Ofcom describes itself as "independent of government and the companies we regulate." • Ofcom also says, of itself, that "Ofcom is not funded directly by taxpayers or the Government. Most of Ofcom's funding comes from fees paid to us by the companies we regulate, to cover the cost of the work we do in their sectors." • Ofcom is a private corporation that acts as an official censor of the British state even through it is not an instrumentality of the British state and not entitled to sovereign immunity under 28 USCS § 1604.

It does not look like Ofcom, a private British corporation has the authority to do any of what they're trying to do.

Most of the companies from which Ofcom intends to seize their funding are headquartered in the United States. They are coming into our jurisdiction, usurping our rights and charging us fees and fines. Preposterous.

The UK could simply block domains that it believes threaten the "safety" of their people, like Denmark threatened to do to me. Instead, they're trying to extract billions of dollars a year by imposing their imaginary tax on the internet (mostly comprised of US corporations). This is their big play for a UK-centric Censorship Industrial Complex. They must be sniffing glue.

This is a shake-down by demented parasites who don't know a thing about honest work. They'd rather kill-off and replace their own people than to come up with good ideas about how to make the world a wonderful place.

If the UK wants to block domains put up a big firewall – like China's – that's their business but this attempt to assert governance over foreign entities and individuals will not stand.

The complaint, filed by lawyers from Byrne & Storm and the Coleman Law Firm is asking a US federal court to declare that Ofcom has no authority to impose UK regulatory requirements on businesses operating in the United States without a physical UK presence.

The plaintiffs seek a declaration that Ofcom's orders are unenforceable in the United States and they request a permanent injunction barring enforcement attempts. They're also asking the court to bar Ofcom from seeking to impose civil or criminal penalties on US persons for noncompliance with UK regulatory demands.

The complaint says the District of Columbia Court has personal jurisdiction over Ofcom, pursuant to their Long-Arm Statute:

"As Ofcom has committed unlawful acts within the District of Columbia by sending threatening communications to US-based internet companies that interfere with their Constitutional rights and business operations. Additionally, Ofcom is engaged in substantial and not isolated activity within the United States through its systematic targeting of US-based internet platforms with its enforcement actions, including, reportedly, larger American social media companies including X, Rumble, and Reddit, which have direct effects within this jurisdiction."

In short, neither the British government nor a British private corporation can strip US persons of their Constitutional rights.

This case could set a precedent for how US courts treat future attempts by foreign regulators to control the American internet. A ruling in favor of the plaintiffs could limit Ofcom's control over US-based services, while a ruling for Ofcom could embolden future cross-border enforcement ploys:

Further down in the complaint, it reads:

• If the Court determines that Ofcom is an instrumentality of the UK, then Ofcom's activities constitute "commercial activity" carried on in the United States under 28 USCS §1605(a)(2), and Ofcom is not immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of the United States for such activity. Therefore, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act would not bar this suit regardless of whether Ofcom is viewed as a corporation or as a state actor. • If the Court determines that Ofcom is entitled to sovereign immunity, it does not preclude the Court’s ability to grant the relief sought in this Complaint.

Attorney/Podcaster Robert Gouveia takes us through this lawsuit and other transatlantic internet tiffs.