What is beginning to emerge from the fog of the war being waged against the People of Southern Appalachia is an East Palestine-type of disaster, on a much more massive scale on every level; in magnitude, premeditation and evil.

The main purpose of this post is to warn people to stay away from the banks of the French Broad River and from any river downstream of heavy industry affected by these floodwaters, because several of the rescue/cadaver dogs have started dying from exposure to the toxins in the river sludge; from the plastics factory and paper mill that were overwhelmed by the breakneck flooding, along with several other fuel spills – horrifyingly, including a nuclear fuel spill from a semi truck found buried under 10 feet of mud, loaded with 250 55-gallon drums of "live barrels" of nuclear fuel rods from Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS), in Erwin, Tennessee.

Share

One might ask what was a truck loaded with nuclear fuel rods even doing in a hurricane?

NFS also reportedly lost a 10,000 square-foot decontamination unit with all of their decontamination equipment, which were presumably washed into the Nolichucky River. Although the location of this truck and the location of the nuclear facility are not named by Grindestone Ministries' Pastor Bear, the website linked above matches the company named in his report.

If my assumptions are correct, this nuclear fuel spill is downstream from Western North Carolina and it will not affect Asheville and the Appalachian Mountains to the east but it may affect the more densely-populated areas of the Tennessee Valley, downstream, along the Nolichucky and French Broad Rivers, including metropolitan Knoxville.

Needless to say, there is a massive cover-up underway.

The US Government could have offered these households $10 million each, to relocate, in order to get at the lithium deposits underneath their homes and still make untold billions of dollars but instead, they needed to do a massive Satanic sacrifice of rural white Republican voters. They needed to despoil some of the last remaining wilderness on the East Coast to make these batteries that are better at being explosive devices than at doing anything else, because these Satanists are at war with Life and with Creation, itself.

Lithium battery technology is not a viable alternative to carbon-based fuel. The entire boondoggle of lithium batteries is genocidal and ecocidal, by design.

If you've been following my recent posts, you know that I live in Asheville, North Carolina. My rental apartment was without power and water for three weeks and with very spotty communications, throughout. The people in this region know less, in many ways about the ravages of Hurricane Helene than people watching the news on the other side of the planet.

Bear Independent, pastor of Grindstone Ministries joins Billy from Perma Pastures Farm on this podcast from October 18th to discuss his group's Hurricane Helene rescue efforts in Eastern Tennessee and in Western North Carolina and the unique, unforeseen challenges of managing a hurricane rescue in these heavily-forested mountains.

I'm told that Asheville's water supply comes from the Black Mountain Reservoir and that they are using some kind of an aluminum compound to clarify the water in there The water is still yellowish and cloudy, coming out of my faucet. My area is still under a "Boil Water Notice: Partial System".

I don't know how much exposure I've received from the French Broad River from the two showers that I've now taken but I do know that the city's water system did collapse, due to flooding from the French Broad River, so this highly-contaminated water did enter the city's water infrastructure and it may actually be kicking around in my apartment's pipes.

My problems do not compare with those of the tens of thousands of people who have literally lost everything, including the uncounted thousands who have lost their lives and whose deaths are now being covered-up, for legal reasons; for land-grab reasons.

As I was writing the paragraphs above, my internet connection went down again and I'm back on my mobile hotspot, so I will not transcribe the entire podcast but it is eye-opening, disturbing – and hopeful and uplifting – all at once.

TRANSCRIPT EXCERPT (Begins at 4:54 mins)

Bear: This has been unlike any other deployment we've ever been on. Absolutely unprecedented. Number One, because a hurricane in Appalachia is unexpected, right? The topography was already challenging the communities we’re serving; were already isolated, intentionally. They wanted to be isolated. They wanted to live up on the side of the mountain, away from everybody else – and I get that and that's fine.

That's fine until you can't get up the mountain, anymore; until the power turns off. So, it's a huge logistical challenge.

And then, Number Two, this is the only – the only – disaster I've ever worked – and I've been doing this since Hurricane Katrina – it's the only one I've ever worked that the Federal Government is actively working against recovery – and that's exactly what I mean.

Typically, we accomplish recovery – and by “we”, I mean the American People accomplish recovery, in spite of the Government.

The Government never helps. They've never helped. They're never going to help. That's not their job. Their job, whether we admit it or not is to…extract capital from The People, to the best of their ability – and they do that.

This one is completely different. They're actively working against the recovery process, which tells me they've got something to hide and I believe that they do have something to hide, because we're already getting reports – firsthand reports of cadaver dogs that are dying; that were walking through these areas – walking, especially in your neck of the woods – walking through the silt, walking through the mud, even going through DECON afterwards – being decontaminated.

I’ve got reports, one guy had 10 dogs there and four of his dogs are already dead! And the other six are dying; in the process of dying.

Got another woman – firsthand account – that was rescuing horses, was leading horses through the muck and the mud in the river and the horses are so incredibly sick that they started doing blood tests on the horses and the tests that have been coming back – or in their words – literally, “Off the charts”. They've never seen anything like this before.

Then, you've got citizens – the last report I got in your area, it was 50 to 60 people in Western North Carolina that are already inexplicably sick and by “inexplicably” I mean, they don't know what's wrong with them and the reason for that is all kinds of sh!t has washed into that River.

Literal human feces from septic tanks that were ruptured, wastewater treatment plants thousands of cadavers, even though the official reporting is that, “No, it's only 213 dead” – well, that conflicts with one coroner that I personally spoke with that had 1,200 people in Reaper trailers and another EMT that told me he was stacking body bags in the back of ambulances “like cordwood”, OK?

So the official number is 213 but there's thousands of corpses in the rivers and underneath 20 to 30 foot of mud, in some areas, which is why the cadaver dogs are hitting on entire valleys – not just a spot or two – the entire valley is filled with bodies.

Then, you've got dead animals, then you've got wastewater treatment plants, septic tanks. You've got NFS – Nuclear Fuel Services that lost – well, the official reporting is they lost “training barrels”, right? Training barrels: 55 gallon drums that they use for training purposes – even though part of what we do on the Kaleb House side is very intelligence-driven and so, some of my Kaleb House guys came out for this Grindstone operation, because we needed intelligence.

Well, we spoke to the former training manager at NFS, who said, “Nope those aren't training barrels, those are live barrels!”

And officially, the number was, “Well, it's just one Live Barrel, then it was five live barrels then it was a semi load of 250 55-gallon drums and we know, because the semi was found and documented under 10 foot of mud.

So you've got nuclear fuel or waste fuels, you also have the facility at NFS, they said they lost a “pole barn” in the flooding. They didn’t. They lost a 10,000 square-foot decontamination unit – and all decontaminated parts and all the decontamination equipment washed into the river.

Then, you've got a PVC plant; you've got multiple concrete plants, all of which washed into the river.

And part of the problem, here is that there are hundreds of homes that should be condemned. And I'm not for the Government condemning people's homes – but these people do not need to be mucking out their homes. They don't need to be pulling out the insulation in the drywall down to bare studs and airing it out and starting over again – because the silt is deadly. The silt will kill you.

And FEMA has been slow-rolling this and, in conjunction with local and state Emergency Management has been slow-rolling the announcement that, “Hey, the silt will kill you,” because they want to cover-up what will likely be a massive conglomeration of giant lawsuits; class-action lawsuits against these people.

Also, FEMA is quietly trying to reclassify the hundred-year flood plain, based upon this, so that people can't rebuild in these areas in the future.

And on the one hand, it's their property, let them do what they want. On the other hand, the silt will kill you and these homes should have been condemned, immediately. They should have been bulldozed, immediately so that people weren't rebuilding their homes, that are literally toxic – only to have them bulldozed, a week later by FEMA.

And so, the whole thing is just a freaking mess and it it makes me think, permaculture is my passion. That's what you do. I don't know, agriculturally how – what the methodology is to fix what happened, here but typically, a river overrunning its banks and depositing all that silt would be a good thing. That's what we would want; all those nutrients being brought up from the river all that DECOMP that took place in the river, all that being deposited on the banks of the river, because we have all that fertilizer.

Now, well the problem is all of that's toxic and I don't know the methodology for fixing all of that but I do feel like, because of what's underneath the ground, in…Western North Carolina Eastern Tennessee – that whole region, the geologic feature of that region, there's a strong case to be made that the cleanup operation that will be undertaken by the Federal Government will be akin to a strip-mining operation, to allow access to the minerals that are underground.

And if they can seize all of that land, under the guise of “You can't live here anymore, because it's toxic and we got to clean it up; bring in the bulldozers, scrape it all up into piles. “Hey a lithium seam! Sputamine seams, the graphene, the high-silica quartz!” – all that stuff.

All of a sudden, it's available and these mines that were going to be spun-up, anyway, in North Carolina's efforts to lean into the Green New Deal in Renewable Energy, in light of the fact that the United States has lost its access to those types of minerals in Afghanistan, due to the Biden administration's Afghan draw-down and we've lost access to those types of minerals out of Africa, due to BRICS: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia etc.

Did they make the disaster happen? Or did they let it happen? I don't know. I'm just a dude from Oklahoma.

But as a result, I can see things lining up in such a way that “Never let a crisis go to waste”. Sure, they'll come in and clean it up and the cleanup will actually be a strip-mining operation.

And so, I'd be curious from you, if you have any thoughts on what do you do to remediate something like this, from a permaculture standpoint? Is this – do we plant trillions of hemp plants and just let them suck the stuff up out of the ground?

Billy: Bear we're on it, right now. It’s funny, you ask. Before we get into that, before I respond to that, Folks, look we got a lot of folks in the chat, right now. Hit that thumbs up, tell everybody about this, right now. Everybody needs to hear this. But before we move on, the Bible says, “Let your light so shine before men, that they see your good works and glorify your Father, which is in Heaven.”

Folks, this is a guy doing some extraordinary things he's never going to tell you about it, never and certainly not going to tell the full extent of it.

Before we move on, Bear I want you to tell everybody where can everybody go? So far, look we've raised over $300,000 for some local things. But Folks, I really need y'all to break bread for my man right here and look, I'm doing it. I have been doing it and I'm going to keep on doing it.

Before we move on, Bear, tell everybody how they can support you, because, Folks, he's not getting money from the Federal Government…Everything these folks are doing, they're funding it, themselves and they need your help. He’s never going to tell you this but I'm going to tell you.

So, Bear, before we move on, go ahead tell everybody how they can support you.

Bear: Thank you I appreciate you, Brother. You can find us at GrindstoneMinistries.com. We are a nationally-registered 501(c3). We have the same Authority as the American Red Cross, except, unlike the American Red Cross, we're not 88% top-heavy on salaries. I have one full-time Executive Director and two part-time staff at Grindstone, that maintain our ability to be ready, when something like this happens; that we can deploy across the country.

We don't bill homeowners. We don't bill the local municipalities. We don't bill the State. We don't bill FEMA. And as a result, nobody gets to tell us what to do, because I don't receive money from any of those people – and that's very specific. Because I don't want to be under anybody's thumb – we work with property owners, at their permission, on their property.

Now, in the case of Hurricane Helene, we're authorized by the Governor of the state of Tennessee to be there and do what we're doing, which is good. That gives us some top cover for what we're doing.

In fact, our Executive Director is meeting with the Governor of Tennessee, today and then, they will be touring one area, Little Germany, where we have been working.

A community that's been cut-off with 70 homes and it's now down to 40 people, total. Was 42, but two of those people committed suicide, because they didn't want to play, anymore, because that neighborhood; that community has been intentionally cut off by the local government. Why? Because there's lithium underneath of the mountain they live on. But I digress.

So, you can find us at GrindstoneMinistries.com. If you want to serve, email serve@grindstone ministries.com and again, it's tax-advantage, charitable donation. We are a registered 501(c3) and this is our 46th deployment in 5 and a half years, so we're out here, doing stuff unlike a lot of other people that are just making cute posts for Instagram. We're three weeks, boots-on-the-ground, at this point.

Billy: OK, Bear to your point – and I got a whole series of other questions, that I know a number of other people out there do, as well – to your point: is there a permaculture solution to this? Absolutely. We're already working on it.

I got a team going right now. William is on his way…He's got, I guess one of your Geiger Counters. He's going to stop by the River, hopefully, if he's able to do it where I am and we're going to get some better readings.

Because, as you said, I'm working on a site where, so far, we've had 50 to 60 people hospitalized. We’ve had two dogs dead – that we know of – a lady lost half of her goat flock, all because they were down in that silt.

Now is there a permaculture solution? Absolutely.

Historically, a lot of folks somebody wrote here, “An American Chernobyl” and I got it on the screen. Well, here's a story about a lot of what happened in Chernobyl, that people don't know about: the one place from that time until this day; the one place in Chernobyl that was unaffected by any of the radiation that happened there, believe it or not, it was actually the place where they…advanced Windrow Composting, so we know that biology will eat up all this stuff.

Specifically, we know you got nematodes, protozoa, fungi, bacteria – all these things; this soil food web and if we put it in the right proportions, we know that there is not a single toxin on this Earth, that we know of – including radiation – that cannot be bio-remediated so I've got a team, right now, [with] one of the world's best experts in this and I'm putting together like a Dream Team of all these different people that can help bio-remediate this stuff.

And yes, part of it could, very well be hemp, because I mean, one of the beauties about hemp is that it will suck all of the toxins out of there but there's a whole host of other things that we're going to plant, hopefully alongside the riverbank.

And here's the best part: I ain't asking permission. We’re going to go out there and do it. I know some people are going to come down on us like Thor's Hammer but I'm not caring. “Jimmy cracked corn and I don't care!”I'm not asking permission!

There's one of these communities that's right alongside the river that's downstream of all the said toxins you were just discussing a moment ago; kids have been out there.

These communities are right on the river they have children and they're out there, doing this stuff…one of Bear’s guys, he hooked me up with is one of the people that's going to be helping us bio-remediate this stuff.

But Folks – here's why I teach composting so much, is because if there's anybody in Western North Carolina that makes better compost, biocomplete compost than us, I don't know who that is, so we're going to take our compost, we're going to combine it with all of these other, Hippie mushroom farmers, that work around here, we're going to take that, we're going to put down cover crops, we're going to use teas, extracts, we are bringing every dog to the hunt.

But the one big area where we're struggling, right now – and this is from Bear’s expert – I’m not sure he wants to be named right now – the guy you sent me to – I couldn't believe that me and this guy are speaking the same language and he's working on bio-remediations in Hawaii and of course, if you go through the Government, they're going to give you all kinds of this and that, that and this.

Well, guess what? We're going to take a test plot; it's probably going to be in Marshall, North Carolina ain't asking for permission and we're just going to do it.

And then, once we have an example of what can be done using what God put on this Planet – we're not talking about chemicals or anything – we're talking about using nature, like I said: bacteria fungi, nematodes, protozoa – the entire food web. We're going out there and we're going to remediate this stuff and we're going to get people better. We're going to even, as best we can, to try to remediate what's going on in that river.

Running Time: 63 mins