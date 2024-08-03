Undocumented Aliens Are Registered to Vote in Georgia
WE VISITED THE COMPLEX TO ASK RESIDENTS TWO QUESTIONS, 1) ARE YOU A CITIZEN AND 2) ARE YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE? SHOCKINGLY, 14% OF RESPONDENTS ADMITTED TO BEING NON-CITIZENS REGISTERED TO VOTE.
Powerhouse investigative Reporter, Anthony Rubin of Muckracker.com has filmed dozens of illegal aliens confessing to being registered to vote – and in some cases, already having voted – in US elections. They report either door-knock campaigns or being approached to register at their place of work.
This is one of the many ways that the Democrat Party plans to steal the 2024 election from Donald Trump.
