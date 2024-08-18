On Saturday, attorney and retired Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Raiklin posted this video montage to accompany the conversation that was recorded by his cellphone and by NPR Producer, Zoe Chace on May 15th, 2024, that I transcribed and wrote about a couple of days later, here.

I do not support anything that divides America and/or the populist movement that seeks to preserve our Constitutional form of government against the depredations of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet, a topic that I write about, daily.

I do not agree with some of the borderline-inciteful things that Ivan has propagated on InfoWars – but I completely concur with his recitation of the wrongs that have been committed – and with the righteous indignation that he articulates, here with such discipline and calm.

This beautifully-edited video set to Ivan's dialogue with this journalist from NPR – a treasonous operation against the American People, in my opinion – and by extension, an entity inimical to all of humanity, regardless of whether Zoe Chace and her immediate co-workers yet understand this – is, once again, monumentally cathartic.

Running Time: 17 mins