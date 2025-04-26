ForbiddenNews Substack

ForbiddenNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
6h

Pretty sick to see that the people's money extracted through extortion by the IRS collection agency is used to pay for muzzling free speech and promoting lies and propaganda for their own dark motives, profit, control etc. Much reparation is owed those who bravely spoke up and tried to inform the American people and warn them of what these creeps were up to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rita Lawrence's avatar
Rita Lawrence
6h

It’s time to cut ties with the UK government. We don’t need their businesses profiting through trade in our 50 states thank you! The same names come up with regard to the censorship war which I feel has traumatized Americans since the Obama era. We have sorry piece of sh— Sorros involved. Sorros and Bill Gates are focused on 🇬🇧 Gates is behind the latest environmental agenda of blocking out the sun in the UK. For a country with very little sunshine that seems to be absurd and nobody should the right to do that. Chemtrails have been caught by brave citizens who have been ridiculed for years. Why are Sorros and Gates still free? They should have been indicted a long time ago. We have Zuckerbuck’s trial in DC which will lead to further criminal charges related to his role in the stolen 2020 election. Kier Starma should change his name to Queer Star ⭐️ after photos were released of him snogging with a Muslim titled Lord. No wonder he wants to block the internet! LOL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture