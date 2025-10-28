Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SIGMA WOLF's avatar
SIGMA WOLF
11hEdited

Americans appear to rather slow on receiving the signal to noise. Anti-Fa is a Deep State Government sponsored program. Same as Nazi Germany had its Anti-Fa also sponsored by Hitler’s Deep State. NGO’s (USAid) & non-transparent system of private funding the faked civil unrest for the ignorant & clueless.

Left & Right duad has zero to do with it. People attribute it to the left because most leftist idiots subscribe to that political ideology - theosophy. This has been known since Rome. Human brain was hacked long ago. Greeks/Egypt & Rome had it figured out way back.

America was usurped from within long ago by Masonry & Zionism. Globalism is just a coined contemporaneus term used to distract from the source & origin. Corporate Fascism under Admiralty Maritime Law. Two diseased wings of the same corrupt & criminal rotten sanguine corpus bird. Nothing resonates higher than Axiomatic truth not even Love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
11h

Most intriguing. I’m going to pass on watching the podcast. It’s too lovely of a colorful autumn day to torture myself listening to these weirdos..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture