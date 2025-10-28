VIDEO: “US Domestic Terrorists Have Been Trained Overseas” - Pub Oct 28, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Over the past ten years, Tore Maras and her small group have been infiltrating and recording the online training and planning sessions of several subversive groups who’ve been organizing the No Kings protests, the BLM Riots, the ICE riots, the Air Traffic Controllers mass sick-out and even manipulating the stock market. She’s also in the Pentagon Zoom calls where they’re planning America’s demise.

The young adults seen in this Zoom meeting of the Sunrise Movement have been groomed since childhood over the past decade and they are now its leaders, receiving foreign aid to create operations on US Soil that they call “protests”. Their youthful energy and good intentions (if misinformed) are being weaponized to cause distractions that would allow for strategic maneuvers behind the scenes.

The Sunrise Movement is a youth activist organization whose main purpose is to pass Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal. Key funders include:

TABLE: Key funders of the Sunrise Movement, courtesy of Grok.

One wonders how these people can actually believe they’re “fighting the oligarchy”, when that is precisely who is paying their salaries. Tore calls the exploitation of their naïve exuberance “a weapon of mass destruction”. They are the patsies, the useful idiots and the cannon fodder of the controllers in the table, above.

However, Tore is quick to point out that while these people seem like innocuous “Fruity people,” as she puts it, they are actually dangerous. They’ve been trained in Cuba and in other foreign nations to cause us harm.

The Zoom attendees are heard discussing their participation in an international training event that was convened in Italy last September, where leaders of “anti-authoritarian” movements from across the world met to prepare tactics designed to mobilize mass action in target cities within the US.

Tore was present at this training event in Italy under cover and she attests that it outlined operational plans and provided doctrinal instruction on mass mobilization, distributed cells and rapid escalation aimed to force expenditure of public safety resources and to disrupt government function.

She says this effort is soon to be enjoined by the AFL-CIO with mass non-cooperation and targeted labor union strikes, with further plans to co-opt institutions, like universities, sports teams and corporations into their campaigns. The majority of these training sessions come through Momentum and are based on books mostly authored by Maria Stephan and Erica Chenoweth.

Tore has done a yeoman’s job, participating in these events and recording petabytes of these video conferences. I don’t know how she can stand listening to these misguided, narcissistic loons for ten minutes, let alone how she’s managed to blend in, as a multi-pronouned fellow organizer for the past ten years!

Aru Shiney-Ajay (she/her), the current Executive Director of the Sunrise Movement affects a rapid-fire vocal fry/baritone, similar to the one contrived by biotech fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes. It’s worse than fingernails on a chalkboard from a loudspeaker inside your head! I could barely pay attention to what she was saying.

Tore was a CIA contractor who helped overthrow Ukraine in 2014, so she recognizes the classic agent-to-cell propagation model that she sees in the deliberate domestic implementation of of foreign instructions among these “decentralized” operations that are actually highly centralized.

After years of interacting with organized cells and insurgent mobilization, Tore is a subject matter expert, whose testimony will be vital in the prosecution of these subversive groups. She’s examined the legal thresholds that separate protected civic dissent from criminal conspiracy and foreign interference and she’s determined that these groups’ conduct is clearly outside of First Amendment Protection.

She is calling for precise investigative and charging avenues to be set forth and made available to all US prosecutorial law enforcement and Congressional offices, in order to litigate this domestic terrorist threat.

Tore says:

“The First Amendment protects peaceful advocacy and the right to assemble. It does not protect coordination with or direction from foreign principals, where the purpose or effect is to manipulate or destabilize domestic institutions. Nor does it protect any conspiratorial acts that foreseeably produce substantial disruption, property damage or obstruction of government functions. “Based on the content that I’m going to show you, there are a few federal statutes...that are directly implicated in this and should be considered by any competent prosecutorial review. “The first one is FARA. Of course, we know that FARA requires any person acting in direction or control of a foreign principal in political activities has to disclose their relationship and register with the Department of Justice...Failure to register is criminal.”

The Sunrise kids in this video report attending the event in Italy with leaders from Chile, Guatemala, Serbia, Bangladesh, Hungary, Slovenia and other nations, sharing lessons and tactics. That, in itself is a foreign nexus and a direct channel for foreign influence in domestic organizing.

According to the DOJ’s FARA eFile database, neither the Sunrise Movement, Third Act, Momentum or ShutDownDC are registered foreign agents. Tore believes that pursuing the evidence that these groups have trained overseas is the way to pull the plug on all of their planned “protests”.

FARA is just one avenue for prosecutors. Tore says the record establishes the predicate facts that justify subpoenas, arrests and indictments for the following:

• 18 US Code § 371 - Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, or to impede a government function, to disrupt federal facilities. These coordinated efforts will expend federal and state resources, National Guard, police, etc. All of what they’re planning is intended to create government strain. This is planned civil disorder to impair the function of government programs that Tore believes should be charged as a conspiracy.

• 18 US Code § 2384 - Seditious Conspiracy and 18 US Code § 2385 - Advocating Overthrow of Government, Tore says that the well-organized and -resourced campaign seen here, whose foreseeable effect is to paralyze or to substantially hinder government operations does meet the elements of a Seditious Conspiracy prosecution, especially when paired with overt acts towards these ends.

• 18 US Code § 2339 (a) and (b) - Harboring or Concealing Terrorists, is overfulfilled by the material support and training for terrorism that has been ongoing and is well-documented.

This is bonafide domestic terrorism and Tore says she knows for a fact that at least one of the trainers at the event in Italy is from a US designated terrorist organization that advances violent extremism. But even absent such a terrorist designation, she says, “Training that facilitates violent or unlawful action that is materially directed by a foreign power to undermine or destabilize democracy should be completely thoroughly examined by a prosecutor as material support doctrines and related counterintelligence statuses.”

• 18 US Code § 231 - Civil Disorders, the actions being coordinated in this call are meant to obstruct law enforcement, emergency services, or the functioning of governmental institutions and the civil disorder statute would apply to organizers and coordinators who plan, direct and encourage these actions.

• 18 US Code § 1952 - Interstate and Foreign Travel or Transportation in Aid of Racketeering Enterprises, the actions fulfill requirements to prosecute them for this and also, since the planning includes wire communications, interstate and international travel or fundraising that intentionally conceals the foreign direction of these actions, multiple other statutes can be invoked, including 18 US Code § 1343 - Fraud by Wire, Radio, or Television, (or the internet).

Tore says:

“I am asking prosecutors to open a grand jury inquiry into these facts that I put out. I’m asking the FBI Counterintelligence Division and DOJ’s national security division to coordinate an immediate criminal and thorough review. I asked Congress to actually call key organizers and trainers like Chenoweth, like Maria Stephan, like that chick, Ro [Tucci] and whoever else they need to testify in an open hearing, where the committee can evaluate the foreign nexus and the domestic operational plans... “Now, finally, to you, the citizens of the United States who actually value the rule of law and recognize the difference between genuine domestic, homegrown protests and foreign-instigated campaigns designed to coerce, disrupt and degrade our institutions, I’m appealing to you, because this case represents like the classic markers of an organized externally-informed insurgent cell; foreign training, doctrinal transmission, distributed cell structure, explicit operational plans and an objective: to force the expenditure and diversion of government resources and to influence political outcomes. “So, this recording has this presentation and they’re admitting it themselves, the organizers themselves. So obviously, we preserve evidence. We ask for an investigation to be opened. And for you, the people, you can always ask for that, too.”

The film, ‘PSYOP the Steal’ presented overwhelming evidence that the mass riots across the country in 2020 were pre-planned and relied heavily on the Leftist radicalization of minors through the Sunrise Climate Change movement.

Many recall Antifa organizer, John Sullivan (aka “Jayden X”), who impersonated a Trump supporter while storming the Capitol building on January 6th and who was paid $70,000 by CNN and NBC for his video of the murder of Ashli Babbitt. John’s brother, James Sullivan claimed to be a “Patriot” Conservative activist. Contrary to John Sullivan’s claims to The New Yorker, their adoptive father is reported to be retired US Air Force Major General Kevin J. Sullivan who was reprimanded and forced into early retirement.

In the film, Millie Weaver confirmed with three sources who were able to separately identify Kevin Sullivan and confirm claims of his involvement in Psychological Operations. Private security contractor, Jason Funes claimed that Kevin Sullivan had been in charge of having Antifa members trained by Syrian rebels and Kurds to commit militant-style attacks on domestic soil.

This relates to something very important, that not enough people fully appreciate that Tore discusses here, which is that the insurgency and the foreign influence operations we’re experiencing aren’t only coming from the Left, they’re also coming from the Right and she gives an example of how the Trump team is managing both the Left and Right insurgencies with the Antifa Roundtable.

She says that when President Trump posted this Antifa Roundtable, many of the invited experts were actually part of a counter-narrative operation. They were actors used to perpetrate the story that Antifa is a major threat, which it is not. As we’ve just seen, it is the billionaire NGOs that are attempting to dismantle our country, that have been funding seditious politicians and judges, that are behind the Sunrise Movement and behind many other activist groups, that are organizing the ICE riots, etc – these are a genuine existential threat, not just to America but to humanity.

Tore explains that the Antifa panelists were put there to bait, frame, create clickbait and to shape the perception around domestic unrest. In the Sunrise Zoom call, one of the participants said they were aware of this, saying the Trump administration wanted to see Black Bloc, so what protesters in Chicago and Portland gave them, instead was playful Halloween costumes.

They countered with their own attempt to bait, frame and shape the way people perceive domestic unrest with visible non-threat displays and playful optics.

Tore explains that this is a COIN-on-COIN a counterinsurgency or counterintelligence operation, depending on the context, which she describes as:

“A doctrine that’s originally designated to identify, to isolate, and to neutralize insurgent cells by winning the information war. So, President Trump’s team appears to have flipped that script. They treated the perception of Antifa as an insurgency and staged a counterinsurgency Information Operation on their own, but what emerged was a meta COIN. “In other words, the first layer, we have the traditional COIN, which is the state encounters an insurgent movement. Now, that movement is not Antifa. It’s what I’ve been showing you and what we’ve been monitoring for over 10 years... “The second layer on this is President Trump’s COIN on the COIN [the Antifa Roundtable]...kind of like those Epstein files.’”

The purpose of the empty Epstein files that were given to celebrity Right Wing social media influencers earlier this year was to show them up for the empty liars and actors that they are.

Tore continues:

“In modern information conflict, when a government faces foreign-aided civil agitation, that presents itself as ‘grassroots’, the counter strategy usually has three layers. And President Trump’s decision to agree to a highly-visible Antifa panel fits within that architecture. Now, here’s why that would work and why it can look like a fake panel, which it is from the outside... “First, we capture the narrative by doing this reframing. So when foreign and transnational actors train domestic organizers to provoke unrest, the danger isn’t just in the street activity, it’s in the storyline that legitimizes it, right? So a televised panel stocked with loyal or acting performative experts...allows the administration to own the frame. It allows President Trump to own the frame. It defines who the public thinks the aggressor is and sets a language, like “Antifa agitators”, but they didn’t say “foreign-directed”, because none of the experts know any of that... “By doing so, the state actually moves the information battleground from the streets to the screen. So even if the panel’s expertise is zero, or it’s extremely superficial, it forces the media and law enforcement and ecosystem to adopt the administration’s vocabulary first. “And that, essentially is what we would call like information space quarantine. So then, the intelligence shaping and the baiting is next, right? So this is how it works. We have a mock or stage panel that also works like a counterintelligence probe. “When the event is announced, real networks monitoring for threats will often react, posting, messaging, and even activating dormant accounts to discredit it, right? And that reaction provides open-source indicators and mapping data for investigators. “And in COIN terms, it’s ‘bail’. It allows us to bail-out of anything on our hands, but it also allows us to cast the line and draw the adversary into the open like you see today, collecting signatures and then isolating them, right? We can see their signal marks and now we can isolate them. “The panel that was put up by President Trump wasn’t meant to educate anyone. It was meant to flush people out, to see who would amplify that message and who actually knows what the f@ck is going on. Now, another thing is this is a way of creating a soft power deterrent. “So once a narrative is captured, which it was, and adversary nodes are mapped, the final step of soft deterrence is publicizing that the government is watching, coordinating with allies, just like Kash Patel said, and prepared to prosecute under existing laws...The spectacle, whether it’s because it’s performative signals to foreign sponsors that their operations have been identified and that discourages further interference without kinetic escalation.”

In short, everything is theater.

And the newest rising star in the drama is New York City’s Mayor-apparent, Zohran Mamdani. Tore has some choice words about him here:

“And then, we have Mamdani who is literally a CIA asset and was part of the whole Arab Spring on camera when they were assaulting Lara f@cking Logan... “I went all the way to f@cking Egypt to find out who Mamdani is...Go look at the footage from the Arab Spring. Even on X, he posted how he was there during the Arab Spring. He was one of the operators there.”

Now, it makes even more sense, that Mamdani’s cellphone was GPS-tracked to Barack Obama’s mansion twice in the presence of Iranian MOIS agents and Muslim Brotherhood leaders twice last June!

This podcast is nearly four hours long with a wide range very interesting topics discussed and thus hard to summarize. I don’t want to make this too long and dilute the important insights shared here about some of the psychological warfare tactics that buffet our daily lives and about the legal avenues that must be pursued to restore a measure of justice and peace.