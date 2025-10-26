US Invasion of Venezuela Imminent

It used to be that the topic of the theft of the 2020 election was censored by seditious agencies within the US Government. More recently, discussion of the topic has been muted by the secretive nature of grand jury proceedings.

The two main people talking about 2020 have been Patrick Byrne and Juan O Savin and this is the latest news, from what I’ve been able to glean from their most recent podcasts and appearances:

• Juan O Savin says that President Trump is about to sign an Executive Order to enforce hand-count paper ballots and that this will be done within the context of a declared National Emergency, due to the nation-state-level attack on the American election system, for which there is substantial evidence, including from the IT engineers who personally executed these attacks and who are now in US Protective Custody, along with the pertinent equipment.

• Juan says the national intelligence agencies involved in the election theft operation were those of Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Serbia and China. The 2020 election theft was an act of war against the US on the part of those countries and an act of treason on the part of the US Government officials involved.

• Juan recently told Nino Rodriquez, “There is a second legal review being done, looking at the prosecution of John Brennan.” This concerns the former CIA Director’s 50% ownership of the building in Serbia where the servers were located that were used to steal elections around the world.

• When these digital systems were first moved from Venezuela to Serbia, the first test was the South African election, which I’m guessing was the 2018 election of Cyril Ramaphosa.

• The Justice Department is now preparing a criminal indictment against President Ramaphosa, similar to that against Venezuela’s President Maduro. Neither are in office legitimately, as is true of the current leadership of over 70 countries overthrown by this same election theft operation.

• Tina Peters has been wrongfully imprisonsed on Colorado State convictions, which, due to States’ Rights, has obstructed federal action on her behalf. Juan says that once Trump declares a National Emergency related to elections, the law will fully empower Trump, as Commander-in-Chief and within the context of an election crisis National Emergency, to be able to order Tina Peters to be immediately removed from jail, because he will then have authority down through the state, county and municipal level. No federal court will be able to stop him, like they’ve been trying to do since he was sworn-in earlier this year.

• Although the Trump administration has been absolutely mum on this so far, Juan says that the public will be taken along for all of this, with national discussions about what is going on in Venezuela, and the reasons for this military action in Venezuela, and the full scope of this election theft operation, which involved American citizens and agency heads, like John Brennan, who were actively involved in throwing elections worldwide.

• The National Emergency will order voter registration to create clean voter rolls and it will recover the election process in the US. Juan is not specifying an exact date for this but given the military buildup around Venezuela, it looks to be soon.

Share

In Patrick Byrne’s appearance last Friday on The Alex Jones Show, the former FBI informant says he’s kept his mouth shut about many things and that he’s avoided attacking the CIA in the past but when it comes to the theft of our elections, he will not protect them.

Last year, Patrick Byrne’s began telling the improbable story of how Venezuela had “conquered” the USA. I received some derision while relaying his claims because everybody knows that the CIA controls the narcotics trafficking on this planet and that it is very involved with the cartels of Colombia and Venezuela, yet all mention of them was conspicuously absent from Patrick’s earlier accounts.

That changed last August and he’s since become increasingly forceful in saying that he will not cover for the CIA about the theft of our elections.

Last Friday, Patrick told Alex he’s recently come to understand that the top of the CIA is compromised of representatives of different factions of the Deep State. There’s one faction that’s super Zionist and another faction that isn’t. There’s a faction that’s in cahoots with China. He said that Peter Strzok and John Brennan are of the faction in cahoots with China, the same faction that’s working with Cuba and the Venezuelan narco regime in the global election theft operation.

Patrick describes how when Gary Berntsen was CIA Chief of Station in Quito, Ecuador 20 years ago, he was instructed by his superiors at Langley not to bother collecting any information on Cuba, as it was just a “failed Banana Republic” and not worth any waste of time. Gary told Patrick he now believes those CIA executives who told his office to ignore Cuba were in league with China.

Patrick continues:

“And I’m not keeping quiet about this. I’ve been saying for four years that it was Venezuela with the technology that has boosted our election. I thought it was China behind it. In the last six months, enough has come, enough evidence for me to say with confidence, ‘No, the upper levels of the CIA were behind what happened in November 2020.’”

TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Byrne: I’ll tell you some inside baseball – and I normally keep a lot of secrets, but I’m not keeping secrets that protect people in the government who do bad things.

One of the holdups has been the CIA has been fighting to say, “OK, if you overthrow Maduro, let’s have the head of military intelligence replace him. So we’ll go from Cartel to Cartel Lite.”

That’s what they were trying to convince Trump. That’s what the CIA voice within the administration –

Alex Jones: – and the Democrats and the CIA backchannel keep their money.

Patrick Byrne: That’s why nothing changes. We go from Cartel to Cartel Lite.

We’re going to find out that the CIA, Chevron and the Venezuelan regime are all in each other’s panties and they’ve been up to no good for 25 years.

And normally, I’ve been very modest on attacking the CIA, you will have noticed. And I’ve protected and kept my mouth shut about many things.

But all this election stuff and Venezuela stuff – no – they cannot count on my protection! They’re absolutely wrong.

And the public should know they’ve been fighting with Trump, with the National Security groups saying, “Well, we shouldn’t do Venezuela, but if we’re going to do it, let’s just make this little adjustment.”

Alex Jones: So, Trump admitted last week he’s had them in there for months to do an overthrow. That’s why I think it’s back to the Bay of Pigs. I don’t trust them.

Patrick Byrne: Well, fortunately, they’re [the CIA] not in the front. This is a military operation – as it should be. To Hell with these CIA going around – see, that’s one of the big problems, because the guys who are behind the Cartel – [i.e., the CIA]

Alex Jones: I know that, I’m worried that bad actors, not the whole CIA, but the bad actors are going to give intel to Venezuela. That’s what I’m saying.

Patrick Byrne: The people who are doing this, the Hannibal Lecter of Venezuela is a guy named Jorge Rodriguez. His sister, Delcy Rodriguez is the Vice President.

They believe their father was a revolutionary who was in prison in 1978 in Venezuela, where either he died in prison or he was taken-out in a CIA black helicopter and dropped over the Caribbean.

Depending on who you listen to – and I, honest to God, don’t know which of those stories is true, but they believe that the CIA killed their father. And they’ve been on this lifelong mission to corrupt Venezuela and then use all its resources to corrupt and disburse.

So maybe, when we overthrow regimes, we shouldn’t do it that CIA way, anymore. We send the 82nd Airborne, we send this Navy flotilla.

By the way, I’ve got some friends in the Special Operations community who have looked at the disposition of forces that’s publicly available. And they say this is not any normal invasion force.

This is a bunch of black helicopter types. This is the 160th. This is a bunch of snatch-and-grab and assassination types.

I think it’s going to be a very, very different kind of invasion than the one we’ve ever seen.

Alex Jones: Yeah, they’re going to take out the commie leadership.

Patrick Byrne: Yeah. I think it’s going to be –

Alex Jones: So isn’t that the maximum pressure to get? But that’s why the CIA saying, “Oh, just put the intelligence head in. He’ll stand down.” They take out Maduro. But then, you’re right. Then, we just replace it with the same thing.

Patrick Byrne: Because they’re in cahoots. They’ve been in cahoots.

And I’m not keeping quiet about this. I’ve been saying for four years that it was Venezuela with the technology that has boosted our election.

I thought it was China behind it. In the last six months, enough has come, enough evidence for me to say with confidence, no, the upper levels of the CIA were behind what happened in November 2020.

They used the system that the Chinese – and I believe the upper levels of the CIA were in cahoots with China. But as someone explained to me once –

Alex Jones: Hold on, let me stop you. It came out, Gabbard releases, you know, four months ago that the CIA and FBI knew China was mailing-in fake ballots, was involved, and they covered it up, right there.

Patrick Byrne: Yeah. The CIA, someone said to me, “Patrick,” not so long ago, “The top of the CIA is all Deep State. It’s different factions of Deep State.”

And there are some factions that are like – there’s one faction that’s super pro-Zionist and there is another faction that isn’t.

There’s a faction that’s in cahoots with China. And Peter Strzok was in that faction. Peter Strzok and Brennan and so forth. They were all in cahoots with China.

So anyway, but I am happy. We’ve been talking about inaction and…how how wonderful it’s going to be that the one action that’s most important for Trump to take, he’s taking and that is we have to liberate Venezuela.

Alex Jones: I was going to say, explain – I know you know this – I won’t give the answer. The message it sends: “Regime change in Venezuela” to everybody; the Russians, the Chinese, the Democrats. What message does that send?

Patrick Byrne: Hang on. What it sends is a message that…“There are new rules. The Monroe Doctrine is back. We can’t have people [killing 300k Americans per year with fentanyl, invading the country, etc] – we’re not going to tolerate this kind of stuff. We tolerated it for too long.

Take Gary Berntsen, who’s this guy, this CIA agent, who’s a little bit more public than I think he should be about what we’ve been up to these last four years, except he hates me. So he won’t mention my name. He’s really angry at me and he’s not my favorite guy.

But anyway, he’s – not to diminish what he did – he says that when he was Chief of Station down in Quito, Ecuador, about 20 years ago, he got directions [that] “We no longer collect on Cuba. Cuba, it’s a piddling Banana Republic. Don’t collect on Cuba.”

He was told that by his bosses – the boss who told him that – he knows where the orders came down from. He thinks that those people, who he can name – I won’t name – but those people were actually in cahoots with China. And I have a lot of evidence –

Alex Jones: Of course! I mean, the CFR said they’re given rare earth minerals. They’re given all the all the industry. They’re not supposed to expand the South China Sea.

But then 16 years ago, they double-crossed the Globalists. So their whole order fell apart, right there. And but the thing is, they still stay on the Chinese payroll, while the Chinese are sinking us.

Patrick Byrne: I never have figured out yet what happened, in that regard. Was it that the WEF and China both wanted to overthrow us and then, they thought afterwards, they would split the proceeds?

But then after 2020, Klaus Schwab and George Soros got very antagonistic with Xi Jinping, because evidently, there was a maybe that –

Alex Jones: China was not paying. I know it’s come out. You’re right. Imagine: CIA helps put in Mao Tse-Tung in ‘49, all that is their deal. They build them up the ‘80s. The deal is made. It moves on.

It’s on record. The CFR deal was that China gets rare earth minerals. The middlemen Globalists get to leverage-out all the businesses in the West.

The West has the military. NATO is the new UN army. The US backs it up.

And then, China went, “No, we’re not doing that,” and double-crossed them and then expanded militarily out into the South China Sea.

So the deal was broken. And so, their New World Order, by their actions failed, because China didn’t play along.

And then, Trump’s recognizing that, just very pragmatically. And he’s not a Globalist, but he’s saying, “No, we still control the international system. We can take control of that, reform it, cut it back, be honest about it, transformatively promote Americana, again and have the US globally dominate.”

And so, right at the last moment, the Chinese Century is over, just like that. I know you’re a China expert, as well.

Patrick Byrne: …Our foreign policy community has been divided for two generations, between the realists and the institutionalists.

And the realists, like the people who raised me, believe that, “Look, there’s three great countries, China, Russia, the US. Any world where the three of us get along is better than any world we don’t. What we do is we get together, we make our deal, and then that becomes the scaffolding, off which you hang world peace.”

The other approach, the more legalistic approach, that’s dominated is these idealists who think is that, “We build these international institutions –“

Alex Jones: Well, yeah, keep the corporations in control and it doesn’t work.

Patrick Byrne: And it doesn’t work and they get captured. And what we learned in the last 20 years, but especially in the last five years, is that the UN, all the WHO, they’re all subsidiaries of the Globalists and of China. So we can’t go that [route].

What we really should do: when you’ve got a monopoly that’s acting badly, open a competitor.

We should get out of the UN and all of these things. Maybe we open up a new United, you know, United Free Nations.

Alex Jones: What about NATO?

Patrick Byrne: Well, NATO’s – we open a new version of the UN, the United Free Nations and the countries that want to be part of our bloc join our bloc, make them have a hard choice: You can only be in one bloc or the other.

Alex Jones: And that’s what Trump is doing through trade is he’s forming the new bloc.

Patrick Byrne: Yeah, that’s just what he’s doing and what he should be doing…This is so much smarter than I think they were the first term and their strategy and how they’re going about it.

Alex Jones: Yeah, who do you think is advising him with such a genius plan? I heard of the plan. It’s called “1776 Worldwide”. I wonder where he came up with this plan?

Patrick Byrne: He’s got smart people who stay in the shadows. He’s got smart people who stay in the shadows.

And I think he’s very savvy. I love what he’s doing. And this is I wish he’d been doing this Venezuela thing in March but better late than never. And he had to build and gather information.

The only holdup has been that the DOJ put the kibosh on stuff for, I’d say, the first four or five months of this administration. And the stuff that could have been presented, it took until about June before the government was actually in what I would call “Hoover Mode”, where they were hoovering-up everything that we had.

And the walls they had up against people like Stefanik [?] came down. And since then, once they came to understand what exactly what was available to be known, it’s been. Things have spun up, I think rather quickly –

Alex Jones: A real attempted Globalist ending of the US. It’s all out in the open and now, the rhetoric is all true out of the White House. It is so beautiful.