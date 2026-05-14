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Mary's avatar
Mary
7hEdited

Tina is an American Hero, being held in a gulag as a political prisoner. It is wrong. They must also recompensate her for what these animals have done. She should NEVER have been placed in this gulag. I sent a plea to Todd Blanche to free her. Please everyone, ask Blanche and Patel to set her free.

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Arthur Giambrone's avatar
Arthur Giambrone
6h

Thank you for keeping Tina front and center. This has been a years long outrage that needs to be rectified.

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