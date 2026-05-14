Ivan Raiklin popped onto Emerald Robinson’s The Absolute Truth podcast on Wednesday afternoon to say that he’d just spoken to the US Marshals Service Director Gadyaces Serralta and asked him why he hadn’t extracted Tina Peters from state prison in Colorado yet?

Ivan says Serralta told him that he’d be happy to extract a federal witness but that he would need proper authorization from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Last December, President Trump issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Tina Peters. However, a Presidential Pardon only covers federal and military crimes, so Colorado Governor Jared Polis dismissed Trump’s pardon as invalid.

Tina was convicted on state charges by the same corrupt Colorado apparatus that had tried (and failed) to remove Trump from the Colorado ticket during the 2024 election. This same subversive Colorado machine meted-out a draconian 9-year sentence and denied bail to a Gold Star Mom with no criminal record. This same corrupt enterprise is keeping her imprisoned as she mounts an appeal – while knowing full well that their ruling will be reversed.

Prior to the 2020 election, when Tina was the County Clerk of Mesa County Colorado, she backed-up the data on the voting machines, thus preserving evidence of the election theft that later occurred.

Tina’s evidence could be vital to the Trump administration’s 2020 election case that Kash Patel recently hinted is in the works. If she is named as a witness for a federal case or for a military court-martial, US Marshals will extract her from the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo through a "writ of habeas corpus ad testificandum".

At 8:08PM, the US Marshal’s X account replied to LindellTV’s tweet of this video, saying, “Director Serralta never said he could free Tina Peters nor did he say that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche could either. They cannot. This is not a federal issue.”

Are the US Marshals siding with Colorado authorities, that this is a state case – or are they implying that this is actually a military justice case?

Tina has been in custody since October 2024. She was already a cancer survivor and her health has now deteriorated severely. It’s a tragedy that this process has been taking so long. If you’d like to do your part to help her, Contact the White House and call, write and email Colorado Governor Jared Polis to tell them to release Tina Peters, immediately.

You can also call the DOJ at 202-514-2001 and/or follow directions for writing your letters at the article below: