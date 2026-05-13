US Objects to the UN’s Replacement Migration to the US & Western Allies

Former US Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino and JJ Carrell may be the latest crop of Panican grifters when they say that there are “100 million illegal aliens” residing in the United States and that the Trump administration is doing nothing about it.

Public data suggests that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations remained largely uninterrupted by the 76-day partial government shutdown two weeks ago and that DHS immigrant enforcement and deportation operations have increased since the end of the shutdown.

The administration has made all 13.7 million known undocumented immigrants targets for removal. While this is a lot less than the 100 million claimed above – and less than other estimates of 20+ million unvetted unknowns who entered the US during the four years of the Biden administration, congress also approved $1.25 billion in supplemental funding to hire more immigration judges to handle the backlog of over four million cases and for more detention facilities to speed up the removal process.

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Most impressive is a public announcement on X by the State Department last Monday, which confirms everything that I and others have been reporting over the past several years, about how the United Nations, together with the Biden administration and US Taxpayer-funded NGOs fostered the largest human trafficking operation in history, in which peoples from developing countries were trafficked into the First World, while peoples from developed countries were trafficked into subsidizing their own invasion, in order for the Globalist Financialist class to extract their taxpayer funds while conducting hybrid warfare against them.

The State Department’s thread even used the term “replacement migration”, which resulted in the de-platforming of thousands of social media users when they used it just 3 years ago during the Biden Era, despite ‘Replacement Migration’ being the actual title of a 177-page paper published by the United Nations in 2000.

As podcaster, Matt Morse says, here:

“Can you imagine if we had a President Kamala Harris in the White House right now? Our southern border would be open. We would have another God knows how many more dozens of millions of illegal aliens in our country. That’s not what we have. “We, the American people, rose up. We said, ‘We want national sovereignty. We want American citizenship to mean something. We want to have a border. We want the overwhelming democratic will of the American people to be respected and enforced. We have laws for a reason. They’ve been passed through Congress, now enforce them! Shut the border, carry out deportations! This is what we want!’”

Therefore, unlike the governments of Europe and Canada, the US will not legitimize global compacts that enable mass migration into its own territory or that of its Western allies.

Morse notes:

“The one entity, perhaps in the entire world that actually gives a damn about us…is the Trump administration…Trump is not only putting America first, he’s putting the entire Western world, our culture, our homelands, our heritage first. And yes, that is exactly what I voted for.”

[FULL VIDEO & TRANSCRIPT HERE]