Posted on LinkedIn by Kyle Reyes on October 11, 2024:

"This is an absolute BOMBSHELL from Aaron Switzer, a retired Air Force Special Operations veteran volunteering in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

While on the ground, he confirmed that FEMA blocked aircraft and helicopters from bringing in aid... and said they even blocked State Patrol helicopters.

“So the big thing was, we started to have an increase of State helicopters coming into this direction, primarily because the old HLZ that they had established, FEMA took over and basically took charge of it and then wouldn't allow anything but their assets to fly in there, to include state patrol. They were denied.”

TRANSCRIPT

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): So the big thing was, we started to have an increase of State helicopters coming into this direction, primarily because, the old HLZ that they had established FEMA took over – and basically took charge of it and then wouldn't allow anything but their assets to fly in there, to include State Patrol – they were denied!

So as a result, our HLZ just got a little bigger and everybody else comes here, now. We're an open system, here we'll take any helicopter – just don't come empty. Try to bring stuff. Frequencies one two two decimal seven five [122.75]. We're open until sundown.

Off-Camera Interviewer: Why do you think they close it shut it down?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): I really don't understand, other than the fact that maybe they do want control for maybe they're going to bring stuff in I'm not – don't want to get into big like, "They're just doing this on purpose" type of stuff – but honestly, at some point you're just kind of – you're really just acting out – like you you have to be working hard to be this bad!

Off-Camera Interviewer: And what are guys doing, here if you're describe for me, again what what this is?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): So this, right here is my ops board, alright? This is what they would call in a tower, "Flight Data", alright? it says all my helicopter names, what their mission is, where that mission is taking place, when that mission's gonna –

Off-Camera Interviewer: (Interrupting) All volunteer, right?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): All volunteer. All volunteer and we're not taking money from anybody, except donations. No tax money. All – every bit of water we take a truck in, every, probably two minutes and they're just dumping off water. We need warm weather gear. It's going to start getting rainy and cold, up in here and people need protection.

Off-Camera Interviewer: (Interrupting) – and over that ridge, you're suggesting, is what?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): On the other side of that ridge, it's a total disaster site. It is a Combat Zone and friendly people, who just need help, man. They've got nothing!

Whole towns are wiped away, people are living in schools, they're living in, you know, sometimes, half-destructed houses, living out of their garages.

It is not the environment you want to be in, come this winter time and we need to act fast to help people rebuild soon, alright? You can't be waiting four or five months for this.

Off-Camera Interviewer: How would you assess the federal response, so far? Has it been adequate?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): Has there been one? I'm serious. I mean, other than the fact that I've heard about a couple FEMA dudes and some stories, I haven't seen one. I haven't heard any of the people that I've talked to on the ground you know said, "Oh, FEMA was here yesterday."

No, I've gone out five times, I've talked to people I've been on the ground, I've shook their hands I've given them a hug, I've said, "What can I give you? How's it been?"

"You're the first people we've seen."

Off-Camera Interviewer: Wow.

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): You know what? And I'm glad about that, because I defend the Country. I'm still defending the Country, period.

It's not about politics. It's not about this. it's people on the other side of that ridge line, dying, in need of food, water and just the basic necessities.

And people are talking about money and politics and who's going to "get credit".

Off-Camera Interviewer: Former Special Forces?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): I am Formal Special Forces, yes.

Off-Camera Interviewer: All right what's your name?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): So, Air Force Special Operations Combat Control.

Off-Camera Interviewer: What's your name?

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): Aaron Switzer [DoD webpage from 2011 showing Aaron Switzer training in the Nevada desert. Brief article pasted below].

Off-Camera Interviewer: Aaron, thank you for your service.

Aaron Switzer USAF (Ret): Thank you for coming out, here and showing the truth, man. I mean, people need to know this is not politics! We don't care who does it. Just somebody do it! And, you know – do it right!

Running Time: 3 mins