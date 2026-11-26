In the video above, Canadian writer Liam DeBoer describes the “Repressive Tolerance” of Marxist philosopher Herbert Marcuse, which has been incrementally deployed throughout the West – aggressively so on the internet over the past decade. Marcuseanism imposes intolerance towards anything even marginally to the right of Marxism, while hypocritically invoking the language of “openness and inclusion”.

The Trump administration’s release of USAID documents earlier this week exposes the mechanics of how this was done, vindicating DOGE and Marco Rubio for his decision to dismantle USAID.

US Taxpayer dollars have been used to violate the First Amendment rights of US Taxpayers and the rights of internet users worldwide via public-private partnerships between the Deep State and Big Tech.

The declassified documents demonstrate how the now-dissolved agency used Taxpayer funds to build networks of NGOs, media outlets, influencers and lawyers to destabilize governments, enforce the official COVID narrative and to run an elaborate censorship operation against people all over the world.

The documents include censorship talking points and methodologies, Google and YouTube engagement plans, Facebook partnership drafts and meeting requests involving top executives from YouTube and Meta.

Released Zoom calls from 2022 illustrate how USAID’s Human Rights, Technology and Authoritarianism Advisor Lorri Anne Meils advocated for “fact-checkers” and “investigative journalists” to debunk information in ways that aligned with USAID’s Marxist objectives.

VIDEO: Clip from “The Other Epidemic: Disinformation Webinar, Session 2” , USAID Files - Pub Nov 24, 2026 by the US State Department

The Banality if Evil writ large. Meils now works for JPMorganChase as Vice President of Nature and Social Risk, according to her recently-deleted LinkedIn profile.

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USAID worked with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), a British NGO that created a “Dynamic Exclusion List” to get social media accounts and online media outlets “Defunded, Downranked and Deplatformed” for asking questions about topics like the 2020 election or the mandated vaccines.

As a result of their combined efforts, millions of people were propagandized, censored and de-platformed by social media and a lowball estimate of 17 million people lost their lives to the experimental injection.

As Censorship Industrial Complex expert and former State Department official Mike Benz explained:

“GDI put nearly every major conservative news outlet in America on an ad blacklist to financially assassinate their businesses. GDI killed $200 million in ad revenue to media outlets reporting the wrong ‘narratives.’ GDI was recommended to USAID by the US intelligence community.”

IMAGE: Declassified email from the USAID Files - Pub Nov 24, 2026 by the US State Department

In GDI’s own 2022 cover letter to USAID, they admitted:

“We consider disinformation in the context of ‘adversarial narratives’ (as opposed to a ‘true/false’ binary); ‘adversarial narratives’ are used by disinformation actors to inflame social tensions, and to exploit and amplify the perceived grievances of individuals, groups and institutions. In this way, disinformation actors seek to delegitimize governments, principles, practices, and policies.’

IMAGE: Declassified document from the USAID Files - Pub Nov 24, 2026 by the US State Department

Translation: Individuals opposed to the Deep State’s Marxist policies are termed “disinformation actors” and their opinions named “adversarial narratives” to be “Defunded, Downranked and Deplatformed” by GDI’s Dynamic Exclusion List algorithms, not because their posts are untrue but because their posts delegitimize the Marxist policies of the Deep State.

When earlier versions of the algorithm described above began demonetizing and deplatforming me over a decade ago, I was a registered Democrat and I had always considered myself to be on the Left. I didn’t understand why my supposed allies had targeted me for destruction. I understand now that this was Marcuseanism and it was happening because I was to the right of Lenin and Mao.

On a more positive note, one USAID document release dated November 22, 2022 could forseeably be used as evidence in a lawsuit seeking to dismiss charges against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. A passage states that after Lula da Silva’s victory, “President Jair Bolsonaro agreed to a transfer of power, allowing all of Brazil’s government bureaucracy to begin preparing for the da Silva administration.”

IMAGE: Declassified document from the USAID Files - Pub Nov 24, 2026 by the US State Department

This totally contradicts USAID-related projects that accused Bolsonaro of plotting a “coup d’état”. Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence and he’s been in intensive care all week, due to complications from the abdominal stab wounds he sustained in 2018 during an assassination attempt.

This latest release of USAID documents supplements the documents declassified last year by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, which revealed that the Biden administration’s Implementation Plan for “Countering Domestic Terrorism” involved British intelligence, the State Department’s USAID, the Global Engagement Center (now dismantled by the Trump administration) and the private contracting company, NewsGuard.

Like the Global Disinformation Index, NewsGuard’s main purpose is to pressure advertising companies to not place ads on websites that question Deep State narratives, especially around “Climate Change”, COVID-19 and the 2020 election. This was the subject of a House Oversight Committee investigation in 2024.

NewsGuard harassed me every May for five years pretending to be a “media company” that was auditing my website but they didn’t bother this year, because the damage is done.

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