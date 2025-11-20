Forbidden.News

John M Kominek
7h

"These Obama-armed gangsters were supposed to run wild in America for about three years. Combined with economic, infrastructure and “Cyber Polygon” collapses, this would kill 90% of all US inhabitants."

Ah ha. This frightening scenario probably explains the Deagel depopulation forecast for 2025. The Covid-19 virus was an abnormal but only minor pathogen. The Covid vax rollout has not resulted in a great die-off of 90% magnitude. (As yet; results of fertility demolition pending.) So what did Deagel - a front for the CIA - see coming for the U.S.A. in 2025 that we could not? That's what I have been wondering since first reading the forecast, and has had me scratching my head. Now the missing piece of the puzzle slots into place.

Thank you for this summary report. And apologies for being slow on the ball. I have gradually been going bald for all of the head scratching.

Proberta
8h

When I was growing up Americans lived in constant fear of the Russians, the godless Communists whose sole objective was to kill all Americans and destroy the United States. We were so bombarded with continual fear of Communists that American children trained for the imminent Russian attack. “Duck and cover.”

When Americans were completely convinced that if we did not attack a country the size of Rhode Island, we would wake up to Communist soldiers on our doorsteps raping our women and killing our children, we went to war in Viet Nam, because America HAD to “STOP THE SPREAD OF COMMUNISM”.

Years later we would find out that the real reason we went to war in Viet Nam was because unfortunately for those Vietnamese people, Viet Nam had the largest poppy fields in the world. And those poppy fields were cutting into the Evil’s South American drug industry.

Do you know which country has the largest poppy fields in the world now?

Afghanistan.

So I suspect that those Venezuelan drug lords are trying to kick the Evil out of the South American drug/oil industry, and the Evil are going to use their private military attack dogs, the U.S., to do some much needed regime-changing and Venezuelan land-grabbing.

And sadly, the American taxpayers, and soldiers, are paying for it.

