VIDEO: “Venezuela to Be Resolved by Christmas” - Pub. Nov 20, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Patrick Byrne is making the rounds again and he reiterates that the Cartel de los Soles – which is the Venezuelan government – is the Top Dog of all the Latin American crime cartels. He says they’ve used their trillions of dollars in oil revenue to buy off and to control everyone, from news organizations, to governments, to other crime cartels, including the infamous Mexican Sinaloa Cartel.

He describes Venezuela as “The central nest that all others orbit” and he likens it to the egg-laying Alien Queen in James Cameron’s 1986 science fiction classic film, ‘Aliens’

Patrick says taking out the Cartel de los Soles is key and that, “Once Venezuela goes down, the cartels are headless.”

After more than a century of having our tax dollars used to wreak carnage fighting other nations’ wars on the other side of the planet, spending $10 trillion to destroy others, while not providing for our own basic infrastructure, and devaluing the dollar for the sake of false flags that have made us hate ourselves, Americans are rightfully cynical about war.

Patrick is a Libertarian and antiwar by definition but after everything he’s learned investigating the 2020 election, he believes that resolving this conflict with Venezuela is as important as the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

He says:

“Venezuela committed, not just an active war against us, they conquered us. They overthrew us. They installed a dope [Biden] who then lowered the gates of the city and let 10 million military age men show up. We were conquered. And the padlock on the dungeon door was the election last year. We got a lucky upper punch in and we got out of it, but this is the most necessary war we’ve fought since the Revolution and the Civil War... “The Venezuelan regime has paid bribes, not only to numerous domestic American peace activists who have been down there campaigning for Maduro. Wait till you see who got tens of millions of dollars. I’m not going to say the name. I’m going to clear one guy who didn’t: Noam Chomsky, because he was one of the guys that was down there a lot. He’s one who didn’t take it. But other names, you’re going to find out. “And in addition, South American leaderships, especially every name you’ve heard of in the last generation has taken – like the Kirchners in Argentina; husband, wife? They took $700 million. The Lefty in Ecuador, he took like $300 million... “They attacked us first, by infiltrating us with spies. Our government has about 20 Marxist-Communist spies. And I know it sounds like Joe McCarthy, but they’re already getting arrested. “Secondly...they came at us with fake election equipment and then, they came at us with Tren de Aragua. “So this is a multi-level, multi-dimensional war we’ve been fighting and Americans don’t even understand we’re at war. But we are penetrated and we’re so penetrated, I probably can’t say any more. I’ve maybe already said too much.”

He says George Soros got around $12 billion from Venezuela and that many of the well-known Leftists on television telling you that Venezuela is not a narco state have been paid $10 million or more to say this by that narco state.

Patrick says, “Soros is State Department. He’s also Venezuela. It’s going to turn out that elements of our government are in league with China and Venezuela and everything that’s gone on.”

The Latin American invasion that occurred under the Biden Regime has been planned by the Globalists for decades. This is why Obama bought millions of AR-15s and a trillion rounds of ammo that were stored in federal buildings all around the country. Those weapons were intended to be used against Americans by the 10 million+ military-aged men who crossed the border under Biden.

Last March, Maduro came out, urging Trump to ask for the FBI and the DEA reports from their Colombia offices from the last four years:

VIDEO: “President Nicolas Maduro Urged Trump to Investigate Links and Financing of Tren de Aragua” - Pub. Mar 30, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

“I say to President Donald Trump, with respect, ask for the reports of the last four years of the FBI and the DEA, of the offices in Colombia, so that you can see, President Trump, who financed it, who moved it, who directed the famous Aragua train, who took it to Colombia, who took it to the United States. “And ask for the verifiable reports [of]...that criminal, violent group, which were intended to be used from Colombia with deep ties with the former Biden administration to bring terrorism...President Trump, ask for those reports so that you can see – I say it with sincerity and with respect – so that you can see the truth about the famous Tren de Aragua.”

Patrick has said many times that these Obama-armed gangsters were supposed to run wild in America for about three years. Combined with economic, infrastructure and “Cyber Polygon” collapses, this would kill 90% of all US inhabitants. China would then walz in and take over the territory of the Continental US.

Alex Jones asks Patrick why the Democrats would want this, to which he replies, “People just have to accept we have a party that was trying to overthrow the United States. It’s an inside-outside Communist strategy...We were never supposed to get out of this dilemma. And they were going to cook 2024, too.”

He’s said he’d explain what happened in the 2024 some time in the future.

Alex says John Milius’ 1984 action film, ‘Red Dawn’ was based on this plan to use a Latin American invasion, which was based on the investigations of Larry Grathwohl, who infiltrated the Weather Underground, whose leader was Bill Ayers, Barack Obama’s mentor and from whose Chicago living room Obama announced his first run for state senator.

Patrick also mentions that Obama’s Selective Service number, from when he was 18 years old shows that he was living in Connecticut, though there’s nothing in his history that says why he’d be living there. However, Bill Ayers was secretly living in Connecticut as a high school teacher during those years, so their connection may go that far back.

Patrick says impediments to a clean resolution on what to do in Venezuela include the CIA, which he says has been protecting Maduro. Patrick also refers to the “Discovery of somebody within the government who, it appears, was trying to lead us into a Bay of pigs 2.0. And it was not good for his career, but I’m not going to say any more.”

Patrick doesn’t want to see bombing, he would simply like to see the real winner of Venezuela’s 2024 election, Edmundo Gonalez in office as President, saying:

“There is a winner, a guy won with about 80% of the vote last July (2024). They just canceled the election by noon. They just canceled all the transparency. They normally show results in Caracas, as the results come in and they say, ‘Oh, what do you know? We won again!’ And it’s all rigged. But this time by noon, something happened, as I’ve described before, to their ability to rig their election on election day. And so they couldn’t rig it. “And the results were coming in 80-20. So, they just canceled the TV show and came out the next morning and said, ‘We won, 51 to 49’ and they arrested 2,000 leaders. “I mean, for the rightful president to be installed would not be any big offense to international law or something.”

From talking to his friends in the Special Operations community, Patrick believes that whatever ultimately happens in Venezuela, he is confident that things would be “Kicked-off before Christmas.”

