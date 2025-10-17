Last June, Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal, the former Venezuelan intelligence chief pled guilty to narco-terrorism, weapons and federal drug-trafficking charges in an indictment accusing him of leading the Cártel de los Soles in their effort to “flood” the US with cocaine, together with leftist FARC guerrillas from neighboring Colombia.

Spanish news outlet, TheObjective reports that Carvajal has been cooperating with US authorities and that he confessed before a US justice that the regime illegally financed leftist politicians and leftist political parties around the world using funds from the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company, PDVSA.

Carvajal was arrested in Spain in 2019 and he spent months in Estremera prison before being extradited to the US. During that time, he testified before a Spanish Judge at the National Court. TheObjective obtained confidential documents of this testimony, which detailed how the Chavista regime financed far-left movements in various countries, including Podemos in Spain, stating that, “The Venezuelan government has illegally financed leftist political movements around the world for at least 15 years.”

Leaders and parties who, according to his statement, received funds from the Chavista regime include Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil, Gustavo Petro in Colombia, Néstor Kirchner in Argentina, Evo Morales in Bolivia, Fernando Lugo in Paraguay, Ollanta Humala in Peru, Manuel Zelaya in Honduras, the Five Star Movement in Italy, and Podemos in Spain. Carvajal asserted “All of them were recipients of money sent by the Venezuelan government.”

Carvajal told Madrid Courts that when he was Hugo Chávez’s intelligence chief, they sent 21 flights with deliveries of $1 million each in diplomatic suitcases to finance Kirchner’s campaign in 2007.

According to Carvajal’s statements, the state oil company PDVSA was the main vehicle for channeling funds to political campaigns, aligned media, and ideological projects abroad. Carvajal emphasized that this strategy of international financial support continues under Nicolás Maduro, who maintained the practice since his time as Foreign Minister.

Based on Venezuela’s illegal funding of leftists worldwide reported by TheObjective and Venezuela’s international election theft operation uncovered by Gary Berntsen, there seems to be a lot more to the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela than the interdiction of narcotics trafficking.

On Friday, President Trump told reporters in the Cabinet Room that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has offered everything...You know why? Because he doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States. Thank you everybody.”