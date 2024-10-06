Map depicting FEMA Regions

This video Tweeted by Tara Bull @TaraBull808 on Twitter/X appears to have been originally posted by @Paw_paw_1.0 on Facebook's wannabe TikTok short-form video-sharing platform, Reels.

This is a recording of an unidentified radio show, set to video footage of the devastation in North Carolina. A FEMA Inspector called into the show, with the warning transcribed below.

For all I know, this may be bogus information. On the other hand, the Federal Government has devolved into something so sinister in recent times that it may be true, which you must verify, for yourself if you are presented with a FEMA contract of any kind.

FEMA recently admitted that they had no money for this hurricane season, because they had spent their entire budget on hosting illegal migrants, according to the Post Millennial.

However, this left-leaning website associated with Denver, Colorado's NBC-affiliate, 9News debunks these claims, saying, "FEMA is running low on disaster money, but not because the funds went to housing undocumented migrants, FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund and its migrant initiative are appropriated through separate funding streams. Replenishing the disaster fund requires an act of Congress."

It is very hard to trust anything affiliated with NBC and Denver is the city allowing released prisoners from Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang to run amok, robbing multiple gun stores and taking over local apartment complexes.

It remains true that, to those who own real estate properties and if you're tangling with FEMA, it would be best to get out your magnifying glass and read every word of any FEMA contract, with which you are presented, before allowing the FEMA Inspector to proceed with the inspection! Better yet, have your lawyer read it.

Or maybe Mirandize the FEMA Inspector and whip out your handcuffs. Just kidding.

I signed one of these FEMA agreements in 2001 after 9/11 but I was renting and I have only ever rented and I had nothing to lose and I never have, real estate-wise.

In 2001, I was not made to sign the agreement before the inspection, as the gentleman describes below. I was presented with my contract after the Inspector had inspected my rental apartment, as well as my lease.

I also don't think my FEMA contract contained this clause. I had very good eyes and had already signed many contracts by then.

And it's been 23 years and they never came after me for the $4k!

TRANSCRIPT

Retired FEMA Inspector: I have a dire warning to those that are going to take the money.

There is a contract at the beginning, when the Inspector gets there, before he starts inspecting, there is a contract that the Claimant has to sign. Practically illegible, the writing is so small that 12 years ago I had to use a magnifying glass – and that's when my eyes were good.

In that contract, if you do not pay the money back – it is a loan – a loan. And even if it's just a dollar or $750, if you don't pay it back, they have the right to seize all of your property!

Radio Host: That's insane. The $750 that they're saying that they're going to give people, that's a loan? It's in the contract to receive it?

Retired FEMA Inspector: Yes, there is a contract that you sign, before the Inspector starts his inspection. You have to sign-off on it, but there is a contract inside and they even have, even for people that could not speak English, there was a translator, that I would speak into it and it would speak to them in Spanish or translate it in writing.

And they have to sign this contract for the Inspector to even start the inspection.

Radio Host: Wow.

Retired FEMA Inspector: If you take that money and don't pay it back, the…(clip ends).

Running Time: 1:29 mins