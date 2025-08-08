VIDEO: "Vetting Crisis Continues at the FBI" - Pub. Aug 8, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Stunning, embarrassing developments at Kash Patel's FBI, as three prominent members of the anti-Trump Resistance are currently in the process of being fired or prematurely retired.

Incredibly, Christopher Meyer, the Case Agent who ran the Mar-a-Lago investigation on behalf of Jack Smith that resulted in the raid on President Trump's West Palm Beach house has been serving as the pilot of Kash Patel's private FBI jet!

I've loved Kash Patel over the years for his tenacity in fighting the Russia Hoax on behalf of President Trump but ever since he was appointed Director of the FBI, we have seen some weird happenings, like when Kash appointed Steven "J6" Jensen to be the Assistant Director of the Washington DC Field Office.

Jensen had been a major proponent of charging grandmothers who'd stayed within the velvet ropes of the Capitol Rotunda on January 6th as "Domestic Violent Extremists" and "Terrorists" and in escalating the J6 cases as "National Security Priorities", among the many horrors that were perpetrated by the FBI against everyday Americans during the Biden administration.

IMAGE: 2021 Kash Patel Official Portrait with Senior Executive Service Flag

I couldn't help bristling the first time I saw Patel's Federal Government portrait from 2021, with the Senior Executive Service (SES) Flag behind him. SES is a Globalist infiltration of the US Federal Government whose purpose is to set the stage for Global Governance. Many members have never had background checks, like the numerous genderqueer S&M aficcionados and kleptomaniacs who received high-six-figure incomes as appointees of the Biden Administration. SES members have been described by many as basically double agents for MI6, whether wittingly/willingly or not.

Tore Maras wrote a very important article last June explaining the role of the SES within the US Government, from which I quote:

The Senior Executive Service (SES) and the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) work hand in glove to authorize, launder, and protect funding for black projects, including politicized intelligence operations like the Trump–Russia hoax. While SNIS operates as the deep-core executive class within the intelligence apparatus, SES functions as its public-facing counterpart in civilian agencies, providing black operations with bureaucratic cover, budgetary access, and plausible legitimacy.

I've edited-down this 59-minute bombshell Alex Jones interview with former FBI agent, Kyle Seraphin to 18 minutes for the sake of brevity. It could have been 45 seconds shorter but I had to leave in the hilarious commercial that begins at around the 3-minute mark, an AI animation of Alex Jones riffing on the recent Sydney Sweeney kerfuffle.

TRANSCRIPT

Kyle Seraphin: Bottom line, up front is this: The pilot who flies Kash Patel's private jet right now, a Gulfstream 550 FBI aircraft, was previously in his post, just before that, running the investigation into Mar-a-Lago on behalf of Jack Smith that resulted in a search warrant at the now-President's house.

That sounds really scandalous. So the question is, "How do you end up with the guy who ran the case into the current President now flying around the current FBI Director and listening in all of his conversations?"

And it goes something like this:

I gave advice to Kash Patel early on. I was giving him advice, all the way through the nomination process, through the confirmation process, and the minute he was confirmed, he cut me off and no longer started talking.

So now, he gets the information that I share the same way that any of you would. They listen to my podcast, which is a really awkward thing to find out; that the FBI Director was catching-up on my show and yelling about it and calling me an MF-er, apparently.

So we put out a thread [on X] on Monday of this week. On Friday, I gave the Trump Administration a little bit of a heads-up.

I called an insider, somebody that I know and trust, and said, "Here's some information. The pilot who was flying Kash Patel was the case agent on the Mar-a-Lago case. You should know that. This is the person's name. Here's his FAA airman receipts. This is his type certifications on planes. This is his address," which I didn't share, but I said, "Look, it ties into what goes on over at the FAA database. The address that's on file with the tax assessor shows that he's law enforcement. In other words, it's redacted. It says 'name withheld on behalf of the owner'", which is a thing that Virginia does for law enforcement officers.

So I gave him all the evidence to be able to make sure that this was the guy. And then I showed them that this guy, Christopher Meyer, was not just the pilot, not just the guy who worked on the Mar-a-Lago case, but he also was the person who was involved in the arrest of one Harrison Floyd.

Harrison Floyd was one of the guys that went to jail and spent time in the courthouse and alongside Donald Trump as a defendant in Fulton County. So he was part of the Letitia – not the Letitia James – whatever that other lady, Fani, the AG, Fani [Willis] that was in there that was going after Trump & Co in the local cases that were happening.

So you've got this guy, he helped arrest Harrison Floyd. His partner on that arrest was another guy named Walter Giardina and Giardina and Chris Meyer apparently have been ordered fired.

[AB Note: Peter Navarro just tweeted that Giardina put him and his fiancée in leg irons. He was later convicted of Contempt of Congress for failing to appear in the hideously fake, weaponized January 6th Investigation, which his lawyer claimed was procedurally invalid. Navarro, currently the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing served 4 months in a Federal Penitentiary during 2024 for this bogus conviction].

So that's of note, that came as a result of this [X] thread, which went out viral on Monday. I gave him two days to respond to it and then we published it.

The story goes forward, because nobody was moving forward. What we also found out is that the former Number One at the FBI, the Acting Director at the time when Donald Trump took office, a guy named Brian Driscoll, has also been ordered removed. And the insiders that I had told me that the conversation that went on in the office went something like this:

"You need to fire that pilot who's underneath your sort of chain-of-command." He said, "You can't do that, because he's a veteran." And he said, "I want him fired, anyway."

And he said, "Do you really want to fire the guy who spent seven months listening to your conversations and flying around in a private jet with you?" Which, whether it's an implied threat or not, it is one of those kind of things that we all worried about. What does leverage look like? What does it look like to have access? It's the reason why you wouldn't want a case agent from Mar-a-Lago actually flying the plane and having direct shoulder-rubs with the current director of the FBI.

(Comical commercial break left in)

Kyle Seraphin: All right, so here's the deal. There's a man named Brian Driscoll who will reportedly is being fired by the FBI as of tomorrow, or he's going to be forced into retirement. Brian Driscoll was tapped kind of unexpectedly, and apparently it was an actual accident, when the Trump Administration took over on January 20th.

He was moved into the position of what's called Acting Director. So, he went from being kind of a smaller official in the Bureau, he went to the Number One guy, and apparently he was supposed to be the Number Two guy. They accidentally moved him into this place, and so he took over.

Brian Driscoll, apparently by all counts, is an honorable person. He worked on HRT [Hostage Rescue Team]. He spent time as an HRT Operator and a Team Leader. He was in charge as a section chief of the Critical Incident Response Group, which is HRT and the other tactical sections.

And during his leadership, we're told by people – none other than, like Don Jr – that Mar-a-Lago was raided, not just by the FBI SWAT team in Miami, but also by the FBI's tier-one SWAT team, which is called the Hostage Rescue Group, the team that Driscoll used to be a member of, was a team leader of, and then was the commander of.

They actually used the term "commander", like a military thing. So, he was the Number One in the FBI before Kash Patel was confirmed, and he had about a month in there.

A couple of things that are really relevant: He immediately showed some signs of loyalty to the FBI and not to what was sort of the American People's mandate, because he refused to hand over a bunch of names of the folks that investigated January Sixers.

People will remember this. It resulted in some lawfare. Guys like Norm Eisen, whose name I forgot the other day when I was talking, Mark Zaid was involved, and they're representing the FBI Agents Association, suing the FBI saying, "We don't want those names given over to the DOJ." Brian Driscoll was the guy at the front of it. And he became kind of a Folk Hero in the FBI because of that, because he stood on principle, which is not a bad thing.

I don't have any personal animus against Mr Driscoll. Never worked with him. People I know said he was a good guy.

So all that's out there. They started making Challenge Coins. "What Would the Drizz Do?" That's his nickname, "The Drizz".

You know, all these kind of things. They started kind of creating this legend of this man who stood up to the Trump Administration. So, he immediately became a figure of like, quote unquote, "Resistance" to these folks.

IMAGE: "WWDD: What Would the Drizz Do?" FBI Challenge Coin - Front

IMAGE: "WWDD: Then Come Over Here and Fire Me - Drizz" FBI Challenge Coin - Back

As of today, we're hearing that he's being forced out. And the reason that came out is because, as I told you on the weekend – or over the weekend – on Friday, I spoke to someone who's a member of the Trump Administration – I'll be nebulous here so we don't get anybody in trouble – and I shared that we were going to break news, and I had done it on my podcast, that a guy named Chris Meyer, who is a pilot and an Air Force veteran, I think. He might be a Navy veteran, but my information is a little sketchy. He was a pilot that is now flying the FBI director's jet.

But before he flew the FBI director's jet, he was in a different position at a criminal squad at the NVRA, which is the FBI Washington field office, satellite office out in Manassas. And he ran the criminal case that helped Jack Smith and resulted in the search warrant that went to Mar-a-Lago. So that's the setup for what we're talking about, a pilot who helped raid Mar-a-Lago, who ran that case, who now is flying the FBI director's jet. We exposed it, and now the guy who is his boss's boss is apparently fired.

Giardina was apparently removed, as well. He was also involved in other cases that were going after known Trump people, like Peter Navarro. He's one of the people that put handcuffs on him and helped walk him out during the arrest.

And then, lastly is this guy named "J6 Jensen". Now, Steven Jensen was formerly the DTOS, Domestic Terrorism Operations Section, Section Chief on January 6th of 2021.

Steven Jensen was really the first personnel mistake that I saw the FBI make, and it made me incredibly concerned that they were going to promote somebody who legitimately referred to a huge chunk of Donald Trump supporters as "Terrorists" and it resulted in all the bad things we saw from January 6th and the prioritization of those cases as "National Security Priorities", and all of the sins that kind of flowed out of the Biden administration. One of the major reasons they could do that is because they called J6-ers "Terrorists", which allowed them to call the rest of the MAGA people what they called "anti-government, anti-authority, violent extremists".

I'm one. Alex, you're one. Owen is one, I'm sure, as well, from his cases. So all of us get lumped into this "Domestic Terrorist" category because of Steven Jensen.

Steven Jensen was not fired. He wasn't suspended, like my friend Garrett O'Boyle, whose name you're showing on the screen. What he was was promoted to be the top guy in the Washington field office.

He was promoted to be what's called the Assistant Director-in-Charge. And we were told he was promoted, specifically because "He knew where the bodies were buried". But that was false, at the time. It was obviously false to me, at the time.

He was promoted because they didn't know who he was, and he was being shoved forward by all of these mid-level actors inside the Bureau that are the problem, that you didn't get rid of by exile or execution the people that still are loyal to the Bureau, above all else. And so, those folks are the ones who have been whispering sweet nothings.

They're the Gríma Wormtongue, like you see in 'The Lord of the Rings'. They're whispering all the worst things into the King's ear. And because he apparently doesn't know any better, and he doesn't listen to guys like me anymore, he's getting played.

And finally, we're seeing some of this stuff break, because it's incredibly embarrassing to realize that the guy who was the search warrant and the person who serialized the files on Donald Trump's search warrant was also the guy flying your jet.

So I have to imagine the President would be pissed. The person that I told seemed absolutely outraged, immediately reached out to Kash Patel, and I had to tell him or her, "Listen, the problem is that I don't think Kash Patel has much respect for what I had to say, even though I'm right, and I unfortunately keep being right about these things."

We're watching maybe the first push, and as you said earlier, this might spur some action to really look at the danger that the FBI presents; the fact that when we talk about a "Deep State", we're not talking about dark alleys, deep throat, and people working in the shadows. We're talking about people that go every single day to their job inside the Federal Government, and they do one thing: They look out for their agency and their interests first, and the American People and the Constitution is a distant second or third, if at all.

Alex Jones: I mean, I don't wanna be mean to Kash. I wanna believe in him. He did a lot of stuff in podcasting before, and "The Federal Reserve's Private," and sounded like me, so I wanna believe in him. I'm not a guy that just wants to snipe at people.

Kyle Seraphin: I'm just gonna tell you, I think he lied. I think he lied to us, and I'm telling you that, because he told me things very specifically that he didn't do.

If you lie to my face, you only get to do that one or two times. When you tell me that you're gonna take care of people like O'Boyle, you're gonna take care of people like [Steve] Friend, when you go out there and say you're gonna do the right thing, and then you immediately do the wrong thing, and you listen to the wrong people for what seems like exactly the wrong reasons – pride, hubris, the desire for a private jet – when you go do that, you've burned all the credibility with me.

Alex Jones: No, no, I got that, but just finishing the statement of what I'm saying is, I don't wanna sit there and attack him, but in that same famous interview from three, four months ago when they started the rollout of "Epstein killed himself, the Easter Bunny's real, the Tooth Fairy's real, he wasn't human trafficker," all that, mixed in with, "Oh, the shooter in Pennsylvania, Crooks acting alone, all this ridiculous crap, two men can have a baby stuff," he slips in, "Oh, that guy was a hero, trying to stop J6 persecution," but he's now the guy we need, because he followed orders. That is the greatest level of gaslighting.

I mean, the clip is, I overlooked this in the interview because it's so disgusting! So when I said, I don't wanna attack him, I just have to say, go ahead before we play the clip, but just –

Kyle Seraphin: Yeah, let people listen specifically for this. I'm gonna prime the audience's ears. He said that Steven Jensen pushed back against the raid on Mar-a-Lago – OK – even though he was in charge of the Terrorism Section, and that he was, "Exactly what Americans expect from FBI agents." Those are two things to listen to.

Here's the other problem. The pilot who is now flying the jet, who also was the one who was running the case that resulted in that search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the defense of him by Brian Driscoll, per my sources, was that, "He also pushed back against it."

I lost my job when I pushed back because I pushed back and said, "I'm not gonna do this, under any circumstances. You're not gonna let me violate my religious convictions. I won't do it. That's not negotiable. Whatever you do is next.

Alex Jones: You move the whistle on persecution of conservative Catholics and schools and targeting parent groups at PTA meetings.

Kyle Seraphin: Either you're right or you're wrong. If you believe in your convictions, then, there's nothing they can tell you, under chain-of-command. It's not a lawful order, if it's illegal, immoral, or unethical. They asked him to do something. Eventually, these guys sort of disagreed, and then they complied.

So when he says that he "pushed back", you're gonna hear him say, they "literally pushed back". His word, "literally", like he's really emphasizing something.

Alex Jones: This guy didn't just "push back"! He was a field marshal, basically heading-up the persecution! So it's a lie!

Kyle Seraphin: Correct. And he actually said in his own congressional testimony, Steven Jensen stated that he was the reason why J6ers were listed as "Terrorists". He was the one who helped decide through the United States Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. what the charges would look like and how they would go and feel them. He was one of like five people at the table.

Alex Jones: Just like the DC attorney they had to let go, who said like, "This is political, we want to scare you, we want to crush you." He was saying the quiet part aloud. So let's just go all the way. I want to play the clip and analyze it, but first – well – let's play the thing about it: What do they have on Patel? Why did he get approved so quickly? Because if we're gonna go there. Let's just go all the way.

Kyle Seraphin: All right, let's go there. Yep. Yeah.

Alex Jones: So yeah, let's just go there. Let's just go there. Damn, the torpedoes. Go straight at him, justice be done may the heavens fall. But let's first analyze. This is the worst gaslighting ever! Here it is:

(Roll video of Kash Patel with Maria Bartiromo earlier this year)

Maria Bartiromo: But you promoted Steven Jensen, the architect of the FBI's overzealous January 6th investigation. Kash Patel: I want the American public to realize what we did. That man was in a position where he literally fought back against the machine who was saying, "We want to politicize this event. We want to politicize this event." And at the end of the day, remember, Maria, there's a chain-of-command, here. So you can fight back your chain-of-command to a certain degree before they fire you. And Steve Jensen and other folks were promoted because they embody what the American public demands of FBI agents.

Alex Jones: So I watched the whole interview on Fox and didn't pick up on that part. That's the worst part of the interview!

Kyle Seraphin: Hands down. It's the worst thing that you can say, that "I'm gonna go do this." And here's the thing, all of this stuff goes back to the COVID vaccine mandates. All this goes, because that happened just after January 6th.

Alex Jones: Sure, it was the worst thing. So let me ask you this, and let's go to the big point and I don't wanna speculate here, but is Patel stupid? He doesn't come off like that.

Kyle Seraphin: He's not stupid.

Alex Jones: Is he just a social climber? Like you said, "I'll be CIA or FBI, all I want is a position"? Or is he being blackmailed, because they're threatening him?

Kyle Seraphin: I don't know that they're mutually-exclusive. And I don't think that it has to be blackmail, per se.

I think you can just insinuate that he's lied under oath. It's provably false, the things that he said, even during his Confirmation Hearing, he said things that are false.

I've spoken to other conservative broadcasters who said when their clips were brought up of Kash Patel on the podcast or radio shows that they ran, and they were asked about, "Hey, what did you mean when you said this?" He said, "Well, that was taken out of context."

And I've had other people, that are very honorable inside the sort-of conservative media space that said, "That really rubbed me the wrong way, because they were right, in-context."

But he explicitly denied knowing Stew Peters. This is kind of like –

Alex Jones: Even though he did 25 interviews with him.

Kyle Seraphin: He did eight interviews, specifically. They were 20 or 30 minutes, at a time. And apparently, per Stew Peters, who I totally believe, only because I had the same experience –

Alex Jones: I thought it was like 25.

Kyle Seraphin: They would text back and forth. So, there were 25 with another group, another conservative host that I listened to.

Alex Jones: I'm sure I'm wrong, you have a better memory.

Kyle Seraphin: I have all eight of those episodes downloaded. He was asked under oath, "Do you know who Stew Peters is? And he said, "I don't recall who that is."

Alex Jones: And meanwhile, Stew released all these text messages of them like best buddies.

Kyle Seraphin: Yeah, they go back and forth because the Kash Patel Foundation was out there doing work on behalf of Stew Peters news service, or whatever you want to call it. So it was providing financial support to them through the Fight with Kash.

Alex Jones: But why not say – because Stew didn't turn into a Nazi until two years ago – why not just say, "Yeah, I was on his show before he went crazy?"

Kyle Seraphin: I think this is bad advice. I think this is coming from PR people. And if I had to guess, I think it's coming from Erika Knight, who is the PR person for Kash Patel, who has done things like this before. She thinks that you can solve things by just spin.

And that's not what you do when you want to lead the FBI, where you can be fired for what's called "Lack of Candor".

Alex Jones: 20 years ago. It's the opposite now. I try to get everything right, because I want to. When I get something barely wrong, I get chewed to pieces.

Kyle Seraphin: Because the internet exists, and it didn't exist in the same way. And so yeah, people can go back and fact-check that you spent an hour and a half on-air talking to people, and you acted like they're buddies.

And then that person says, "Well, I got his personal phone number, and I'm texting back and forth. And we got screenshots of that stuff." So it doesn't matter whether you have something like signal where it auto-deletes.

I can show you the number of phone calls that Kash Patel made to me. He called me the day that he was getting confirmed and asked me questions. "How do I spin this?" He went out there and represented points that Kyle Seraphin gave to him.

I said, "You should hone-in on the fact that the FBI devalued the priority of what's called 'Rigorous Obedience to the Constitution' in the FBI Core Values." And that happened in September of 2020, before the election, it happened. And, "You should hone-in on that". And so he did. He actually brought it up in the Senate Confirmation Hearing.

Alex Jones: This is a good scandal. How does the audience of tens of millions tuning-in and millions and millions will watch this later, how do we not have the Democrats hijack this and use this to hurt the Trump admin? How do we use this to restore it and reprove it and extract the cancer?

Kyle Seraphin: Yeah, all you've got to do is be honest, which is to say that you're not omnipotent. You're not God. Just because you're the President doesn't mean you know all the things that happen in all the agencies. That'd be absurd.

My analogy is that if you're the President of the United States, you're like the CEO of Walmart. You don't know what the door-greeter or the cashiers are doing in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at some small Walmart, there.

So he can go out and say, "Look, I was not aware of these problems, but obviously, they still exist. And we're going to get to the heart of it because these are the people that came after so many of my supporters."

They came after other people, including people on the Left. People can read the reporting of Trevor Aronson and the Alphabet Voice podcast that he did, showing that they were going after BLM supporters for Free Speech in a really, really dangerous way, that the FBI serves the FBI.

It doesn't serve Democrats. It doesn't serve Republicans. It serves what's advantageous for FBI funding, at any given time. That's been my message. It's apolitical. It is not partisan.

It's simply that the people that could kill you in our government are doing so, because they think they're doing the right thing for their agency, and that's where they're subservient to. So we need to have that highlighted.

And so you can use this as an opportunity to say, "Look, they're going to dunk on me because I didn't know that the case agent of the case that was investigating me is still working for the Bureau and he's flying around the FBI director. Got it. Now I know."

