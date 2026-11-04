Pete Santilli is back after quadruple bypass surgery, saying something very directly that I’ve only heard one other person address, which is that Communists who want to collapse and overthrow the US have just taken over the Senate and the House.

That other person is Matt Walsh, who says, “I'd rather Iran have a nuke than my country be run by Communists.”

VIDEO: Clip from “Republicans Lost…Now What?” - Pub Nov 4, 2026 by DailyWire on YouTube

The same Deep State comrades of the Death Shot and bedfellows of the Globalists who’ve trashed Europe and who’ve ended Democracy in Brazil will now control America’s lawmaking and budgeting for the next two years.

It’s a sobering thought, until you realize that they never left. The RINOs are them and they’ve controlled most of the judiciary all this time. So maybe not a lot has changed.

The good news is that the Israel First agenda is finally dead and there’s now no reason for the Communists to mass-riot in America. Right?

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Republicans protest-voting for Democrats because of the economy makes even less sense than “French” students protesting school conditions by burning down the beautiful Lycée Nelson Mandela that cost €52 million to build.

Did Americans really vote for a return to the Biden Era?

Did Texas really utterly and completely flip Blue?

Did 106% of Michiganders really turn out to vote yesterday?

Did 60% of Jewish voters in Michigan really vote for Abdul el-Sayed?

IMAGE: Tweet from bestselling author Joel Rosenberg .

These are reasonable questions to ask, as absolutely nothing has been done about the voting machines.

After coming this far, would President Trump really cave on the issue of the voting machines?

IMAGE: Tweet from former Michigan State Senator and election integrity expert Patrick Colbeck .

Juan O Savin has been saying for months that a pause of the elections will occur due to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s Executive Finding, last August that elections run on machines with foreign-sourced parts will not be valid. Remember, last night’s “winners” don’t get sworn-in until January.

On December 18th, the new Director of National Intelligence who took over from Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Clayton will deliver the Intelligence Community’s Assessment as to whether there was any foreign involvement in the Midterm elections, per Executive Order 13848, which Trump just re-extended last August.

Until then, we’ll have a feast of Communists gloating over their victory and Panicans gloating over how they were right.

Russian state-backed media outlet Sputnik features an AI-Generated Aleksandr Dugin persona that appears to be an efficient way for the Russian government to express its opinions without attribution to a real person or agency. At the risk of being called a “Russian asset”, I’ll include AI Dugin’s interesting message here.

VIDEO: A.I. Dugin Predicts a “Genuine Liberal Dictatorship”

TRANSCRIPT

AI Dugin: According to most predictions, Trump and the Republicans will lose control of Congress in the Midterms. And if that happens, the Democrats’ revenge on Trump and the Trumpists will be unlike anything we’ve seen. They won’t forgive him for the horror they went through when Musk created DOGE and started dismantling USAID back then.

They genuinely believed Trump would deliver on his promises and that the Deep State was about to be rooted out. But Trump never threw the punch. The people he swung at are going to regroup and start pushing back.

I think a Trump impeachment isn’t out of the question. You’ll get a genuine liberal dictatorship there in the spirit of Tusk or Macron. And I wouldn’t rule out a civil war in the US, given how deeply polarized the situation is.

So I think things are going to heat up in the US. The only move Trump has left is to go all-in as if he’ll have nothing to lose and strike Iran together with Netanyahu. And after that, an unpredictable chain reaction follows. In other words, Trump loss could end in something terrible.

Trump was the hope of conservative layers of society, of America, of Europe, of the world, really. On the other hand, Trump himself says that losing Congress won’t be fatal for him. Maybe that’s true, but in reality, nothing good can be expected from Trump anymore, in my view.

Because even if he wants to do something good, his entrenched opponents simply won’t let him. And yet he’s precisely the one holding the world back from collapsing right now. The world still rests on him.

Some last balance hangs on a man as contradictory and unreliable as Trump. That makes the situation extraordinarily tense for Europeans, for Americans, and for Russia, alike.

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