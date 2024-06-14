Hands-down, this is the most important interview that I have ever transcribed. I've been scratching at the surface of why the COVID Hoax seemed to reveal that everything we've been taught about World War II is not true; that it was the Nazis who were the victors and that the Fourth Reich is now ensconced within parts of the US Government and within various Globalist institutions, like NATO, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the Bank for International Settlements, the World Economic Forum and others.

How else to explain the clamor among the "racial justice"-obsessed Democrats to fund and arm actual Nazis (not "neo" Nazis) in Ukraine or how all of the institutions that have been aggressively dictating to us and impoverishing us for the past 4 years (i.e. NATO, the EU, the WHO, the WEF etc) were actually founded by Nazis and are currently being led by the descendants of Nazis?

My colleague, James Grundvig and I got to talking about this and we decided to make a documentary about it, called 'Splintering Babylon'.

Here's the trailer

As I've repeated several times, I’ve known next to nothing about the Nazis, because I avoided the topic my whole life. It was so dark and disgusting and Sadistic and cruel, I couldn't bear to go there. So who better to explain what's going on than David Hughes, a fully-credentialed Nazi expert, with Master's Degree from Oxford and a PhD from Duke University in German Studies?

David begins by saying, "I never, in my wildest dreams imagined that I would be bringing my first doctorate in German studies back out, dusting it off...I do have quite a significant background and grounding, educationally in the Nazi past. I never, for one moment thought that would be relevant to the 2020s. Unfortunately, it turns out to be central!"

David continues:

"You might like to think that former leading Nazis would not have been able to assume leading political or industrial or other leading positions in society thereafter – but not just in Germany. "We see multiple instances of this, for example, within the EU, particularly within NATO, the foundation of the Bilderberg Group in the mid 1950s. It goes on and on and all the way through to the present, of course, when you consider somebody like Klaus Schwab, the Director of the World Economic Forum. He is the son of a man called Eugen Schwab, who was a leading industrialist in Nazi Germany. And he was granted special permission by the Nazis to use slave labor! "So we're dealing with direct descendants from the Nazis – or Chrystia Freeland in Canada. One of her relatives, I forget the exact relation now, was to do with the Ukrainian Nazi connection. But there are many of these kinds of instances. "Ursula von der Leyen, again, has these bloodlines. I mentioned her in the book. So even just in terms of direct connections that you can trace in these very tangible ways, there are many more there than we would like to imagine... "The way that history has taught to us is that the Nazis were the 'baddies' and that we, in this case, the United States and Britain, were the 'goodies'. And it's a kind of black-and-white dichotomy. "But when you actually do your homework on this, you find that it would have been impossible for the Nazis to build up their War Machine and recover economically and actually go to war and wage war and sustain that war, were it not for the backing of very wealthy industrialists and financiers, particularly around Wall Street and to a lesser extent, around the City of London. So this is pretty shocking, really. "Synthetic fuel, for example, is one obvious instance here that was required for the Luftwaffe to be able to fly its warplanes. That was being supplied by Rockefeller's Standard Oil Company! Often kind of contravening international law, to be able to actually ship it transatlantically. "So, in that chapter, I go into dozens and dozens of these kinds of mechanisms of financing and funding and sending raw materials of all kinds. And this went on all the way through to the end of the war – even after the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1942! And what's even more shocking is that at end of the war, there was no justice for any of these people."

David and James have an incredibly dynamic and revelatory conversation, which culminates with David saying:

"Now, we all know where 1930s Nazi Germany led, in terms of the War of Annihilation, war crimes, the Holocaust, medical experimentation, and everything that Nazi Germany is remembered for, in an exceptionally negative way. "The point about the book is that the historical trajectory that we, in the West are now on is not accidental. It is by design. It's a deliberate attempt to institute totalitarianism, this time, a global form, this time, a novel bio-digital form of totalitarianism that's known as Technocracy. "But again, it's by design. It's in response to a major crisis moment. So 1929, back then with the Wall Street Crash and the Great Depression and so on and as I say, in 2019, major social unrest all across the world, major crisis in the global monetary and financial system, major crisis in the Western propaganda system. "The logics are all very similar. And so, unless we recognize this for what it is, which is a Global Technocratic Coup being enacted across every area of life, and unless we put it down, then we can expect, on a global level to see a return of many of the kinds of the worst horrors of Nazi Germany. "And I lay that out quite graphically in Chapter Seven. So yes, we will be dealing with the return of slavery, for example, the New World Order concept – which many scoff at – the Nazis had the idea of a “New Order” in Europe; the return of eugenics, the return of euthanasia and many other ugly elements. "This is what lies in wait for us, unless we stop this."

A full transcript of this amazing interview appears beneath the video.

