Warning to the UK

This video and the associated document remind me of claims made by British mortician, John O’Looney on several occasions, starting in 2022. O’Looney had become internet-famous earlier that year for having corroborated the findings of American mortician, Richard Hirschman, of these never-before-seen rubbery clots in the veins of the vaxxed. O’Looney also observed an unnatural increase in premature deaths in his practice since the advent of the mandated injections.

Due to his newfound notoriety, O’Looney said that members of the Black Watch battalion of the British Army had reached out to him to tell him that they’d been involved in training Albanian, Iraqi and Afghan soldiers in Antalya, Turkey and in Western Ukraine.

They told him these British-trained mercenaries were being ordered to infiltrate migrant- and refugee groups, in order to enter the UK by the thousands and that the UK government had contracted with thousands of hotels in order to house them.

O’Looney said that attorney and retired British Army Major Anna de Buisseret told him that many of her contacts in the Army corroborated what the Black Watch members were telling him. De Buisseret had been doing very impressive organizing against the forced COVID shots and I was very saddened to discover that she died of cancer just over a year ago at the age of only 59.

Where O’Looney’s narrative diverges from that of this video is that he said these foreign mercenaries would be used to escort unvaxxed British citizens into the COVID “quarantine camps” and to enforce a new phase of tyranny, since British soldiers would not want to drag off their own people to the COVID camps.

This video and document, however claim that these foreign mercenaries were trained in “urban combat, body disposal, and incineration protocols” and they would be recovering bodies after the mass slaughter of children and adults through the weaponization of cell towers with 5G and other frequencies.

We’d heard related stories of weaponized 5G from the late Dr Rashid Buttar, who was a US Army veteran and from attorney Todd Callender, who was representing military members who’d had their lives destroyed, either for refusing the COVID shot or from the injuries they received from taking it.

I’m reminded of how COVID camps were being built all over the world and how people in Australia and China were being forced to stay in these places for weeks at a time.

I’m reminded of how attorney Bobbie Ann Cox had succeeded in getting the New York State Supreme Court to rule to stop the construction of COVID camps in that state and how Governor Kathy Hochul had managed to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision and resume their construction!

I’m reminded of what happened in China, when 20+ million people went missing from Wuhan and their phones were suddenly inactive and US infrared satellites detected that all of China’s crematoria were running at full blast, nonstop.

I'm reminded of the predictive programming of the 1973 film, 'Soylent Green'.

I’m reminded of the video by Greg Reese where he compiled dozens of videos of people in China apparently being killed by cell tower signals that were aimed at them. They would turn their heads over their shoulders and start pointing at something and then, they would spin and then, fall down and die. One guy fell in front of an oncoming train. It was the most brutal thing I’ve ever seen.

I’m also reminded of the Deagel Report and how in 2014, it predicted that the UK, Germany, France, the US and Canada would lose over two thirds of their populations by 2025. This video also caught my attention because Juan O Savin has been warning lately about the dangers of cell towers, which are vastly overpowered for transmitting cellular signals and how they could be used as microwave Directed Energy Weapons.

So this video and its text hit on all of these alarming real world data points that have become familiar to those who’ve been paying attention over the past several years. However, the text contains details that suggest that it’s a hoax or scientifically unsavvy, at best, like: “5G Bio-Weapon Network: 60 GHz pulses—designed to exploit skin moisture for ‘EMF cooling’ that disrupts cellular function”. This is not how 60 GHz works. There would be heating effects, not cooling effects from targeted 60 GHz pulses.

But given everything else I’ve mentioned above, plus the fact that Westerners have had a brush with genocide; they’ve experienced their governments at war with them, forcing them to take deadly shots, imposing suicidal Green energy policies, overwhelming them with Third World migrants who are then used to grossly defraud them, etc. one could be forgiven for thinking that there’s a kernel of truth here.

The question remains as to who put out this message and why?

KILLING OFF 58 MILLION: UK, ENGLAND, IRELAND, SCOTLAND & WALES POPULATION CULLING PLAN

Planned statistics: 58 million total deaths—92% of the combined population. Breakdown: England (49 million / 93% of its population), Scotland (5.4 million / 91%), Wales (3.1 million / 90%), Ireland (UK-linked, 500,000 / 88%). The UK is the first country in a global initiative, with Germany (second), France (third), and Canada (fourth) targeted by 2027.

MIGRANT FORCE ORIGINS & TRAFFICKING

– 500,000 military-age migrants trained in Antalya, Turkey (2015–2019) in urban combat, body disposal, and incineration protocols. All signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with penalties of deportation or lethal consequences for breaches. Trafficked into the UK via English Channel boats—with French and UK government complicity—planned by design over decades. UK Border Force and French Navy coordinated mid-Channel handovers to ensure pre-vetted operatives reached strategic locations.

COMMAND STRUCTURE & FUNDING

– Conspirators: Signed off by UK Cabinet Minister Oliver Hayes, UN Project Phoenix Director Maria Costa, UK Home Office Permanent Secretary Simon Clarke, and 8 UK council leaders: Sarah Jones (London), David Patel (Manchester), Emma Roberts (Birmingham), Michael Graham (Glasgow), James Foster (Peterborough), Helen Wright (Cambridge), Richard Allen (Bradford), Lisa Morgan (Leicester).

– Funding: £2.3B “Anatolia Fund” transferred via encrypted FCDO accounts to a shell account; £300M earmarked for burial/incineration site maintenance, £490,000 for disinformation fraud. Bribes paid to media executives and local officials via offshore accounts.

PRE-WARNING SIGNS (TO MONITOR NOW)

– Unusual heavy machinery movement to remote areas (Lake District, Peak District, Scottish Highlands) under cover of night.

– Stockpiling of lime and plastic sheeting at former military depots.

– Retrofitting of industrial furnaces/steel mills with high-temperature burners.

– 5G tower modifications (additional antennae for 60 GHz frequency) and rapid replacement of towers set on fire in Ireland.

MARCH 7: NATIONWIDE ACTIVATION

– 5G Bio-Weapon Network: 60 GHz pulses—designed to exploit skin moisture for “EMF cooling” that disrupts cellular function—activate from towers in England: London (Stratford, Wembley, Croydon, Lewisham), Manchester (Piccadilly, Salford, Bolton), Birmingham (Digbeth, Solihull, Wolverhampton), Leeds (Pollard Lane, Saint Anthony’s Drive, Huddersfield), Peterborough (Fletton, Bretton, Whittlesey), Cambridge (Milton Road, Cherry Hinton, Ely), Bradford (City Park, Manningham, Keighley), Leicester (Narborough Road, Evington, Loughborough), Northampton (Abington, Weston Favell, Daventry), Stevenage (Old Town, Broadwater, Hitchin), Luton (Town Center, Leagrave, Dunstable), Devon (Exeter, Plymouth, Torquay), Cornwall (Truro, Penzance, St Ives), Sheffield, Newcastle, Liverpool, Bristol, Nottingham, Norwich; Scotland: Glasgow (City Center, East End, Paisley), Edinburgh (Dreghorn, Redford, Musselburgh), Aberdeen (City Center, Westhill), Dundee, Inverness; Wales: Cardiff (City Center, Newport, Caerphilly), Swansea (City Center, Neath, Port Talbot), Aberystwyth, Brecon; Ireland: Dublin (City Center, Dundalk), Cork (City Center, Mallow), Limerick. Towers are not for phone use—deliberate bio weapons for culling.

– Migrant Force Deployment: Operatives (RFID-tagged) mobilize from barracks and industrial sites:

– England: Rivenhall Incinerator (Essex), Scampton Barracks (Lincolnshire), Wethersfield Barracks (Essex), Bexhill Camp (East Sussex), Catterick Garrison (Yorkshire), former RAF Little Rissington (Cotswolds), Buttermere DUMB (Lake District), Peterborough Military Camp, Cambridge Reserve Base, Bradford Barracks, Leicester Depot, Northampton Supply Hub, Stevenage Outpost, Luton Barracks, Devon Garrison, Cornwall Coastal Base, Sheffield Former Steel Mill, Newcastle Steel Works Remnants, Liverpool Former Steel Mill, Bristol Industrial Furnaces.

– Scotland: Dreghorn Barracks (Edinburgh), Fort George (Inverness), Redford Barracks (Glasgow), Aberdeen Barracks, Dundee Industrial Depot.

– Wales: Ceredigion Barracks (Aberystwyth), Brecon Barracks, Caernarfon Barracks, Cardiff Barracks, Swansea Steel Works.

– Ireland: Curragh Camp, Dublin Reserve Site.

MARCH 7–10: CHILD DISPOSAL PHASE

– Mass Cremation Sites (Beyond Standard Crematoriums):

– Industrial Furnaces: Sheffield Former Steel Mill (35 tons/day, modified with high-temperature burners), Newcastle Steel Works Remnants (25 tons/day, retrofitted for rapid ash disposal), Liverpool Former Steel Mill (40 tons/day, equipped with pollution suppression systems), Bristol Industrial Furnaces (30 tons/day), Rivenhall Incinerator (Essex, 20 tons/day, repurposed waste-to-energy facility).

– Mobile Cremation Units: 120 truck-mounted incinerators deployed to remote areas (e.g., Lake District, Dartmoor) with capacity of 5 tons/day each, operated by trained migrant teams.

– Supplementary Sites: Peterborough Crematorium, Cambridge Crematorium, Bradford Crematorium, Leicester Crematorium, Devon Crematorium, Cornwall Coastal Furnace (beachside industrial furnace hidden behind dunes).

– Mass Grave Preparations (Named Sites—Total Capacity: 58 Million)

– England:

– Lake District: Buttermere Caves (500k), Rannerdale Valley Trenches (2M), Wasdale Head Underground Vaults (3M)

– Peak District: Mam Tor Limestone Vaults (10M), Kinder Scout Moor Trenches (5M), Dovedale Quarry Graves (4M)

– Cotswolds: Bourton-on-the-Water Quarry Graves (8M), Stow-on-the-Wold Limestone Chambers (6M)

– Other: Peterborough Woodland Graves (15M), Cambridge Fen Burial Sites (8M), Bradford Moor Vaults (3.5M), Yorkshire Moor Trenches (7M), Dartmoor Granite Caves (5M), Bodmin Moor Trenches (4.5M)

– Scotland: Scottish Highlands Mass Trenches (20M), Ben Nevis Base Caves (6M), Glasgow Green Underground Chambers (3M), Cairngorms Mountain Trenches (4M)

– Wales: Welsh Valleys Burial Caves (4M), Snowdonia Mountain Trenches (2.5M), Cardiff Dockside Vaults (5M), Brecon Beacons Quarry Graves (3M)

– Ireland: Wicklow Mountain Trenches (3M), Dublin Port Underground Chambers (4M), Cork Valley Vaults (2M)

All sites include drainage, lime, and vegetation concealment; migrant teams process 1,200 child remains daily, tracked via RFID. Mobile units rotate to avoid detection.

MARCH 17: EMF AMPLIFICATION

– Power surges intensify 60 GHz “cooling pulses” to target adults; symptoms blamed on “Marburg virus.” Fake samples planted at Weybridge Biosecurity Center, London Schools, Manchester Hospitals, Birmingham Clinics. Emergency services redirect EMF-related calls to “virus hotlines.”

MARCH 20–27: ADULT DISPOSAL PHASE

– Mass Cremation Sites: Regional industrial furnaces, Leeds Pollard Lane Tower Compound (15 tons/day), Glasgow Redford Barracks Furnaces (20 tons/day), Luton/Northampton/Stevenage crematoria, and redeployed mobile units. Furnaces run 24/7 with fuel stockpiled since 2023.

– Burial: Remote villages plus expanded mass grave sites. Heavy machinery (hidden in military depots) digs trenches overnight; councils issue false “contamination warnings” to restrict access.

URGENT CALL TO 5G ENGINEERS

– IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE REQUIRED to completely reverse 5G tower/mast installations across the United Kingdom, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Prioritize vulnerable lattice structures in London (Wembley), Manchester (Piccadilly), Birmingham (Digbeth), Peterborough (Fletton), Cambridge (Milton Road), and all listed towns/cities. Disable the 60 GHz “cooling pulse” capability. In Ireland, towers set on fire are being rapidly replaced—engineers must target replacement sites to halt activation. Ex-military contacts confirm allied nations are replicating preparations.