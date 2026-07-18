We Had Absolute Proof in 2021

This is an 8-minute clip from the film, ‘Absolute Proof’, which was produced by Mike Lindell and released on February 5th, 2021. You can watch the full film here.

Investigative journalist Mary Fanning presents the indisputable forensic evidence of a massive cyberattack during the 2020 Election that stole millions of votes from Donald Trump, showing the IP addresses of the attackers, visible in the data logs, of which there are thousands of pages. You can read her article about it here.

The logs record the origin IPs, the computer ID at the origin, the target IP, the target device ID, what kind of intrusion was attempted and whether or not it was successful. Over 66% of the intrusions came from China but there were also a significant amount of attacks from Iran, Russia, Pakistan and Iraq.

General Tom McInerney describes this as the “biggest cyberattack in world history” and beyond anything that the US military had never seen before. He adds, “Did Cyber Command, did the National Security Agency, did the CIA, did the Department of Justice, the FBI report this? No.”

Mary Fanning says that the surveillance system that logged all of this data was set up by cyber security experts, who were anticipating these attacks. The experts included CIA/NSA/FBI contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, the developer of extremely secret signals intelligence software, The HAMMER.

Fanning broke the story about The HAMMER software in 2015 and about how in 2009, Obama administration officials, John Brennan and James Clapper had illegally commandeered this sophisticated US surveillance tool that is now embedded in voting software, not only to personally enrich themselves but to do precisely what was done during the 2020 US Election: to steal it.

According to its developer, Dennis Montgomery, The HAMMER source code is in the possession of the UK and China. Inside the US, The HAMMER’s ancillary software, Scorecard is in the possession of the CIA, the DOJ and the FBI. Dennis says James Comey was the last person to request Scorecard, as part of his two 2015 immunity agreements.

Also as part of an immunity agreement, Montgomery handed over 47 disks with 600 million pages of documents to former FBI General Counsel James Baker. After the exposure of his involvement in the Russia Hoax, Baker left the FBI to become Twitter’s Deputy Counsel.

An in internal Twitter email to James Baker was included in the documents declassified by President Trump last Friday. The email was from another Twitter attorney, Angela Sherrer, who was a key executive in charge of censoring and de-platforming millions of Twitter users. Below, Sherrer is seen slavishly brown-nosing members of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF).

According to congressional records and the Twitter Files, most of the content flagged through the the FITF was not foreign, it was domestic conservative speech, including tweets about the already-authenticated Hunter Biden laptop.

Pete Santilli recently claimed that it was James Baker who made sure to give The HAMMER and all of this data to China!

IMAGE: Email from Twitter executive to the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) members who deprived millions of Americans of their First Amendment rights, with the subject line, “Letters of Appreciation for the FBI?”

Gen McInerney says here that it was only with the use of The HAMMER and Scorecard, to coordinate and modulate this largest cyberattack and election theft in history, that it could have even been pulled off.

Fanning writes:

“The illegal domestic spying operation, conducted by rogue US intelligence community officials utilizing The HAMMER supercomputer harvested terabytes of surveillance data. The Obama-Biden administration subsequently used that illegally-harvested surveillance data to carry out ‘blackmail and leverage’ operations against American citizens, including other US Government officials, US Supreme Court Justices, 156 Article III judges, FISA Court judges, members of Congress, military officers, defense contractors, business leaders, law firms and millions of Americans, according to the Whistleblower Tapes.”

Fanning says that all of this was in support of President Obama’s ultimate goal of transforming America into a Communist client state of China – although I seriously doubt this plan originated with him.

Fanning finishes by saying, “The 2020 Election was nothing less than the Traitor Class’ coup de grâce in an endless series of attempted coups d’états.”

Mike Lindell estimates from the data he’s seen that Trump received nearly 80 million actual votes and that Biden received 68 million.

TRANSCRIPT

Mary Fanning: What you are watching is the surveillance system. In fact, this is the very surveillance system that was built by people inside this country within the cyber security battlespace that built some of these tools that were built to keep this country safe.

But what you’re watching is that every line on that drawing, all those moving lines, they represent the IP addresses of what I just showed you on the chart.

So, when you understand the hacker’s IP address and the IP address of the target and the votes that were stolen, every one of those lines that you’re watching move across the chart and showing whether they were successful and, and how many votes they stole, that documents that. Every red line as they turn red, as they finish, um, stealing the vote, basically the red lines are all China.

So what you’re seeing are the actual files being received and sent. That’s, that’s a documentation of the real time theft of our elections.

So every, every line on the map, there’s a corresponding line on the sheet and the color and the line types represent the severity of the attack. Now, red has been the most severe attacks. Those lines are all coming out of China. Those are the most severe attacks on our election system.

Now this is, this exact information, the same exact type of information, I should say, was presented to FBI director – former FBI director, James Comey by a whistleblower in 2015.

They knew, in fact that our election machines were open for hacking. It’s important to understand that there are prismatic scoring algorithms that they knew about that entered the election and they steal the vote at the transfer points.

So, at the point where the election, the vote is leaving the Secretary of State’s office and these machines, that is the point at which the vote is stolen, at the transfer points.

That’s what you’re watching. Those packets moving, that real time documentation of the theft of the vote from inside this country. And then the numbers, the last column, those document, exactly the numbers of votes it shows – in some of the cases, Antrim County – where the vote was stolen and exactly the vote stolen at the exact timestamp of when they were stolen and the number stolen, at that point.

Mike Lindell: So Mary, so what you’re saying – and this is what, what I already know, but I actually, I’m learning a lot here, as we go. What you’re saying, every one of these lines, let’s say we did take Antrim County and we took that, we could pull out the timestamps for that county and we could show the lines, the country that did it. We could show a line for every single hack or attack that we had in this election.

Mary Fanning: That’s right. So what you’re watching is those objects moving are the actual files that are being received and sent.

Mike Lindell: These are the squares here that are, that are being sent. So everybody out there, what you’re looking at, I mean, this is the proof. So if any, if like Antrim County, that case still open, you just go, “Here you go. Now you know who did it. How many votes flipped, when they did it, what time they did it, the computer it came from, the country that attacked us.”

I mean, this is, this is what I have been excited about. And I only seen one, do you know, Mary, I only seen one little line of that would show the IP address that, you know, all that stuff that you’re showing us.

When I found out that you had it for every, or that we had it there with all these people had this for every single vote, every single attack and whether it was successful or not.

Look at right now, we got up on the screen, Georgia is just getting attacked! It was just getting attacked up here, at that moment in time. And I, and I suppose, you know, they don’t know what they’re doing. They, they did the biggest attack right here.

Look at it, everybody, Georgia and Michigan getting bombarded. I, my guess is that was probably like three or four in the morning, when they really needed them votes to be flipped. Mary, this is incredible.

Mary Fanning: Yes, because there is proof positive. There’s documentation of all the foreign interference into our election showing exactly who stole the vote, how they stole the vote from which computers access to our election, to which computers they went into.

So, understand that cybersecurity experts that work for this country put all this in place before the election even started to make sure that they caught all of this information, so that foreign adversaries were not deciding our elections.

Mike Lindell: Absolutely. And what a blessing that they were there for us to catch all this and to get all this put together and even to have these, you know, to be proactive, they were proactive everybody, and this is what a blessing this is, because we came this close to never knowing, and this is actually a miracle that we have all this Mary, and this is amazing.

And now we have with us General McInerney, who is going to give us a perspective on what we’ve just seen.

General, thanks for coming on.

Gen Thomas McInerney: Well, thank you, Mike, and thanks for what you’re doing for this great nation. This is vitally important. You have just seen the most massive cyber warfare attack in the history of mankind.

Now, the founding fathers did not know anything about cyber warfare, but we do. And that’s the important thing. You have seen just how it was orchestrated against our election system.

And I took an oath of office 60-some years ago, as a plebe on the plains of West Point to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

We now are seeing the largest domestic enemy we have in our history, and people must understand that.

What happened? You spelled it out. It was driven by China and they used a system that we have had because only that system could modulate and coordinate the many simultaneous attacks that they used against us.

And why this is so important is because our military, which I spent 35 years in the Air Force and ended up as a Number 3 Man in the Air Staff, as well as heading-up Vice President Gore’s Reinventing Government for the entire Department of Defense, those two jobs simultaneously.

We now are faced with something our military has never seen before, nor have the American People. We are going against Globalists who are not interested in America. They are interested in us becoming a Socialist, Communist state.

They talk about “Progressivism”, but Progressivism is just the front door to Communism. They want a global Communist world. And you must understand that, America.

It’s so important and it’s so important that President Trump, who won 79 million votes in the election to 68 million for Biden, because we have and you’ve seen those exact numbers – he dominated. It was an awesome victory. And yet, they turned it around – foreigners.

And we have not had one audit. This is the closest thing to an audit that has been conducted in America on this important election. The American People must understand what we are facing today.

And that’s why all of us here that you’re seeing in this program are so focused. What I could not understand was that the legislatures, the judicial and the executive, meaning the FBI, the Department of Justice, the intelligence community, have failed us with Deep Staters. They did not report this.

This was the most massive cyber warfare attack. So, did Cyber Command, did the National Security Agency, did the CIA, did the Department of Justice, the FBI report this? No.

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