We Have All Been Secretly Implanted with Self-Replicating Nanotech for a 6G Planetary AI Dictatorship

David Icke was right in 1998. Aaron Russo was right in 2006. Sabrina Wallace was right in 2024.

We’ve all been chipped, just like they said.

Instead of Old School RFID chips the size of a grain of rice, we have trillions of nanobots that can be controlled with swarm technology.

The video above is the latest teaser for the upcoming film, ‘Nano Sapiens’ by ‘Died Suddenly’ Director, Matthew Skow, featuring Dr Rima Laibow.

Regardless of whether we took the mandated injection, we have all ingested graphene oxide and nanotech, spread from from food, from cosmetics, from dental anaesthetics, from PCR tests, from OTC medications, from chemtrails and the shedding of the vaxxed.

Watch the extended interview with Jesse Beltran of MindNexusLive.com, which gets into the history of this technology.

The purpose of all of this is to connect you to the Internet of Bodies via your biofield, as if you were a device on an IT network. Here’s an advertisement from Accountable Infrastructure about their Central Command software that integrates the Internet of Bodies (IoB) with facial recognition databases and a various other law enforcement databases, that gives you a glimpse of where law enforcement is going.

VIDEO: Advertisement for Accountable Infrastructure’s Central Command software

Jesse Beltran has scanned hundreds of people for this nanotechnology and he’s found that virtually everybody has it, confirming the findings of several microscopists, like Dr David Nixon and Dr Ana Mihalcea. The nanobots congregate at the base of the back of the neck, in the lumbar region and other areas, which you can see here, in Jesse’s recent appearance on the The Alex Jones Show.

VIDEO: “While Investigating Havana Syndrome Reports, Controlled Testing in an EU Research Facility PROVES Victims Were Emitting a Frequency from Nanotech!”

All of this is more confirmation of what many scientists were finding during the vaxx rollout and it puts their findings into the larger historical perspective of how the agenda to microchip everybody is at least 40 years old.

As Jesse told Alex earlier this week:

Jesse Beltran: The end game of this is complete control. As I shared on the first show, the New World Vistas report, it was obtained and released by the United States Air Force, “How to keep us a superpower 50 years in the future.” On page 89 of that, it talks about biological processes. Utilizing this type of technology in order to influence populations, print memory sets, and erase memory sets in the human brain. The BRAIN Initiative that was done by President Obama under the Cures Act makes all of this legal. And that’s what is very surprising, that it is legal to experiment on US Citizens without their consent, as long as it doesn’t exceed “minimal risk”, but you have the fox guarding the hen house. That means that even the data that’s captured in these studies isn’t protected under National Security. Alex Jones: …US Code Title 32 § 1528, Paragraph B, said for any law enforcement or research issue, they can even do lethal testing.

As bleak as all of this sounds, Jesse’s Havana Syndrome clients have been finding significant relief from their symptoms that he’s been able to measure electronically with a product called MasterPeace, which contains microscopic organic zeolite. I’m not making any money from this, I’m just linking to it, because Jesse says it works.

MasterPeace was developed by Dr Robert O Young, who was on a podcast with me late last year. Dr Young was sentenced to 6 years in prison last May, due to a trumped-up lawfare case that may have been nefariously instigated.

If the New World Order hinges on connecting everybody to the internet by means of graphene oxide and the WBAN but Dr Young came up with an organic, non-toxic formula to sever that connection, he might be Public Enemy #1 to the Globalists.