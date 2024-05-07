It's critically important that we get our facts straight about Q Cyber Technologies Ltd and just put the whole thing to bed. These Globalist scumbags are going to keep trying to paint good people as "QAnon Conspiratards”, so the best thing to do is to educate the public about what Q Cyber Technologies Ltd actually is.

It's an election year in America, which means that anyone who stands for election integrity, rule of law, functioning borders and national sovereignty is destined to be called a "QAnon Conspiratard".

The QAnon tarbrush is is the go-to comeback whenever you bring up any of the Globalists’ crimes. It just happened to BioClandestine in an Atlantic Monthly article, accusing him of starting a global disinformation campaign to assist Russia and China when he tweeted about "non-existent" biolabs in Ukraine.

Never mind that the topic of these biolabs is not subject to debate. Victoria Nuland, herself discussed them quite openly while testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in March 2022.

Another person who is constantly accused of being a "QAnon Conspiratard" is Tore Maras, a former intelligence contractor who knows all the ins and the outs of the Dominion voting machines, because she helped the US Government steal the 2014 Ukrainian election to install Petro Poroshenko as President.

For years, Tore had been speaking publicly about the bad voting machines and about America's corrupt election system. So, in September 2022, she took US Election Integrity into her own hands and ran for Secretary of State of Ohio.

She was widely derided by the Leftist Mainstream Media, as a "QAnon" proponent and was kicked off the ballot but she successfully sued to win back her candidacy – only to lose to the local nepo baby who'd tried to kick her off, Frank Larose.

Tore bristled intensely at these "QAnon" accusations , saying that VICE, CNN and all of them just sounded like complete idiots, "Because Q is software. It's not a person."

Tore then proceeded to claim – with receipts – that "Q" is AI-driven software that is controlled by the Knights of Malta (SMOM). She describes SMOM as having a majority of members who are pro-humanity, like Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. However, it is also infiltrated with anti-human Globalists, like Gen Stanley McChrystal.

About 22 minutes into this podcast, she says, "I'm going to give you full transparency now about everyone. Alright, who wants to talk about Q? Look at this face [Jordan Sather]. This is the expert on Q.

Do you want to talk about Q? Would you like to know what Q is? Would you like me to tell you what Q is? Because I can tell you what all these f*ers are pushing to you. I am so tired!"

She goes on to recite how she was a teenaged Navy recruit when she was tapped by associates of former CIA Director John Brennan to work at a privatized intelligence company in Luxembourg, due to her advanced math and computer skills. (In the past, Tore has said that by the time she was 5 years old, already had an IQ of 200).

She says, "John Brennan went there [Luxembourg] with a bunch of Saudis and Mossad agents and set up a company and I was pulled out to play with his bootlegged machine...I was taken out, at a very young age, because I had skills to work as an operator of certain computer systems. Computer systems that don't abide by the rules of RSA-backed technology, that were housed in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, right under the guise of a bunch of people that you'll never know exist. But when they pulled me out of the US Navy, I had two groups of people visit me. I believe NSO was one and I know that the other was the Agency [CIA]."

She refers to the rumors pushed by Q social media influencers, like Jordan Sather and InTheMatrixxx & Shady Groove and asks how many listeners have heard of Pegasus and NSO Group technologies? She reads from the Wikipedia article, 'It stands for Niv, Shalev and Omri, the names of the company's founders. An Israeli tech company firm primarily known for its proprietary spyware Pegasus.'"

Referring to a Justia webpage displaying the company's trademark filing, she says, "Q is spyware. It's actually registered. Oh, you see that name, there? That name, Michael A Lisi? Do you remember when all these thirsty Q people were like, 'Oh my God! Q took all the IPs and stole them and took them to Florida!'...

"The goods and services is: 'Providing temporary use of non-downloadable software in the field of communications surveillance for the use in tracking law enforcement-targeted individuals.'...

"Jordan Sather, the Karli Qs, the QAnons are all talking about spyware! I wanted to make that clear to you. Spy. Ware.

"And wait till you see who are the controllers of this and then you will understand why their war and what they have done is imperative for winning. And I commend them for deploying that software at the right time on the RSA network, because it is necessary to pull it out...We are in a war and they are using tools of war for good and evil.

"I disagree with using tools of war, in general – and this is probably why I'm so shunned – but I think it's time we ripped the band-aid off, because the more I watch, the more I see that even though you believe you 'have it all', it's your game to lose. And it's time we get that."

So who controls this Q software? At 39 minutes, Tore says, "Q is software. The operators of that software are the Knights of Malta. Now, are they all bad? Not really. But they think that they know better and this is why this [software] has been deployed."

She shows another online business filing for OSY Technologies, the Luxembourg-based subsidiary of NSO Group, holder of intellectual properties, which is described as "Primarily a consortium of cyber-spy companies run by former Israeli intelligence officers."

Lt Gen Mike Flynn is listed as being on the board and OSY Technologies is listed as the owner of Q Cyber Technologies Ltd.

And unless it has the most badass steganography embedded in it, here is the lamest official corporate logo on Planet Earth:

Tore says, "This is a sting operation and they have all been caught. The Q software is only able to tackle RSA-backed systems, not the quantum[-based systems].

"There is no Q person. Q is software. Spyware. There is no "QAnon following". You don't follow software unless you're retarded...Q is a software and Anon is someone that likes to remain anonymous…

"It's just a computer software that is vulnerable to people like me, that have access to quantum software and right now, what we're going through is war and that software was incredible, because it was able to mine all the crimes that they have done and I am so grateful for that...I am so grateful that the Knights actually thought of that; that people were against what the Pope was doing, by lining up with this New World Order and that Ancient Order [Knights of Malta] decided, 'Nuh-uh'."

Tore says Q was created right after General Flynn's team was in charge of going after Julian Assange and Edward Snowden and she says that we should thank General Flynn for protecting Assange by being in the middle of it, saying, "He had people like Cassandra Fairbanks and other assets that he hired in the media.

"Jack Posobiec is an infiltrator. He should not be awarded any medals. I say that clear. And just so you know, the DIA's task force ended on the 17th of October of 2017. When did Q post? Right then." Elsewhere, Tore has accused Jack of being a "Chinese spy", which seems impossible on its face, but…

She continues, "And you know what? All these losers that you see, telling you about Q? They're run under McChrystal's People First company. That's how they're paid. I have receipts!"

The parent company of People First also owns the Defeat Disinfo Political Action Committee (PAC), which is an anti-American, Globalist NGO that leverages a very powerful AI developed by DARPA using our tax dollars. This weapon, which was originally developed to combat ISIS was turned against American citizens in a partisan (and possibly, illegal) manner to "combat alleged disinformation from President Donald Trump."

The Washington Post reported that, this Defeat Disinfo AI system would detect communications from President Trump that were trending on social media and would find the most effective opposing viewpoints and then, send those talking points over to their paid trolls and sockpuppet accounts on Twitter and Facebook, for them, in turn, to share ubiquitously. Stanley McChrystal is listed as an an advisor for Defeat Disinfo PAC.

The above paragraph is an excellent description of 5th Generational Warfare tactics.

Tore concludes, "QAnon is not a team. QAnon does not exist. Q is software and it is backed by the Knights of Malta. Period. And they're good people that were trying to wake people up...

"It doesn't take but a second for a quantum computer to download all your messages. And Q is already on your phone. Q is on everybody's phone. They have all messages, all our our emails. So no matter how independent you think you are, maybe you should read up on the trademark site, exactly what it does."

To wit:

Providing temporary use of non-downloadable software in the field of communication surveillance for use in tracking law enforcement targeted individuals "CYBER TECHNOLOGIES" Downloadable computer software in the field of communication surveillance for use in tracking law enforcement targeted individuals, and computer hardware in the field of communication surveillance.

Running Time: 164 minutes

[This article is adapted from one I originally wrote and published on Forbidden Knowledge TV on September 22, 2022].