Last week, Pascal Najadi claimed to Alex Jones that Klaus Schwab had been executed by US Delta Forces in coordination with the Swiss military and that, "The Swiss Territory is under full control of the US military right now, as we speak."

Najadi went on to claim that Elon Musk and Emmanuel Macron are "Gone, because the US Military and over 30 military forces – without their leaders – are under the control and command of the United States and the US Space Force is the coordinating hub –"

This is where Alex Jones cut him off. Alex despises the entire Q PSYOP and he bristles whenever anything vaguely topical is raised, especially because the Biden Regime has mercilessly targeted Americans who innocently followed the Q posts.

Nonetheless, Najadi blew past Alex' denials, saying that he had pictures of Hillary Clinton's execution at GITMO, which he said will be published in a video that he was releasing the next day; he also said that he has execution photos of Obama and others and that Bill Gates and Pope Francis and members of the British Royal Family have also been executed and that the Vatican and the WHO are now closed.

Najadi continued, "We are, since the 20th of December of 2019 – anybody can look it up, now, OK please – Congressional website, House.gov. Title 50 Chapter 33 War Powers Resolution Section 1550. Put in, 'Declared: Global Worldwide Defense War, US-Led, with Irregular – I'm Irregular, just to be clear – and Regular military and Partner Force in Special Operations.'

"So, since then, we are in a global defense war. It's covert. Yes it is. And I'm not going to compromise anybody – you cannot ask anybody who is in the military and they cannot talk. And it's good that way. Nobody will confirm it that way – but you can read it.

Najadi then triumphantly claims that both JFK and JFK Jr are alive. To announce something like that without providing absolute proof has is a cruel insult to the ears of many, including my own, as someone who was friends with JFK Jr and Carolyn and who has mourned their deaths of since 1999.

We are a planet of 5th Generation Warfare-weary people, desperately trying to cling to sanity. If you’re heaping more chaos onto the mix and you’re not providing any clarity on anything; you’re not helping, you’re hurting!

Alex Jones does not agree with his guest and he pronounces Pascal Najadi "absolutely mad". He considers, for a moment, that Najadi might be a paid influencer but then he thinks the better of it and believes that Najadi is cracked; a wounded warrior.

I disagree with Alex. I think Najadi is part of the same PSYOP as Derek Johnson, SGAnon and Dr Jan Halper-Hayes: They all refer to Donald Trump as the "Commander-in-Chief" and all refer to a secret international military operation currently underway, prosecuting and executing members of the Cabal. I have no idea if there is any coordination between the above-referenced individuals but their general message is similar.

The real question is how did a prominent Swiss banker morph into this super thirsty Q influencer?

Some people love this brand of hopium. Najadi may gain a slew of new followers who will eat this up – but I am not one of them.

This is not to say that I don't believe that operations to counter some of the atrocities of our Satanic overlords are underway. I do. I believe Tore Maras and Steve Pieczenik when they say that a lot of the insanity that we are witnessing is, indeed part of a global "sting operation".

It's like we're trapped in the Celebrity Death Match of PSYOPs and it’s not easy to understand what’s going on.

As Alex Jones says, "If I was the FBI or if I were the CIA: You better stop this psychological warfare right now! It has turned in on itself! You are the enemy! Everyone hates you! And now, it's taking on cartoon-level hatred! Give up! Stop! Quit!"

We have endured the past 8 years of being relentlessly strafed by psychological operations deployed by bureaucrats in our government – whose salaries we pay and who bribe their agents in the State Media with our tax money.

These are the same people who have expertly executed Color Revolutions and overthrown governments worldwide and now, they're doing it here, to us, to you, with the tax they take from the sweat of your brow – and they're not stopping. Their primary weapons are informational, cyber, algorithmic and psychological, produced by actors from General Stanley McChrystal's PeopleFirst.

We need to fully comprehend that the military-grade orchestrated gaslighting and psychological operations to which we are being subjected by our demonic bureaucrats at SES, the DoD, FBI, HHS, CDC, FDA, DOJ, FBI, DHS and CISA and behind the January 6th Committee, in concert with the Fake News media are a scaled-up version of a torture technique developed for interrogations described in a manual published by the National Defense Intelligence College in 2006, entitled, 'EDUCING INFORMATION – Interrogation: Science and Art', in a chapter called "Alice in Wonderland: The Power of Applied Confusion".

"Alice in Wonderland: The Power of Applied Confusion The aim of the Alice in Wonderland or confusion technique is to confound the expectations and conditioned reactions of the interrogatee. He is accustomed to a world that makes sense, at least to him: a world of continuity and logic, a predictable world. He clings to this world to reinforce his identity and powers of resistance. The confusion technique is designed not only to obliterate the familiar, but to replace it with the weird…[and] as the process continues, day after day, as necessary, the subject begins to try to make sense of the situation, which becomes mentally intolerable…[and] he is likely to make significant admissions, or even to pour out his story."

This manual cites an earlier 1963 torture manual entitled, "KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation Manual, Human Resource Exploitation Training Manual", which was based on CIA research, much of it conducted through the MK ULTRA program but some of it going all the way back to the Spanish Inquisition of the 1300s.

In other words, what we're being put through is literally torture. The purpose of this technique is not just to obliterate the normal but to replace that which is normal with the mindbogglingly bizarre, so that the person goes into a state of trauma that is so awful, they would rather give up their secrets and return to a reality that makes sense, than to continue with more of this insanity.

The unrelenting Fake News, the fake Trump Prosecutions and fake impeachments, E Jean Carroll, Christine Blasey Ford, Jussie Smollett, Fani Willis and the media crucifixion of Kyle Rittenhouse, hundreds of billions for Ukraine, the transgender putsch, all of it is designed to badger everyone into agreement with the "New Thing", in order to make the badgering go away for just a little while.

Identifying the manipulations as they're happening will help you assert your cognitive boundaries and will help you to protect yourself from these incessant 5th Generation Warfare attacks, because it’s not going to stop. We may be living like this for the rest of our lives, so we need to learn how to survive the jive and to power through.