"Folks, eight trucks pulled in from Amazon just this morning to the Bethel, Wesley and Church in flat rock North Carolina full of heaters hoses and adapters.

"We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this effort to save the lives of our fellow Americans in Western North Carolina by providing heat to those living in outbuildings, bar and tents.

"You have no idea how many lives you have just saved by your donation. May the Lord bless each and every one of you who has stepped up to help provide for those in need.

"Central Global Methodist Church plans to release checks to each family that has been vetted through the helping hands on Wednesday, December 4 to help these folks pay for renovations and expenditures to rebuild.

"If you would like to contribute to help these families rebuild, please see down below the link that you can send money to for the helping hands.

"Make sure you designate your own Line contribution or check to the Hurricane Relief otherwise it will go into the general fund and we will not know about your donation to help western North Carolina, so please designate it online by using the other box and designate or mark on your check in the memo for Hurricane Relief helping hands.

"Thank you so much . Thank you for all your support. May the Lord bless you."

Operation Mountain Relief Donation information Helping Hands for a Family:

Central Global Methodist Church

300 S Main St

Asheboro NC 27203

Main office - 336-629-1425

Midway Wesleyan Church

331 Worthville Rd

Randleman NC 27317

Pastor Kenneth Davis - 336-859-9889

Bethel Wesleyan Church

901 Tracy Grove Rd

Flat Rock, NC 28731

828- 489-1714

Project Santa (Toys for Children)

PO Box 175

Denton NC 27239

Physical Location:

First Baptist Church

383 W Salisbury St

Denton, NC 27239

Pastor Tim Clark - 336-859-3531

Christ Centered | Bethel Wesleyan Church | United States

Budd McCall - appalachiannavy@yahoo.com

Wayne Allred - deepriverfarmnc@yahoo.com

