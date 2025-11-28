VIDEO: “What Hell Hath Wrought” - Pub Nov 28, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

IMAGE: 2021 Airlift of Afghan refugees to America during Biden’s chaotic retreat from Afghanistan

On April 23, 2025 Afghan national, Jamal Wali (36) was pulled over in Fairfax, Virginia with an expired inspection sticker. What began as a routine traffic stop rapidly descended into a clash of alien worlds that left two officers shot and Jamal dead.

Had the story not ended so tragically, their interaction could almost pass for a comedy scene out of the Jerky Boys, the traffic cop and the Afghan refugee were on such totally different planets.

It’s being reported by @TheRealToriaBrook on X that Jamal Wali was “Linked to the recent DC shooting of National Guard members”. Both Afghan men were somewhat close in age and had worked with US forces during the war. Both men were legal asylees, because they would have been killed by the Taliban for having worked with the US.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal (29), arrested Wednesday for shooting two National Guard soldiers. He had arrived in the US in 2021 during Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan retreat, whereas Jamal Wali had been living in the US for 11 years at the time of his death.

Although he’d arrived when he was 25, Jamal had not adapted whatsoever to the American way of life. He would have been happier living in a civilization where car insurance was not a thing and he basically said so.

Both men were victims of an insidious war waged on false premises against their nation that should have never happened. Both men were rightfully driven mad, after being deported from their medieval dystopia into our technocratic dystopia but this does not excuse them for rampaging against innocent Americans.

The moral of the story is to end the Endless Wars.

Can the toothpaste be put back in the tube? Trump’s announcement in reaction to the shooting on Thursday night indicates that he’s going to try, as fantastical as it sounds.

TRANSCRIPT

(View from a police dashcam of a car slamming breaks in front)

Cop: Jesus Christ! (Cop exits and walks toward stopped car) That was a heck of a stop, sir.

Jamal: I have a gun and I’m armed, I need to know, so why did you pull me over?

Cop: Uh, your inspection sticker expired last…

Jamal: Yeah, they know. Call Joe Biden or call George Bush.

Cop: May I see your driver’s license?

Jamal: No, there’s no… I don’t have a driving license.

Cop: Why not?

Jamal: Go back, sit in the f@cking car and leave.

Cop: No, sir.

Jamal: No?

Cop: It doesn’t work that way.

Jamal: OK, so go ahead, do whatever you want to do.

Cop: Can I get your name?

Jamal: No.

Cop: No?

Jamal: No! You, uh, you’re f@cking killing me. You f@cking people don’t get a disability. F@cking… I have kids and I have a lot of f@cking bullshit things. So why you f@cking treat me this way?

Cop: (Into the radio) SET 80.

Radio: SET 80.

Cop: Can I get a supervisor to my location, please?

Jamal: You f@cking dumbass f@cking people. You f@cking asshole.

Cop: Majestic. (Inaudible)

Jamal: I can’t even go back to my f@cking country because of you f@cking people. I started in f@cking army. Every time I f@cking (inaudible) you come and f@cking pull me over. Every time!

Cop: Do you have the registration to the vehicle?

Jamal: Nothing, nothing.

Cop: You got nothing?

Jamal: Nothing.

Cop: Alright.

Jamal: Yeah.

Cop: And you don’t want to give me your name?

Jamal: Sir, why? Look, look, hey, I died when I was serving you, with you liars, with you people with American status.

Cop: I served as well, sir.

Jamal: Yeah. So you brought me to this – you f@cking people brought me to this goddamn country, and I’m dying every f@cking single day, and I have four children, and we hardly survive, because you’re a f@cking racist people.

Cop: OK.

Jamal: Yeah, because I can’t get a job, I can’t get a disability, and they took my f@cking license, because I’m not able to pay the insurance. So why are you f@cking trying to kill me?

Cop: I’m not trying to kill you, sir.

Jamal: No, you are! I’m already died! I don’t give a damn f@ck!

Cop: I’m sorry. (Into the radio) The subject’s armed, refusing to give ID. (To Jamal) Don’t reach for anything, dude!

Jamal: No, no, no.

Cop: Don’t buckle that.

Jamal: I’m telling you, don’t reach. I’m telling you, don’t reach!

Cop: (Into the radio) The subject keeps reaching.

Jamal: I don’t give a damn f@ck. If you f@cking do anything, don’t do anything.

Cop: The subject keeps reaching for his weapon.

Jamal: No, I’m not, I’m not reaching.

Radio: (Inaudible) restricted. 1439.

Cop: Sir, I stopped you for a lawful traffic stop.

Jamal: I don’t give a damn F@ck! OK. You liar!

Cop: I’m not lying.

Jamal: No, you’re lying.

Cop: It’s obviously right there. What I’m asking for is you to identify yourself.

Jamal: Today is the day, you dumbass, lying white people! You lied for 25 years. You brought me to this country. I served with Special Forces. I lost my own f@cking brother. I lost my everything!

Cop: I’m sorry.

Jamal: I have nothing!

Cop: I’m sorry to hear that.

Jamal: No, you’re sorry to hear that? No, no, no. Don’t play that bullsh¡t.

Cop: So, you don’t have a registration to the vehicle?

Jamal: You know what? Listen to me. You’re American, OK?

Cop: Yes.

Jamal: Yes, you are American. I give you my f@cking, what do you call that sh¡t? Ticket. They took my driving license.

Cop: So they took it away?

Jamal: Yeah, for no f@cking reason! I have a four time with court! I show you the paperwork. You wouldn’t believe what the hey! They don’t – when I call them: bullsh¡t. Bullsh¡t! The system is f@cking broke.

Cop; Yeah.

Jamal: Yeah.

Cop: Well, it sounds like you’re going through a really rough time.

Jamal: Man, I should have served with with f@cking Taliban! They’re better than you! I was concerned and a f@cking dumbass f@ck, when I was concerned about Taliban. But in America, since 2014, I’m concerned about more, about you people. Because you lie, because you play games. That’s how I’m going deeper, deeper, deeper.

Cop: OK.

Jamal: Yeah.

(Sirens in the background)

Cop: So, these are my partners, here. They’re coming up. I don’t want you to get rattled, but it’s because you were reaching for your weapon.

Jamal: No, no, I’m not reaching, sir. Hey.

Cop: I watched you do it.

Jamal: I don’t give a damn f@ck. Brings as many people as you can.

Cop: OK.

Jamal: Go ahead. You’re not listening. What I’m telling you.

Cop: I am listening to you.

Jamal: I have four children. I have four children. Do not reach your gun!

(Other cops arrive)

Radio: Bravo, everybody slow down. Units, I say, slow down. 421.

Jamal: Hey. Listen, American. Take it. I take this with you, OK?

Cop: So now you want to give me that?

Other Cop: Hey, don’t.

Jamal: You reach.

(Sound of weapons fired)

Cop: (Holding his arm) F@ck! F@ck. SET 80, I’m hit.

Other Cop: (Into radio) 800 Bravo shots fired.

