User's avatar
doug's avatar
doug
2h

Wow. What a bizarre transcript. I feel if i was pulled over. Same situation. I would have been cuffed within a minute. I really felt for that guy and his desperate situation and felt the cop treaded water best he could. A bad incident waiting to happen

Bruce Cain's avatar
Bruce Cain
2h

The real moral to the story is we need a Global De-Islamification program. Sadly Starmer/Great Britain, Trump/supporting Qutar, Carney/supporting Muslim immigration . . . are selling us out to the Muslim Brotherhood. Political Islam MUST be destroyed. Period.

Jihad in America: The Grand Deception

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0aRB0gZvAQ

=====

I've lived in the Dearborn area for 71 years and counting -- twice as long as the current Mayor of Dearborn has been alive. I thought we were seeing general assimilation until the Dearborn Mayor insulted a non-Muslim who thought it inappropriate to name a street after Sablini: editor of the Arab News. Upon further research Sablini openly supports Iran, Hezbolla and Hamas and the Mayor is associated with many Muslims that feel the same way. That is a problem the needs to be nipped in the bud. We also have politicians like Debbie Dingell who have cozied up with these fundamentalist Muslims. What we need is what I'd call Pressurized Assimilation . . . better than calling it Forced Assimilation.

We basically need to enforce our cultural norms as well as recoprocity. No Burkas. No Halal Foods in the Public Schools. No ballots in any language other than English. Then we may have to force recoprocity. Can't have Christian Church's in Iran. Then no more Mosques in the US. And finally we need to expose Muhammed for who he really was. He believed in killing Apostates that no longer wanted to be identified as Muslim. If your religion is so god damn great why the need for such coercion?

He believed in killing those accused of blashphemy while blashphemy is not supported by the first amemdment. He married his wife when she was 6 and consumated their marriage at the young age of 9. Today we call men that have sex with underage girls pedophiles. He was a conqueror who made sex slaves of those he conquered. In short only a member of Gays for Palestine would think "Islam is the religion of peace." In any case it would not be inaccurate to call Muhammed a war mongering pedophile. Hardly the role model we want to present to our children.

And let's face it all the literalist Abrahamic Religions were primarily invented to control the masses: not just Islam. Islam was most likely an invention of the Vatican. It was crafted lie a biological weapon -- fully intended to disrupt any society the ideology was injected: either through war or mass immigration. The globalists have pushed Muslim immigration: not because they like the Muslims. They did it because they knew if was an effective means to divide societies: making them more mauleable to globalist takeover. And that is exactly what we are seeing in Great Britain as they teeter towards a Civil War against Islaminization and Globalization.

In 1972 I organized protests against the Viet Nam War at all 3 Dearborn High Schools: Dearborn, Edsel Ford and Fordson (which was about 50% Middle Eastern at the time). As Hippies -- not Christains or Muslims -- we really thought we were on our way to world peace. And during that short era love seemed to trump all religious ideologies. Perhaps it is time we got back to that?

"There's nothing you can do that can't be done."

John Lennon, All You Need Is Love.

Dearborn City Council Meeting 09/09/2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zM351pZVulg&t=2437s

