Last Sunday, the State Department announced that it intends to designate the Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), effective November 24, 2025. The announcement accuses Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking members of his regime of leading of the Cartel de los Soles to corrupt the Venezuelan government and of being “responsible for terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere and of trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe, together with other designated FTOs including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.”

There is a lot of conflicting information out there about this, arising from bribery, threats and opposing political agendas, so I’ve taken a stab, here at coming to a clear understanding of what’s really going on.

For example, French state media, France24 reports that Venezuela and Colombia insist there is “no such thing” as the Cartel de los Soles, noting that last March, “The latest US State Department report on global anti-drug operations made no mention of the ‘Cartel de los Soles’ or any connection between Maduro and narco trafficking.”

In his appearance on The Alex Jones Show last Friday, the GrayZone‘s Max Blumenthal said:

“They’re lying about Venezuela being a narco-cartel government. The cocaine and fentanyl is not coming from there. It’s coming from the West Coast, from countries that are allied with the US. And they’re going to bring real cartels there from Colombia, flooding Venezuela. It’s going to be a disaster... “People are not trusting the official story. They know that if Trump attacks Venezuela, it’s on the basis of lies. They know that the cartel that Nicolas Maduro is said to be in charge of, Cartel of the Suns, was actually created by the CIA in the early ‘90s, in order to ship drugs into the United States on behalf of the DEA.“

Max Blumenthal’s wife, longtime pro-Palestine activist, Anya Parampil is the author of ‘The Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of US Empire’ and Max may have drawn from her work in that statement. It also appears that both he and his wife are very ideologically-driven towards the Left and that they’re unaware of the soon-to-be-released findings about the MI6-CIA-G2-MOIS-MSS vote theft operation in 72 countries.

They ignore how the Bolivarian Revolution has destabilized all of South America and it has seriously degraded the quality of life for everyday people there by inviting Iran’s Hezbollah to provide training, arms and logistical support to Latin American crime cartels and gangs, including Mexican groups (e.g., Sinaloa, Zetas), Colombian FARC dissidents, Brazilian Comando Vermelho (CV), etc and Venezuelan Tren de Aragua, via the corrupt military network of the Cartel de los Soles. This is to say nothing of the 1 million+ killed Stateside over the past decade.

Communist Brazilian CV gang bangers in Rio now have machine guns, bazookas, rocket launchers, drones – plus training in their use – courtesy of Hezbollah and Venezuela’s Chavista regime. I am a dual citizen of Brazil who lived there during the last days of the military dictatorship and who has been travelling there for over half a century and I can confirm that this amount of weaponry and violence never previously existed in Brazil.

Nicolás Maduro is widely seen to have stolen the 2024 election by most countries, including by Chile’s Socialist President Gabriel Boric but France24 and Max Blumenthal seem to overlook this – and perhaps they can be forgiven, because questioning Smartmatic voting technology can cost you billions of dollars, if you ask Sidney Powell, NewsCorp and others.

All kidding aside, Max Blumenthal is a steadfast advocate for the policies of Iran, Russia and Venezuela that are causing great harm to people throughout the Western Hemisphere. Does he not understand that these sanctioned governments are just as much a part of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet as the “imperialists” that he fights daily?

The Latin American narco trafficking model of today is a continuation of the British East India model and the drug money is laundered through City of London banks, like HSBC. The narcos are the Empire!

British and American Blue Blood families made fortunes in the opium trade during the early 19th century. Historians looking back at our time may even determine that we’re now living through to be the Third Opium War.

It’s time to come clean about the longstanding role of narco trafficking in the global economy and about the history of the CIA’s involvement in narco trafficking and about the history the CIA, itself.

The CIA was created with the help of Nazi intelligence officer, Reinhard Gehlen. The international cocaine trade was founded by Nazi SS Officer Klaus Barbie with Pablo Escobar during this same period and it has gone on to finance the Deep State-Black Budget-Breakaway Civilization that is attempting to exterminate most of humanity via Nazi organs like the UN, the EU, the WEF, NATO and Big Pharma.

The cocaine money was orignally – and is still – laundered through the Vatican Bank, which is how the Black Nobility (administered by the CIA) came to control and industrialize the the drug cartels that have since expanded into organ- and child-sex trafficking and the largest human trafficking operation in human history under President Joe Biden.

Last September, Juan O Savin said very plainly: “American intelligence created the six cartels and then reduced it down to five, centralizing the drug trade to Colombia.”

Many of us have heard about the Medellín Cartel and other Colombian cartels. We’ve heard about the Sinaloa, the Jalisco Nueva Generación, Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel and others in Mexico but most of us had never heard about the Venezuelan Cartel de los Soles (CdS) until recently.

Through Patrick Byrne, Gary Berntsen and Ralph Pazzullo, we’ve heard that CdS is supposedly running all the above cartels and that they’ve been leading the ground invasion of and the criminal insurrection in America and how they’ve led a two-decade’s long vote-theft operation in 72 countries around the world.

So, how is it that we’ve never heard that the Venezuelan government were the Über-Cartel of all the cartels until now?

I asked Grok yesterday and the results led me to a greater understanding of how the world really works, which I think is important for all of us (see below). It’s interesting to note that Grok disagreed with Partick Byrne’s claim that the Chavista regime’s Cartel de los Soles controls all the other major cartels. He may be proven right but Grok didn’t find that; however, Grok did paint a clear picture of the alliance between Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and Russia – countries sanctioned by the US – and how China is financially enabling, profiting and participating in their hybrid warfare against the US.

This is confirmed by military contractor, Erik Prince in his recent appearance on Bannon’s War Room, who says that most of the cartel assassinations of 27 conservative Mexican political candidates after President Claudia Sheinbaum entered office were funded by the Chinese Communist Party, in their bid to capture Mexico and to cement its status as a narco state.

A couple of weeks ago, President Sheinbaum announced that fighting the cartels is “Not an option” and that it is “Outside the framework of the law” and that those calling for kinetic action against the cartels are “Authoritarians” and “Fascists”.

Sheinbaum’s announcement was followed by protests over the weekend that looked like so many Astroturf events that we’ve seen. A retired military contractor friend of mine confirmed that indeed, the recent Mexico City protests were staged and that President Sheinbaum has already made a deal with the Trump administration. Presumably, this means that there will be covert action against the Mexican cartels, at the very least.

Prince also explains that Colombian President Gustavo Petro got elected because of a lot of narco money from Venezuela, adding, “Petro is a bad guy. He is formerly from M19, which was effectively the Colombian Communist Party. They used to call him ‘The Sh**’ – sorry – because he used to defecate on the hostages in the jungle camps, when they were being held in holes. He’s a bad guy. He has a major cocaine addiction, has a tranny boyfriend. He’s a deviant in all ways.”

I don’t want to see the sovereignty of Latin American nations violated and I completely undertand the position of the current Socialist government of Brazil, that opposes a terrorism designation for their violent criminal organizations, because under international law, classifying them as such would allow other countries to militarily intervene in Brazil.

However, the sad truth is that Latin America has already had its sovereignty violated. China and Iran have already intervened. I agree with Prince that these narco regimes are threatening the future existence, not just the success of these nations. The same is true of the US, as we have seen with the stolen elections and the ground invasion, both facilitated by them during the Biden Regime.

Prince has been demonized for decades, so I was surprised to find his assessment of what’s happening in Latin America to be unbiased and fair.

The full transcript of that segment appears beneath the video and article, HERE.

GROK QUERY SESSION

Question #1: What is the relationship of Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles and the governments of Russia, Cuba, Iran and China?

Grok: The Cartel de los Soles (CdS) maintains symbiotic ties with these governments. These relationships are rooted in geopolitical alliances under the Maduro regime, providing CdS with military, intelligence, and logistical support amid US sanctions. Cuba acts as a foundational enabler, Iran as a narco-terror partner, Russia as a military backer, and China as an economic lifeline. These ties form an “axis of malign actors” (US framing), with CdS as a hub for hemispheric destabilization. Recent US naval deployments (August 2025) target CdS-linked trafficking, escalating tensions.

While not direct operational control, these states facilitate CdS’s drug trafficking and evasion tactics, often through state entities. Critics, including Venezuelan officials, dismiss CdS as a US fabrication, but US indictments and sanctions (e.g., July 2025 SDGT) substantiate regime complicity.

Key Aspects of Relationships

• Cuba: Deep advisory and structural role: Cuban intelligence (G2) and military advisors helped create and consolidate CdS post-Chávez, providing repression techniques, social control and intelligence to sustain the “narco-state.” Havana guarantees political/military cover, enabling alliances with Russia/Iran/China. GAESA (Cuba’s military conglomerate) links to CdS via drug routes and money laundering. Key Examples/Evidence: Cuban “mafia state” model exported to Venezuela; Fidel Castro’s mediation in 1980s drug deals (e.g., Medellín Cartel via Noriega); 46,000 Cuban infiltrators in Venezuelan regime (OAS estimate, 2018, ongoing). [Sources: Cuba Siglo 21 dossier, 2025; US Senate hearings, 1989-2012]

• Iran: Narco-terror financing and logistics: Iranian Quds Force/Hezbollah integrate with CdS for cocaine smuggling (e.g., via Venezuela to Europe/Middle East), arms/drone tech exchanges, and training. Maduro’s regime issues passports to Hezbollah operatives; Tareck El Aissami (ex-VP) laundered for them. Key Examples/Evidence: Hezbollah-CdS cocaine ops fund Iran proxies; 2025 U.S. strikes target nexus; Iran-Venezuela pacts evade sanctions, build drone factories. [Sources: US Treasury/DOJ, 2020-2025; Atlantic Council, 2020; RAND, 2024].

• Russia: Military-technical aid and shielding: Russia provides weapons, training, and diplomatic cover (e.g., vetoing UN actions); Maduro requested emergency aid in 2025 amid U.S. pressure. Ties amplify via Wagner/PMC recruitment of criminals for Ukraine ops, indirectly linking to Latin narco-networks. Key Examples/Evidence: Logistical support for Venezuelan maneuvers (La Orchila island, 2025); Putin-Maduro “perfect harmony” in anti-US strategy; Russian vessels exchange arms for cocaine (historical, ongoing). [Sources: US State Dept, 2025; Americas Quarterly, 2025; Brookings, 2024].

• China: Economic enabler and indirect facilitation: Beijing’s loans/investments (e.g., oil-for-loans) sustain Maduro, allowing CdS ops; Chinese firms in Venezuela aid logistics. No direct CdS ops, but broader anti-sanctions pacts. Key Examples/ Evidence: Inclusion in Venezuela’s 2025-2031 plan; Chinese underground banks launder CdS-linked funds globally. [Sources: Center for Maritime Strategy, 2025; Reuters, 2020-2025].

Question #2: Are Russia, Cuba, Iran, and China Involved in Criminal Activities with Latin American Crime Cartels?

Grok: Yes, all four governments engage indirectly or through proxies/state actors in criminal activities with Latin American cartels, primarily drug trafficking, arms smuggling, money laundering, and narco-terrorism. Involvement ranges from facilitation (e.g., safe havens) to direct alliances, driven by anti-U.S. geopolitics and profit. Evidence from US indictments, seizures, and intelligence highlights these as enablers rather than primary operators, amplifying cartel violence and fentanyl flows.

These activities fuel the US opioid crisis (e.g., fentanyl via Sinaloa-China precursors) and regional violence, with US sanctions (e.g., FinCEN 2025 advisory) targeting networks. Independent analysts note exaggeration risks for geopolitics, but DOJ/DEA evidence confirms the scale.

Key Aspects of Involvement

• Russia: Arms/drug exchanges and state-criminal hybrid ops: Russian mob allies with cartels (e.g., Sinaloa, Cali) for cocaine-to-Europe routes, supplying AK-47s/RPGs. Kremlin taxes smuggling (e.g., tobacco/drugs) for covert funds; Wagner recruits cartel-linked criminals. Key Examples/Evidence: 2024 FSB seizure of 570kg Cali cocaine ($55M); 1990s-2000s sub deals with Colombians; 2018 arms plot for cartels to down US helicopters (Hungary extradition block). [Sources: CBS News, 2024; Washington Post, 1997; Newsweek, 2018, 2025].

• Cuba: Historical transshipment and advisory: 1980s-90s, Cuban officials/Ministry of Interior smuggled 6+ tons cocaine via Medellín Cartel (America Department ops); post-1989 purges distanced but ties persist via GAESA/Mariel port for FARC/CdS routes. Key Examples/Evidence: 15 ops earning $3.4M (1980s); Vesco-Lehder-Castro mediation; current FARC/ELN links. [Sources: PBS Frontline, 1991; FPRI 2009; Cuba Center, 2025].

• Iran: Hezbollah-cartel narco-terror nexus: Hezbollah (Iran-backed) partners with Sinaloa/Zetas/FARC/ELN/PCC for cocaine (e.g., Tri-Border ops); launders via charcoal (”black cocaine”); trains on explosives/tunnels. Funds attacks (e.g., 1990s Argentina bombings). Key Examples/Evidence: 2021 Colombia plot vs. Israelis; 2017 Bolivia explosives seizure; $48M laundered (2016-2017). [Sources: Atlantic Council, 2020; Hudson Institute, 2023; Small Wars Journal, 2023].

• China: Money laundering dominance: Chinese brokers (underground banks) launder $50B+ annually for Sinaloa/CJNG via “mirror transactions,” fei ch’ien, and trade-based schemes (e.g., electronics imports). CCP elites/officials implicated in some ops. Key Examples/Evidence: Operation Fortune Runner (2024): $50M Sinaloa fentanyl proceeds; Xizhi Li’s chain (U.S.-China-LatAm). [Sources: ProPublica, 2024; Reuters, 2020; DOJ, 2025; NBC, 2024].

Question #3: Is the Cartel de los Soles hierarchically above and in control of the Sinaloa Cartel?

Grok: No. There is no evidence of hierarchical control or subordination. The Sinaloa Cartel operates as a decentralized network of factions with significant autonomy, driven by profit rather than top-down authority. US sanctions explicitly frame Cartel de los Soles as a supporter (”materially assisted, sponsored, or provided… support”) to Sinaloa, not its superior. Even in US portrayals, the relationship is one of mutual benefit in a loose alliance, not command. Analysts emphasize that Cartel de los Soles lacks the organizational rigidity to exert control over a powerful entity like Sinaloa, which has thrived independently for decades. This dynamic reflects pragmatic criminal partnerships in the global drug trade, not a parent-subsidiary structure.

Question #4: What is the relationship between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Cartel de los Soles?

Grok: The Sinaloa Cartel (based in Mexico) and Cartel de los Soles (based in Venezuela) are distinct criminal organizations with a cooperative relationship centered on drug trafficking. According to US government assessments, Cartel de los Soles—described as a network of high-ranking Venezuelan military and government officials—provides material support to the Sinaloa Cartel, facilitating the movement of narcotics like cocaine from South America through Venezuela toward Mexico and ultimately the United States. This partnership is part of broader alliances involving other groups, such as the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, aimed at flooding the US with illegal drugs. However, independent analyses and even some US reports question the formal existence of Cartel de los Soles as a structured entity, portraying it instead as a loose system of corruption rather than a centralized cartel.

Question #5: Has the Chavista Venezuelan government facilitated the training and arming of Latin American cartels by Iran’s Hezbollah?

Grok: Yes, substantial US indictments, sanctions, and intelligence reports substantiate claims that the Chavista governments (under Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro) have enabled Hezbollah—backed by Iran—to provide training, arms, and logistical support to Latin American cartels and gangs, including Mexican groups (e.g., Sinaloa, Zetas), Colombian FARC dissidents, and Venezuelan TdA via the Cartel de los Soles (military-corrupt network). This facilitation stems from ideological alignment against the US, with Venezuela offering safe havens, passports, ports, and military infrastructure for Hezbollah’s “franchising” model of narco-terrorism. Proceeds from cocaine trafficking (e.g., via “Operation Titan”) fund Hezbollah, while training focuses on asymmetric warfare, explosives, and money laundering. Critics, including Venezuelan exiles and some analysts, argue the scale is exaggerated for geopolitical leverage, but evidence from DOJ cases and Treasury designations (e.g., 2020-2025) shows direct regime complicity, including by figures like Tareck El Aissami.

Training Programs: Hezbollah set up camps in Venezuela for militias and cartel recruits, teaching guerrilla tactics, IEDs, and drone ops. Iranian Quds Force flights deliver trainers; Maduro regime provides cover. Sinaloa Cartel members reportedly trained in Iran on weapons/explosives [Sources: US Senate Hearing, 2012; Center for Security Policy, 2018].

Arming and Logistics: Venezuela supplies weapons/ammo to Hezbollah via ports (e.g., 2009 Francop ship from Guanta to Syria). Cartel de los Soles protects cocaine shipments with Hezbollah laundering proceeds; ties to FARC for arms/drugs. Iran builds drone factories in Venezuela [Sources: US House Hearing, 2011; AS/COA Explainer Security & Defense, 2020].

Key Facilitators and Networks: El Aissami (ex-VP) launders for Hezbollah, issues passports to 300+ members; Adel El Zebayar indicted for narco-terror with Maduro/FARC/Mexican cartels/Iran. Ghazi Nasr al-Din (diplomat) funnels funds. TdA works with Cartel de los Soles/Hezbollah for narco-finance [Sources: Atlantic Council, 2020; RAND, 2024; Fox News, 2025; Iran International, 2025].

Geopolitical Context: Chávez/Maduro hosted Hezbollah/Hamas leaders (2010 summit); Iran-Venezuela pacts evade sanctions, fund proxies. US views this as “narcoterrorism” threat to homeland (e.g., 2020 Barr indictment of Maduro).

Question #6: What is the relationship between the Venezuelan crime gangs and Brazilian crime gangs, like Comando Vermelho and Primeiro Comando da Capital?

Grok: TdA maintains “business ties” with both PCC and CV for cocaine transport from Venezuela/Colombia through Brazil to Europe/US markets. Venezuelan groups like TdA, Tren de Guyana, and Sindicato coordinate actions in Boa Vista neighborhoods, including drug sales and prostitution, under PCC/CV influence. PCC recruits Venezuelan migrants in prisons for protection, turning them into operatives [Sources: Folha de S. Paulo, 2025, InSight Crime, 2023, The Guardian, 2023].

These networks fuel Brazil’s violence (e.g., 2016 attacks killed 564) and regional instability, with PCC estimated at 40,000 members + 60,000 contractors. TdA’s growth (designated FTO by US in 2025) amplifies this, blending migration with crime [Source: UK FFM report GOV.UK, 2025].

This nexus has global reach: Hezbollah uses Venezuelan hubs for Tri-Border Area ops (Argentina/Brazil/Paraguay) and funds attacks via narco-profits (e.g., 1990s Argentine bombings). US actions (sanctions, indictments) aim to disrupt it, but Maduro’s ties to Iran (e.g., 2025 fuel/drone deals) sustain the network. Independent sources like RAND and Atlantic Council affirm the regime’s enabling role, though quantifying exact training/arming scale remains challenging due to opacity.

