We all knew that the official "Lone Nut" narrative about the 2017 Las Vegas Shooting was false. On Wednesday, Alex Jones revealed that it was a Deep State false flag attack coordinated with the Old Guard of the Saudi Royal Family to embarrass Donald Trump.

Alex claims that what followed was a coalition of reformers in Saudi Arabia who wiped-out all of the leadership in the Royal Family and had a total of 10,000 of the ruling class killed.

Alex says it's not pretty but that this it's what it took to end the old system of Saudi Arabia and the CIA and Israel running al-Qaeda:

"The old system of the CIA shipping drugs in here and laundering the money. Trump says, 'You're not doing it anymore..our business is not going to be war and fentanyl and cocaine and pedophilia and transgender surgeries. We're not doing that.'"

Back in 2017, I downloaded this eyewitness report livestreamed on Facebook on October 8th, 2017 by the young Gio Rios before it was removed, in which he describes how he survived a full-scale terrorist attack, with multiple shooters in multiple locations on the Las Vegas Strip.

I posted it to YouTube, where, incredibly it remains, unlike most of the videos I've posted there:

VIDEO: "Eyewitness Report of Shooting at the Tropicana and NY NY" - Pub. Oct 2017 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Gio describes being near the front row at Jason Aldean's performance and how he and his girlfriend, Marissa narrowly escaped death, when the shots began firing and people were dropping all around them throughout their escape from the Route 91 concert grounds to the Tropicana hotel.

Gio describes hearing the horrible sound of bullets penetrating human flesh as he fled the venue with Marissa on Giles Street, only to hear more shots coming from the direction of the Hooters restaurant on Tropicana Boulevard. The two hid behind a car before being herded into the Tropicana Hotel with dozens of other fleeing, bleeding concertgoers, one of whom died beside them in the hallway.

While in this hallway, a very calm, muscular, Middle Eastern-looking man with a black polymer suitcase ordered them into the casino in unaccented American English. Gio refused and asked what was in the suitcase. The man looked him dead in the eye and said he'd show him. Suddenly, rapid bursts of gunfire erupted in the Tropicana casino, causing the man to run in that direction.

Gio's impression was that people were being herded into the casino to be killed and that this man would have killed him, if he hadn't been distracted by the sudden gunfire.

After escaping the Tropicana through a side door, Gio and Marissa were in an alleyway when shots began firing again, from close range in the direction of the New York New York hotel. They then ran and hid inside a dumpster for three hours, where they heard helicopters flying over the Strip the entire time.

He asks why would the police still be looking for perpetrators, if Stephen Paddock had already been found dead and they were so certain that they had found their Lone Gunman. He says, "They knew that there were multiple shooters."

After three hours in the dumpster, he and Marissa emerged and a Las Vegas Metro officer immediately told them to get inside the Tropicana hotel, which had by then been secured. They lay on the floor of a convention room for a couple of hours and waited for every hotel on the Strip to check and clear all of the rooms so they could go back to their own room at the Luxor hotel.

When they turned on the TV and it was announced that, "Two were confirmed dead and 20 injured," Gio and Marissa were shocked, because they had seen with their own eyes that the casualties were much greater. The local TV station flashed the phone number for the FBI tip line. Gio immediately called the FBI and relayed everything that's been stated here, thinking this was the right thing to do. Then, he began worrying that it wasn't and he was scared for their safety.

Gio describes staying up all night and finally getting back to their room at the Luxor hotel and watching Trump's speech at 7AM. He says, "It wasn't right...It was a terrorist attack, OK?...There's no way in Hell that a 64-year-old, untrained man could shoot an automatic military grade weapon from the 34th [sic] floor at a declining grade and hit people...[he couldn't do that] for ten minutes straight. There's no way. And if you believe that, I'm sorry. I have no words for you...it was a terrorist attack. Donald Trump can't say that because he doesn't want that [on his watch]...but who gives a sh*t?

"Be real! Tell the people the truth! If you are running our country, you need to tell them the truth...this is immense, People! This was so huge. This was a terrorist attack on US soil and they're still out there, on our soil, planning another attack."

Shepard Ambellas, Publisher of Intellihub.com (now defunct) transcribed the audio from publicly-available Las Vegas Metro Police scanners to form a timeline of the massacre of October 1st that corresponds very well with Gio's testimony, which appears beneath the video linked here.

Having been the one who saved this video before it disappeared, I'm glad to finally hear an explanation of what the Las Vegas Massacre was really about, that is consistent with the testimony of Gio Rios and to the police scanner timeline.

TRANSCRIPT

Alex Jones: This has never even really been in the news, but it's a fact, because I know the people that were involved in it and I told you back, at the time.

Remember Vegas, the biggest mass shooting in US history that they never want to talk about?

That was Saudi Arabia with the Deep State trying to embarrass Trump and they ran the attack and they had their arms dealer cut-out and thought he was just selling them weapons and he was CIA-connected.

And then, what did the United States do – with Trump?

He went over there with a coalition of the reformers in Saudi Arabia and they wiped-out all of the leadership in the Royal Family – because, there's hundreds of them, because those kings don't just have one wife – and they wiped them out; killed a bunch of them, took them to the Ritz-Carlton and hung them up by their feet, took all their money away – the ones that got to live – and said, "You're on house arrest for the rest of your life and if you ever try anything again, you see your brother, here?" Pull his eyeballs out with pliers.

And I'm not saying that's a nice thing to do, but that's what was done. And that's what the Arabs recognize and respect. That's the kind of war Trump has, where you never hear about it.

Trump reportedly had over 10,000 of the ruling class of Saudi Arabia killed.

And let's just say pretty vicious stuff. You want brutal? It was extremely brutal, with our military right there, next to the Saudi military. So they all kind of got down in the pool full of blood and became Blood Brothers.

Just like you didn't really hear about the US coup, down in Panama last month, did you? Just Hegseth said, "Sir, we've gone, we've taken over, we're pushing the remaining Chinese out."

"Good. Next issue."

And imagine all the other stuff you don't hear about.

So, the old system of Saudi Arabia and the CIA and Israel running al-Qaeda: done. The old system of the CIA shipping drugs in here and laundering the money. Trump says, "You're not doing it anymore."

And The New York Times says, "If Trump designates these groups as terrorists and actually shuts down the cartels, that will destroy Wall Street."

Remember the headline? "Why Trump's plan to designate cartels as terrorist groups would be bad for the stock market"?

Pull the headline up. Everything Catherine Austin Fitts has been saying on my show for 25 years.

Trump's like, "No, our business is not going to be war and fentanyl and cocaine and pedophilia and transgender surgeries. We're not doing that."

And Trump didn't have full control of our military in his first term. Remember? Yeah, there's the headline, How Labeling Cartels Terrorists Could Hurt the US Economy:

"Isolating US companies from cartel activities could be almost impossible, given that the criminal groups operate in sectors like agriculture, tourism, leaving some American businesses vulnerable to sanctions."

Oh, you mean mainly Democrat Party businesses?

Because they are Republicans, the Neocons, the Bushes, who are drug dealers. But just like I told you when DOGE got into all the hundreds of billions of years stolen of EPA and USAID and other money, I said it's over 90% on the Democrats. That's the rule of thumb. It was 93% of them.

And Trump's like, "No, I don't want heroin and cocaine and fentanyl money running our country.

So we got drug addicts and homeless and criminals everywhere and society falling apart. Yeah, Trump doesn't like that.

So it just goes on and on. This is the real global political realignment, the real cultural realignment.

