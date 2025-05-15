Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loxie Lou Davie's avatar
Loxie Lou Davie
7h

Thank you, Alexandra for reporting the truth!!! Normies have NO clue how the Real World has been run!! It's not a pretty sight!! And....NC is being hit with more rain when these poor people have not even recovered from the Sept. last Helene!!! Check out Deep River Farm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
7h

You might remember I wrote to you about this when it happened because my brother was a limo driver in Vegas and was on the strip that night. I wrote a stack about it too. Will add a link to this one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Forbidden.News
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture