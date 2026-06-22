This is Gavin Wince’s 35-minute short film about his recent trip to the Rome last May, together with a team of physicists, contractors, Italian military and counter-intelligence leadership and other experts on artificial intelligence and UAPs. They were there to brief the Vatican on the future of advanced propulsion systems, Artificial Intelligence and Post-Quantum Mechanics prior to Pope Leo XIV’s May 15th, 2026 encyclical.

Gavin is the Founder-CEO of the post-quantum software company, QUX Technologies Inc, as well as the filmmaker who created ‘Shadowgate’ (2020), ‘Revenge of the Kraken’ (2020) and ‘PSYOP the Steal’ (2021), featuring his wife, Millie Weaver. He was accompanied by theoretical physicist, Jack Sarfatti and podcaster, Pete Santilli.

I’ve been covering Pete Santilli’s claims at the Fraud Fighter’s Summit last week, that Jack Sarfatti works for British Crown and that high-level people in certain powerful secret societies are so concerned about the damage done to humanity by the Globalist Marxist agenda that an alliance between the Vatican, the British Crown and a group from the United States has formed in order to invest trillions of dollars to “restore Western Civilization”, with a focus on the sciences.

Most readers reacted with extreme skepticism at the idea that the sources of so much of humanity’s strife would have somehow turned over a new leaf, which is why I think you may be interested in viewing the actual documentary footage of this symposium!

As a quick background, since the end of World War II, the most important research in physics was classified, privatized and warehoused by aerospace military contractors like Lockheed, Raytheon and Boeing, due to concerns about advanced technology falling into the hands of the enemy – the biggest enemy, of course being us, plebs. Scientists who unknowingly left the Reservation, had their lives destroyed, if not outright taken.

Over the past century, this suppression of science has resulted in 99% of humanity being dumbed-down and 1% of humanity inhabiting a Breakaway Civilization. However, with the publicization of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing, the plebian scientific paradigm can no longer remain trapped in the 20th century.

Post-Quantum Theory is emerging primarily in modern physics and computer science, with the former exploring what lies beyond standard Quantum Mechanics and the latter developing new cryptographic algorithms that can withstand attacks from quantum computers.

In Physics, Post-Quantum Gravity attempts to reconcile Quantum Mechanics (QM) with General Relativity (GR) without quantizing spacetime, itself.

In cybersecurity, Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to new cryptographic algorithms developed to secure digital information against future attack from quantum computers.

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has been leading a global initiative to standardize these post-quantum algorithms and organizations worldwide are currently transitioning to these new cryptographic standards.

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In this film, Jack Sarfatti represents the physics of Post-Quantum Gravity, while Gavin Wince represents the calculus of Post-Quantum Cryptography.

‘What Really Happened in Rome’ opens with an animated dramatization of a story that Jack Sarfatti has been telling about himself for as long as I’ve been aware of him in the 1990s. He says that when he was a young boy in Brooklyn, the phone rang and a robotic “metallic voice” identifying itself as a computer onboard a flying saucer from the future. It told him that it was contacting young receptive minds in order to teach them their technology. Jack says he eagerly agreed.

We cut to the Vatican, where Jack introduces himself to Gianfranco Basti PhD, a prominent Professor of Philosophy of Nature and Science at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.

Jack tells him that he attended college at an Ivy League university on military scholarships, studying under professors who built The Bomb, like Hans Bethe and then he became an assistant professor of Physics at San Diego State University, having also worked with the US Navy and with the JASON Group.

In early 1972, he says he was recruited by the CIA to find out how consciousness works and to find out if one can make a conscious computer. He was also asked to find out how flying saucers fly and if gravity can be controlled with small amounts of energy.

Jack writes an equation on the whiteboard that is not clear for the camera and he says, “This is gravity. And this, in a certain sense, I call it ‘consciousness’…’quantum wave mind’, or ‘proto-mind’.”

Standard Classical and Quantum Physics have ignored the issue of consciousness, even though it’s at the heart of the Observer Effect (in my opinion), which is what Post-Quantum Physics takes on.

Jack cites other physicists who have subscribed to this application of Philosophical Idealism to 20th century science, like Stuart Hameroff, Niels Bohr and Sir James Jeans, who in his popular book, ‘The Mysterious Universe’, wrote, “The universe is more and more looking like a great thought, than a great machine.”

Jack cites other physicists who have subscribed to this application of Philosophical Idealism to 20th century science, like Stuart Hameroff, Niels Bohr and Sir James Jeans, who in his popular book, ‘The Mysterious Universe’, wrote, “The universe is more and more looking like a great thought, than a great machine.”

Theoretical Physicist David Bohm was another major proponent of of this view, criticizing the Cartesian model of reality as too limited. He went on to develop the mathematical and physical theory of the Implicate and Explicate Order.

Bohm believed that the brain, at the cellular level, works according to the mathematics of some quantum effects, however, he postulated that thoughts are distributed and non-localized, as quantum entities.

Gavin runs a classic video of David Bohm in the 1990s explaining this:

“Consciousness enfolds everything that you know or see. “And now, it doesn’t merely unfold the universe, but also you act according to that content. So, therefore, you are internally-related to the whole. In a sense, you act according to your consciousness of the whole. “So, you’re not acting mechanistically, in the sense of being pushed and pulled by objects in the surroundings. But rather, according to your consciousness of them, you act. So, if you’re not conscious of them, you cannot act intelligently toward them. “So, consciousness is really our most immediate experience of this implicate order.”

Gianfranco explodes at these words – and at Jack’s equation, practically busting his clerical collar, yelling, “You don’t need ψ (Psi) for generating information in brain! Sorry…This is about the quantum field theory. ψ is linear...ψ is a linear equation!”

Jack explains that in Post-Quantum Physics, ψ is non-linear and Gianfranco yells at him, “What? Schrödinger is non-linear?”

Jack explains that in Post-Quantum Physics , ψ is non-linear and Gianfranco yells at him, “What? Schrödinger is non-linear?”

Jack realizes that Gianfranco is not up on his Post-Quantum Physics and he tries to calm him down, telling him, “We’re not actually disagreeing. No, OK, just wait…Quantum Theory is incomplete, in the same way that General Relativity is incomplete. We have a more general theory, in which the –”

Gianfranco interrupts, “The more general theory is Quantum Field Theory!..The fundamental theory is a Quantum Field Theory, including gravitational field. What is interesting is your torsion. Yes, this is interesting, in this case. For this reason, I want to know the equation. Which type of ψ?”

Gavin cuts away to a graphic card that reads, “Nonlinear, Invariant ‘ψ’”.

Gianfranco says, “I don’t believe it. It’s no longer the ψ.”

Jack explains, “This is like what’s called the Gross–Pitaevskii Equation, like it’s superfluid. It’s a non-linear term. It’s not linear, anymore. And it’s not unitary. It’s non-linear, non-unitary theory. We call it “Post-Quantum Theory”. It’s not a torsion equation.”

Gavin cuts to a graphic card that reads, “Post-Quantum Physics (Electro Torsion Coupling)”.

Later in the film, when they’re talking about the weapons using this technology and when much of what they say gets bleeped-out, Jack explains to Gianfranco that the “secret” and what’s been missing from most peoples’ understanding has to do with Electro Torsion Coupling and how the quantum spin-torsion Coupling Constant is very strong.

Jack says the Torsion Coupling of quantum mechanical spins generating torsion is the same strength as the electromagnetic coupling, “43 powers of 10 strong”, which, he says “Is why we see these things able to fly around, hardly disturbing the atmosphere, because the electric torsion coupling is much bigger. That’s what’s missing from everybody else”.

In addition to this hidden knowledge about Electro Torsion Coupling, Jack explains:

“There’s what’s called the Conformal Group, that has an additional five generators. The Conformal Group is from Roger Penrose, who got the Nobel Prize recently, Roger Penrose, he worked with Hawking on the black holes and all that, the singularity theorems. “And I happened to be in London, again in 1971, working with David Bohm, Roger Penrose, a young professor there, and he’s developing his ideas of the Conformal Group, and he was giving a seminar, and it was just Roger, me and about three or four other young guys… “Penrose never – although he knew Emmy Noether’s Theorem – he also, like Einstein, he never applied Emmy Noether’s theorems to his Conformal Group, OK? And I only thought to do that a couple of months ago. “And that gives you an additional – to summarize now, because we will stop now – Einstein’s 1915 theory gives you basically six of these gauge fields, spacetime gravity gauge fields; gives you six. Kibble gives another four, so there’s ten. “But now, there are 15, which are going to be relevant, OK? So we’re at the point, now of exploring what are these additional fields, how are they fitting into the UFO problem? OK, so I think I can stop here.”

The film ends on a somewhat comical note, where Gavin cuts himself into a scene from ‘Back to the Future’ (1985), portraying the role of Marty McFly.

Gavin presses the keys on an old fashioned push-button dial on the dashboard of the car and we hear the nostalgic sounds of 56k dial-up. The very primitive screen displays “Calling Doctor Jack” with an avatar of Jack Sarfatti dressed like Harrison Ford in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981).

Cut to the Qux Portal on the car seat beside Gavin. Jack speaks to Gavin through the dashboard:

“Here’s the thing. If you’re encrypting forward in time, the time reverse image is decrypted, which is what you’re saying. “So the point is, I think that’ll work, superposing both your forward and backward in time data. OK, so that’s good. Alright, good. So, well, alright. So I’ll see you soon. Bye.”

[FULL FILM AND TRANSCRIPT → HERE]