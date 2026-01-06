Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Porcaro's avatar
Tony Porcaro
8h

Extremely insightful article, especially in 2026 which marks the 250th birthday of the Declaration of Independence; the Founding Fathers knew in 1776 that they were forming the foundation for a new nation with a vision that had never been imagined before; it was the result of a Revolution that stated unequivocally that America would be a sovereign nation and that the world could choose to share in that common dream; the signers wrote for generations to come because they understood the enormity of their task and how there would be opposition from so many sides; so they gave us an immortal template of deliberately and carefully chosen words that remain immortal to this day; one sentence alone qualifies for the greatest sentence ever written: "we hold these truths to be self-evident , that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Happy New Year and Happy Birthday, America and thank you for that timeless gift that is too often forgotten...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Pimentel's avatar
Kathleen Pimentel
12h

I know there are many lenses reflecting a lot of perceptions.. Check out what The Body Language Guy channel on YT yesterday said, since he's in Europe having fled Venezuela years ago. Comment section was blown away by his blunt views he had against [Liberals and Democrats] .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Forbidden.News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture