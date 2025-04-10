Sarah Wynn-Williams, Facebook's former Public Policy Director testified Wednesday afternoon before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism that Facebook cooperated with the Chinese government against US interests.

Wynne-Williams describes Facebook's efforts to court the Chinese market as the "most centralized" project that she ever witnessed during her 6 years at the corporation, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg overseeing every detail. She recalls that Zuckerberg took Mandarin lessons and that he even held weekly meetings in Mandarin with Chinese government representatives.

Share

In her written testimony obtained by The Hill, Wynn-Williams wrote, "I saw Meta executives repeatedly undermine US National Security and betray American values...They did these things in secret, to win favor with Beijing."

Although Meta denies this, Wynne-Williams claims that Meta currently has an "$18 billion dollar business in China".

The New York Post reports:

"The whistleblower also detailed her allegation that the company developed a 'censorship system' in 2015 on behalf of the CCP that risked exposing the data of American users and agreed to block accounts in 2017 operated by Guo Wengui [aka Miles Guo], a self-exiled Chinese billionaire and dissident, after facing pressure from China."

Wynne-Williams departed Facebook in 2017 but one can't help wondering whether the Artificial Intelligence programs that were developed by Facebook at the behest of the CCP to censor users in Hong Kong and Taiwan were later used in the unprecedented de-platforming of millions of American accounts in the wake of January 6th and during the roll-out of the COVID injections in 2021.

Perhaps most shocking is to see Sen Amy "Kiev" Klobuchar (D-MN) not behaving like a deranged Special Interest wind-up toy and acting like an actual representative of her constituents for a change, in what was the first truly bipartisan hearing by members of the US Legislature that I personally recall witnessing since the early 1990s.