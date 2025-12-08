Who Is "Them"?

Retired Marine Colonel Dr Timothy Shindelar explains to Lara Logan how the bureaucratic coup being run against the American People is being coordinated through the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) that is comprised of every US Government Agency’s Inspector General and who are supposed to oversee themselves, which is ludicrous.

Dr Shindelar tells her:

“Think of the CIGIE as an integrated command-and-control center. So the buck stops with them. Because every complaint that is made in any agency, whatsoever goes to the Inspector General. And from those IGs, report to the CIGIE. And it dies...It is the command and control of the Deep State. It’s in every bureau, every board, every agency and every commission. One person. 2.3 million people in the Executive Branch. I only need about 40 people to run the whole show. As long as you ensure that no one can FOIA my records. As long as everything I do is law enforcement-sensitive and as long as anybody that is a whistleblower can get collective punishment, which is what you have seen with over 700 documented cases of people who’ve been retaliated against. We see it every day.”

Dr Shindelar says that the inspectors general receive virtually no oversight and nobody tells them what to do. It is they who determine what gets investigated. Their true power lies in their ability to decide what does not get investigated – and therefore, what does not get prosecuted or addressed, in any way.

For example, the current Acting Director of CIGIE is Tammy Hull, who is also the Inspector General for the Postal Service (USPS). Patrick Byrne’s investigation of the 2020 election found that 12-13 million fradulent mail-in ballots were integrated into the 2020 election, through just one USPS facility in Bethpage, NY and his team believes that there was a similar operation that occurred in the South. Will IG Tammy Hull be investigating any of this, anytime soon? It’s already been over 5 years!

Dr Shindelar says, “[Tammy Hull] made sure that there were no investigations in the Postal Service.”

Dr Shindelar notes that IGs from one agency tend to become IGs of other agencies – and even simultaneously of multiple agencies – as we saw in the film Shadowgate, how Robert Storch was concurrently the IG of the Justice Department and of the NSA, when he was appointed to the latter position by President Obama, who did so with an Executive Order that made this position a Presidential Appointment, rather than an appointment by the NSA Director.

Obama reportedly did this in order to bury the NSA’s violations of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act when they wiretapped Donald Trump’s campaign as if they were foreign terrorists.

Dr Shindelar does not discuss the Senior Executive Service (SES) in this interview but he does note that the Office of Inspector General (OIG) was created in 1978 by Jimmy Carter, the same year that Carter also created SES.

He describes President Carter as, “A brilliant man who, quite frankly, is more important for changing the Government than any other president, because he...literally re-engineered the Government.”

Interestingly, Jimmy Carter was indirectly involved with Smartmatic for decades through the Carter Center’s longterm election observation work in Venezuela, praising their technology during a CNN interview in 2013 stating, “After having monitored 92 elections, I can say that Venezuela has the best voting system in the world, since it makes verifying the electoral results easier.” The quote has been widely cited by Smartmatic in promotional materials. It seems to me that Carter was a British agent.

Needless to say, all Inspectors General are also members of the SES. The SES has been implicated by Juan O Savin as being responsible for 9/11 and for the current Color Revolution in the US and essentially for every major false flag in our history. He and others assert that the SES is a front for the British (aka Globalists) lurking inside our bureaucracy.

Liz Truss, the shortest-serving prime minister in British history told Steve Bannon last week that the real seat of power in the UK is not the Crown or MI6, it’s the Bank of England.

“Venezuela’s” Smartmatic is headquartered in London. British Peer, Mark Malloch Brown was the Chairman of the Board of Smartmatic between 2014-2021 and after the successful theft of the 2020 US election, Brown was promoted to be President of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, where he served until June of last year. Alex Jones frequently refers to George Soros as a British agent.

Last June, Tore Maras wrote what I consider to be her most important article that I’ve ever read, in which she described the éminence grise behind the SES, which is the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) as “The quiet registry of operations, assets, contractors, handlers, and facilitators that don’t officially exist but run the system underneath the surface.”

I’d never heard of SNIS before and there is virtually no public information about it.

Tore elaborates:

The Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) is the invisible elite class of the U.S. Intelligence Community, a cadre of senior operatives and administrators whose power rivals that of the more publicly visible Senior Executive Service (SES)—but with none of the transparency, and exponentially more control over classified operations and covert funding mechanisms. Where SES members are subject to oversight, audits, and public record laws, SNIS officials operate in a classified ecosystem, shielded by legal firewalls, internal-only accountability channels, and the doctrine of “need-to-know.” Their authority is not symbolic—it is strategic, financial, and operational in nature... The Senior Executive Service (SES) and the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) work hand in glove to authorize, launder, and protect funding for black projects, including politicized intelligence operations like the Trump–Russia hoax. While SNIS operates as the deep-core executive class within the intelligence apparatus, SES functions as its public-facing counterpart in civilian agencies, providing black operations with bureaucratic cover, budgetary access, and plausible legitimacy. Most people think the Senior National Intelligence Service (SNIS) is just a classified executive club—bureaucrats with higher clearance. They have no idea. SNIS isn’t just the top tier of intelligence leadership. It’s the ledger where the ghosts are kept. It’s the quiet registry of operations, assets, contractors, handlers, and facilitators that don’t officially exist but run the system underneath the surface. And I would know—because my Private Military Company (PMC) operated under SNIS purview.

Tore praised Tulsi Gabbard for having fired Tamara Johnson, the Principle Deputy Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, who she describes as the ultimate obstructionist bureaucrat, a “legacy node” who rubber-stamped the brain dead and unethical Trump-Russia Hoax.

Johnson’s job description said she was supposed to provide ethics and oversight but Tore says said that throughout her 20-year career, Johnson has only ever served as “a firewall—not to protect the Republic from abuse, but to protect the abusers from the Republic,” which is a perfect summary of Dr Shindelar’s description of the Inspectors General.

Dr Shindelar goes on to say that even worse than these inscrutable IGs are the congressmen who bow to this darkness, in order to keep their jobs and to keep this corrupt, Kafkaesque system of wealth extraction from the US Taxpayer in place. He says they pretend to be fighting for justice but they’ve never met with the Attorney General to determine whether there’s enough information from their hearings to go to grand juries and to move forward with prosecutions. He cites House Judiciary Chairman Rep Jim Jordan as an example of this and says that if this continues, there will no longer be a country in which they can pretend to be congressman.

(Full Lara Logan interview with Dr Shindelar HERE)

