New York City will likely elect a communist mayor today and Zach Weissmueller from the libertarian YouTube channel, ReasonTV wants to know why.

Speaking with libertarian-turned-conservative, Inez Stepman and referring to 20th century economists and intellectuals, Weissmueller says he’s come away convinced that the culture necessary to maintain a free society is slowly deteriorating. He also acknowledges that libertarianism, alone cannot maintain the culture that’s required for libertarianism to work.

“Libertarians can’t defend capitalism and freedom in the long run, because our belief system has a fatal flaw. It’s amoral – not immoral – but amoral, lacking a concrete set of values.”

Libertarianism grew out of America’s founding Protestant ethos that valued honesty, hard work, diligence and thrift but over 50 years ago, Irving Kristol understood that the libertarian understanding of justice once dominant in America was already fading and that the enemy of liberal capitalism was not so much socialism as it was nihilism.

Raised in a socialist, non-observant Jewish household, Kristol understood that the fading relevance of organized religion in liberal capitalist societies left too many people with a “God-shaped hole to fill” and that socialism exploited the human yearning for cosmic justice.

Kristol criticized libertarians, like Milton Friedman for failing to condemn the libertine aspects of the ‘60s counterculture; drug use, promiscuity, the abandonment of family values, saying that libertarians prioritized individual “self-realization” as the goal of society.

But what if the “self” that is “realized” is a self that despises liberal capitalism and uses its liberty to subvert and abolish a free society?

This is the obvious concern of many about Zohran Mamdani. Inez Stepman refers to his “terrifying” meld of the same Third World resentments and elite/Woke views that have been turbocharging the Palestinian protests, epitomized by the incoherent signs proclaiming “Queers for Palestine”.

Zach Weissmueller says this broader ideology is what Venezuelan writer Carlos Rangel called “Third Worldism”, which rests on the idea that pre-colonial societies were a socialist paradise living in communal harmony before European imperialists came to pillage their lands and to impose savage capitalism and brutal individualism.

Third Worldism mobilizes moral outrage against colonialism and capitalism, while often absolving local leadership of responsibility for corruption, authoritarianism and poor governance.

Third Worldism conflates imperialism and capitalism, which Mamdani exemplifies when he claims that socialists and Palestinians are “fighting the same struggle”.

It’s hard to believe that Mamdani, who grew up rich, as part of the cultural elite in Manhattan and whose lavish 3-day wedding in Uganda last July cost an estimated $500,000 and who only became a US Citizen in 2018 is truly focused on improving the lives of low-income New Yorkers. Aren’t there enough poor people in Uganda or in India whose lives he could improve?

Embattled New York Attorney General Leticia James has been constantly at Mamdani’s side during his campaign appearances. Similarly to Tish James, Zohran Mamdani launched his campaign with promises to be Donald Trump’s “worst nightmare”, which is neither the primary concern of his consituents nor in their best interests.

Given the above and claims that Mamdani is a CIA asset who participated in the Arab Spring in Egypt and that his cellphone was GPS-tracked twice last June to Barack Obama’s mansion in the presence of cellphones belonging to leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood and to members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, my guess is that Mamdani will use his position to marshal everything in his power to continue the administrative and judicial coup against Donald Trump.

