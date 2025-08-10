Ari Ben-Menashe joined RT's Afshin Rattansi, as he did 5 years ago, before RT's account was de-platformed by YouTube to comment about Israel's use of Epstein blackmail.

Ben-Menashe begins by saying that the Epstein blackmail of US politicians wasn't only about sex. It was also about the money they were receiving. He asks, "Where was the money coming from?"

He doesn't answer but he goes on to say that there are people in this world who have been financially propped-up by the State of Israel and turned into billionaires, including, of course Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Les Wexner. He notes that the State of Israel financed Rupert Murdoch's first newspaper in Australia and that they control the messaging throughout Murdoch's vast media empire in the English-speaking world. All of Murdoch's outlets support Israel's siege of Gaza, because the current Israeli regime does not want this war to end.

Ben-Menashe says that it was Israel who forced Rupert Murdoch to publish the ridiculous and phony birthday card that Trump was supposed to have sent to Jeffrey Epstein with the drawing of the naked woman a few weeks ago, forcing Murdoch to betray his friend, for which Trump is now suing him for defamation.

Ben-Menashe says that Trump should stop the genocide in Gaza at any price and that he should send in peacekeeping troops before the Egyptians or the Saudis do first. He says Trump needs to stop being afraid of whatever additional smear campaigns the Israelis may level at him.

He tells Rattansi, "What are they going to say about him? How many girls did he abuse? How many billions of dollars he took? Let them say whatever they say. He should stop the genocide."

So, let's say Donald Trump was tricked into having sex with a woman who was under the age of 18 and that it was caught on video – or what I think is more likely, that it comes out that Donald Trump received billions of dollars from Israel at some point. What effect would such reports have on the various negotiations that he has going on?

It's already widely-known that Trump hired Rothschild Inc in 1990 to help him with financial restructuring to prevent foreclosure on his Taj Mahal casino. Trump did not technically receive billions of dollars from the Rothschilds but the restructuring of his debt did amount to that. The Rothschild banking family, of course was vital in founding the State of Israel.

It seems that Trump's support for the Gulf Cooperation Council and the deals he recently made with several Middle Eastern countries may have already mitigated potential blowback from that.

What could the Israeli-Epstein blackmail reveal that would tank the stock market and end all hope of stopping the Globalist technocratic plan to remove all human and civil rights, collapse civilization and depopulate humanity by 95%, leaving survivors in an utterly feudal, trans-subhuman state?

As for Israel, Ben-Menashe says they're committing what he calls hara kiri in the court of public opinion around the world. They've already lost the narrative war and eventually, they will be stopped.

He asks, "Who are they going to bomb? Is that going to help them? What is going to help them? And there are plenty of countries that can bomb Tel Aviv back. I can think of an example right off my head, Pakistan."

What Ben-Menashe might not fully appreciate is that the behavior of the EU/NATO and Israel, toward Russia and Gaza, respectively indicate that they are gunning for nuclear war and the attendant 95% population reduction of the planet.

The Globalist Deep State that pervades all governments is comprised of desperados who very openly plan to end humanity with the Biodigital Convergence within the next decade. The Transhuman Agenda being implemented by the 6G rollout is the ultimate war against humanity and we need to get our heads in the game.

