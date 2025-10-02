Outside of a handful of Chinese Dissident- and anti-CCP YouTube accounts, the story about the ongoing power struggle within the Chinese Communist Party is being ignored by both the legacy media and the alternative media.

Last June, Lei’s Real Talk and other YouTube channels, like Behind the Great Firewall reported about an apparent purge of Xi Jinping loyalist generals, four of whom had “died suddenly”. In addition, key officials overseeing Hong Kong and Taiwan had been replaced.

Lei’s latest report claims that Xi Jinping has lost power and that the CCP elders, including Hu Jintao, Wen Jiabao, and General Zhang Youxia are now in control.

She says that during the recent UN Assembly, Chinese Premier Li Qiang vanished for five hours and secretly flew to Washington to meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, carrying a message from these CCP elders for Donald Trump, the gist of which was:

1) Xi Jinping has lost power. The Party elders are the ones truly in control. 2) They want to return China to the reform and opening-up era, and they see good relations with the US as the top priority. 3) They sincerely want to welcome President Trump to visit China.

Lei says that this is the opposite of Xi Jinping’s current doctrine, according to his own recent speeches and according to former Inner Mongolia senior official, Du Wen, who fled China for Belgium in October 2023, after enduring lawfare that he claimed was actually targeting his former boss, Hu Chunhua, the man chosen to succeed Xi Jinping by the above CCP elders.

Du Wen claims to have obtained top-secret CCP documents that outline Xi Jinping’s doctrine, which is to unite with Russia and North Korea against the United States and the democratic world. After meeting with five Biden administration officials and US scholars in 2024, Du was surprised that they didn’t know this. I’m guessing he didn’t know that the Biden administration was the Xi Jinping adminstration.

Lei quotes Du as saying, “They still see China through an old Cold War lens, as just another revisionist power. They haven’t grasped Xi Jinping’s full strategic shift to create this anti-West alliance to take down the United States.” And that blind spot, Mr Du warns, “Distorts American policy and ripples out to Europe and the rest of the world.”

Lei claims that according to Xi Jinping’s own speeches, the world is now split. On one side, the US and the democracies. On the other, what Xi calls the “Anti-Western United Front”, led by himself, Putin, and Kim Jong-un and that in a speech to the Central Military Commission, he called it a “Life-and-death struggle”.

The three were photographed extensively during Beijing’s September 3rd military parade, where Xi Jinping appeared shoulder to shoulder with Russia’s Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

IMAGE: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un at Beijing’s September 3rd 2025 Military Parade

Two days later, on September 5th, Trump announced that his Department of Defense would be renamed the Department of War and since then, Trump also made an unexpected 180-degree shift on the Russia-Ukraine war. This was promptly followed by many Russian drone incursions into Estonian, Polish and Danish airspace.

What Lei reports about Du Wen reminds me of the September 2020 reports from Miles Guo associate and fellow Chinese dissident, Lude, who announced that the three Hunter Biden hard drives had been physically delivered to the US Department of Justice in 2019 by Bo Tiantian on behalf of three very high-level retired CCP officials, Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinhong, Meng Jianzhu.

Besides the horrible videos of Hunter abusing 10-year-old girls and records of his corrupt financial deals with CCP officials, Lude said the drives contained data from the offshore bank accounts of Xi Jinping and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan,

They also contained information about Xi and Wang’s so-called ‘Architectural Art Project’, which he said is a wide-ranging plan to control not only 1.4 billion Chinese people but also the United Nations, the US President and all future US Presidents. One drive contained information about a virus and bio-weapons.

Lude explained thre reason why Zemin, Zeng and Meng had gave these hard drives to US officials was:

“In short, to protect themselves. To tell all of the Americans who have been collaborating with the CCP, ‘Look at Xi and Wang. We know all of your dirty secrets. Which means you should blame Xi and Wang. During the Hu Jintao era, and the Jiang Zemin era, we were sincere to you. Never tricked you. Never played dirty with you. But Xi and Wang are ruthless.’”

Bo Tiantian, aka Bao Jiaqi aka Hunter Biden’s “flirty secretary” who delivered the hard drives is the illegitimate daughter of disgraced CCP luminary, Bo Xilai, who had competed with Xi Jinping for the leadership of Communist China but was defeated.

Lude said Corrupt pro-Biden DOJ officials kept the Hunter Biden hard drives under wraps but others were eventually able to deliver these to Donald Trump sometime in 2020.

In short, the the CCP is not a monolith. Several high-level CCP members have defected in recent years and it’s even possible that CCP factions are warring each other within the US Government.

TRANSCRIPT

Lei: The UN has been all over the news lately. Alongside Trump, China’s Premier Li Qiang also flew into New York for the assembly. And just before the session where President Trump was set to speak, US Secret Service busted a dangerous network.

300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards [an additional 200,000 have since been discovered] spread across five sites in New York. That system could have crippled the city’s cell phone communications. So far, no group has been officially named.

But let’s be honest, who else has the technology, the money, the manpower, and the motive? My bet, the CCP.

Li Qiang was in the US for the UN assembly. It’s his first trip to the US as the Premier.

But here’s the strange part: While in New York, he mysteriously disappeared from the public. Now, you have to understand, when it comes to a Chinese Premier abroad, his schedule is mapped-out to the minute by the Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy. Even the US Secret Service has to know his whereabouts for his security.

His disappearance was said to have surprised people. So where did he go? What happened in those missing hours? Leaks suggest that the Premier wasn’t just sightseeing. He was secretly reaching out to officials from the Trump administration, carrying a message from the CCP’s party elders. He was hoping to see people close to Trump, but it said that they were unavailable, due to the last-minute nature of this request.

It said that he met the Commerce Secretary in the end. Well, that’s Howard Lutnick. And the message he delivered? Actually, there are not just one message, but three. So here are the three messages that he supposedly delivered:

First: Xi Jinping has lost power, the party elders are the ones truly in control. Message number two: they want to return China to the reform and opening up era and they see good relations with the US as the top priority. And message number three: is that they sincerely want to welcome President Trump to visit China.

Now, this message certainly didn’t come from Xi Jinping. They came from the elders, including Hu Jintao, Wen Jiabao, and General Zhang Youxia.

They’re said to have personally tasked Li Qiang with this mission. In fact, this was the real purpose of his trip. So originally, Xi Jinping didn’t even want Li Qiang to come.

He wanted to send Vice Premier He Lifeng instead, because Vice Premier He has been talking with the Americans in the trade talks, so it will be a good fit. But the elders insisted that only Li Qiang had the standing to deliver this message, so that’s why he came.

Here’s where the trail gets interesting: The meeting most likely took place in Washington, DC Flight records, or the system that tracks flights, that platform backed up this claim, that the meeting actually took place in Washington, DC.

His plane, which was a chartered plane, touched down in New York on September 22nd at 4:28PM, but two hours later, at 6:32PM, it took off again. By 7:16PM, it was on the ground in DC. Yet according to Li’s official itinerary, he had no events scheduled in DC. So the missing five-hour window, it may have been spent carrying out the most important and the most secret mission of his US trip.

So, I cannot verify this, but do I believe it? I should tell you that I cannot dismiss.

In the past two weeks, the world has grown increasingly dangerous. Russia suddenly launched drone incursions into Poland. Three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace before being intercepted by NATO and just yesterday, four Russian aircraft approached Alaska’s air defense identification zone, forcing the US. and Canada to scramble multiple fighter jets to intercept them.

Denmark, meanwhile, was hit with drone incursions twice in just one week. First, Copenhagen’s main airport was forced to shut down, then on the night of the 24th, at least four other airports in both northern and southern Denmark, along with a key airbase, were simultaneously swarmed with unidentified drones, knocking parts of the country’s aviation network offline. The Danish government called it “A carefully planned hybrid attack.”

At the same time, Chinese Coast Guard vessels made incursions near Japanese waters.

Now back in Pyongyang, on September 14, North Korea’s diplomatic mission to the UN declared that its “Status as a nuclear-armed state” is irreversible. Kim’s sister, the formidable Kim Yo-jong, also issued strong warnings against the US, South Korea, Japan, Freedom Edge joint drills, threatening “negative consequences”.

So, do you notice a pattern here? All of these developments came after Beijing’s September 3rd military parade, where Xi Jinping appeared shoulder to shoulder with Russia’s Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

The sight of these three dictators in the same frame crystallized what Xi called the “Two Camps”. In the past, US rivalry with China was mostly economic or technological, but today, it has solidified into a full-scale geopolitical confrontation.

And this camp, the one that you see on the screen, did not exist in Trump’s first term. Now, it’s real. And of the three, Russia, China, and North Korea, it’s China that leads. It’s very clear. Xi Jinping is the one directly confronting the United States and the democratic world.

On September 5th, just two days after the parade, Trump announced that his Department of Defense would be renamed the Department of War. Since then, we’ve seen unprecedented developments, including Trump’s 180-degree shift on the Russia-Ukraine war.

In fact, uniting with Russia and North Korea to struggle against the United States and the democratic world is exactly the CCP’s strategy. Mr Du Wen, the former official in Mongolia working for Hu Chunhua, who now lives in exile in Europe, he claims to have obtained top-secret CCP documents that outline Xi Jinping’s doctrine, what he calls “Two Camps, One Struggle”. He made the revelation, I think, two days ago, but I’m not sure the date of such document.

According to Xi Jinping’s own speeches, the world is now split. On one side, the US and the democracies. On the other, what Xi calls the “Anti-Western United Front”, led by himself, Putin, and Kim Jong-un.

And Xi Jinping doesn’t even hide it. In a speech to the Central Military Commission, he called it a “Life-and-death struggle”. Those were his exact words.

Now, the timing of the speech is unknown. I do not think it’s recent. I think this speech and this strategy was drafted before his sudden illness at the Third Party Plenum.

So, Mr Du Wen said that the US still misreads China. In 2024, he met with five Biden administration officials and several US scholars. What he found was striking, he said, “They still see China through an old Cold War lens, as just another revisionist power. They haven’t grasped Xi Jinping’s full strategic shift to create this anti-West alliance to take down the United States. And that blind spot, Mr Du warns, distorts American policy and ripples out to Europe and the rest of the world.”

Alright, so let’s get back to the message that Premier Li Qian delivered. Is it believable? I think it is, because the party elders desperately need to get in touch with the Trump administration about the next step, because they could feel the sinking ship.