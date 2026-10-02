VIDEO: “Yes, Vote Harder” - Pub Oct 2, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

On September 28th, War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that he had directed the Department of War to mobilize a comprehensive, whole-of-government defense of the US election infrastructure from foreign adversaries, ordering US Cyber Command and Combat Support Agencies to deploy advanced intelligence and cyber capabilities to identify, disrupt, and neutralize foreign interference in US elections.

IMAGE: Hegseth’s memo directing the Department of War to mobilize a comprehensive, whole-of-government defense of US election infrastructure from foreign adversaries.

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The scope of the DoW’s mission must be limited to foreign threats, according to the Posse Comitatus Act, which makes it a felony to use the military to enforce Federal Law unless authorized to do so by law.

This is why election theft is such an amazing way to wage war against the US, because it circumvents our military and because our laws criminalize an appropriate military response to this type of warfare.

Per the US Constitution, the States are responsible for the holding of elections and for the maintenance of peace and for the prosecution of unlawful actions related to elections.

This is why Secretary Hegseth further directed the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE) – which includes US Cybercommand and NSA – to coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security. So this is big.

In the past, the military stayed uninvolved in elections. In 2020, the DHS’ Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in charge of the elections declared its abject subversion when it said that it was the “Most secure in American history”.

The military’s lack of jurisdiction in domestic politics may be a reason for some discrepancies between the accounts of Patrick Byrne, Juan O Savin and Gary Berntsen of how they stopped the steal of the 2024 election.

In December 2025, Patrick Byrne announced that Martín Rodil (aka “Zorro”) had provided a six-hour PowerPoint presentation about the Smartmatic election theft operation to Elon Musk while he and others were gathered a Mar-a-Lago just prior to the 2024 election.

VIDEO: “Patrick Byrne: Cyber Command Executed an Electronic Takedown of the Vote Theft Servers in Belgrade” - Pub Dec 1, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowlledgeTV.net

Patrick said that Elon understood the presentation and he explained it to then-Senator Markwayne Mullin, who was also present at Mar-a-Lago. Mullin gave the presentation to US Cyber command and a few days later, acting within legal authority, USCYBERCOM executed an electronic takedown of the Huawei server farm in Belgrade, Serbia midstream of the theft.

Significantly, Mullin is now the DHS Secretary, appointed by Trump in March of this year.

In June 2026, Juan O Savin added to this account that, not only was President Trump fully aware of this USCYBERCOM operation but that he had ordered it himself, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of United States of America, a role that Juan claims Trump has retained since January 2017.

However, in September 2026, Gary Berntsen railed that in November 2024, “It wasn’t Cyber Command that did it. They didn’t do anything!” Instead, he said, “Five American Citizens, just like you folks, right here, five Americans who were experts in computers got together and blocked them and drove that group of Serbians – there’s 100 people in that office – they were Serbians, Venezuelans, and Chinese that were controlling the swing states in the United States. They were blocked.”

Gary added that horribly, CISA had deployed a cyber team to support the Serbian operation in stealing the 2024 election but that they were also successfully blocked by this team of “Five American Citizens”.

Patrick has warned several times that it will not be possible to defeat the steal of the 2026 Medterms the same way, because the Deep State will have adapted their strategy.

On her show, The Absolute Truth on Thursday, Emerald Robinson asked Patrick if he thought the Department of War could neutralize the vote theft this year and he replied that they could probably defeat many of the cyberattacks but that it will still take a lot of people going out and voting in order to beat them, because the easiest way to win is to make it too big to rig.

He explains a little bit of the technology, saying there will be a torrent of internet traffic containing data packets of fake votes. Whereas in 2024, when they had the exact IP range from where the cyberattack was coming in Serbia, it was easy to plug that up. He expects that this time, the traffic will be coming from 20 different places in small packets, like needles in a haystack and that these will be more difficult identify and to neutralize.

He says:

“It’s gonna take Republicans getting out and voting like Hell, one more time, and we’ll be able to clean the scum out of our government and our country, frankly. So, this is a really muscular step, that I support. Good for Hegseth!”

After complaining about how demoralized American voters have become, Emerald eases up on her doom-fagging against the Trump administration and she says, rightly:

“If you don’t vote, you just hand it over to them. And this is encouraging, that your vote will actually matter, because for maybe the first time ever, there’s some real people on the case, it sounds like.”

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