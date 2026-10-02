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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
Oct 2

Too big to rig is absolutely the key. Take people with you to the polls, convince those in your sphere of influence that voting matters more in the midterms, especially this one, than in the Presidential election where you have the turnout.

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John Young's avatar
John Young
Oct 2

How can Berntsen contradict Byrne who paid for his time and efforts? How can either of them prove what they did much less what actual affect it had on the reported election results since it was supposedly completed three days before the polls closed and results were reported? None of this will ever go to any court because no one can agree on what happened. Maria Zach says “Italy did it” via their aerospace company Leonard in Rome and Frankfurt, while Byrne has his story and Berntsen his story, plus all the local actors in every swing state and likely ever state.

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