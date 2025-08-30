An investigation by Tony Seruga on X found that the cellphones and laptops of trans-identifying Minneapolis Catholic School shooter, Robert "Robin" Westman, who killed two children and wounded 18 others on Wednesday have been present during at least five Antifa protests. Numerous "burner" phones were also found to have been present at his home.

Westman's devices also appeared to have been present with a number of Zizian cult followers including with their founder Jack LaSota, on two occasions two months apart.

Jack "Ziz" LaSota is a transwoman leader of the Zizian "Trans Murder Cult" who was indicted by a federal grand Jury in Maryland last June for "their" involvement in a series of six nationwide deaths and violence in Vermont and California.

Tony Seruga writes:

"Experts have compared [the Zizians] to cults using models like Steven Hassan's BITE (Behavior, Information, Thought, and Emotional control) framework, noting how it allegedly manipulated followers through emotional and ideological means. The group has been accused of issuing 'kill orders' and fostering an environment that led to violence, though not all members are implicated in crimes."

Westman had recently written in a journal entry that he was "tired of being trans" and regretted that he'd "brain-washed" himself. Westman killed himself after massacring praying children at the Catholic School where he'd attended and where his mother had worked.

In another journal entry, Westman, 23, who lived with his mother blamed her for warning him that he would regret transitioning.

Just the News reports that he wrote:

"Your words, mother, made me stay in my discomfort unable to ask for help to avoid admitting defeat. You were right mama, but the way you handled it led me to wanting to kill so so many people… "Gender and weed f****d up my head," he claimed. "I wish I never tried experimenting with either. Don't let your kids smoke weed or change gender until they are like seventeen."

Westman's parents were divorced in 2014. His father has worked as a high-level CIA/DOD contractor for 29 years. His mother has hired a criminal lawyer for herself.

This short video explores the details of the Zizian cult with which Westman was affiliated.