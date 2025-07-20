Forbidden.News

The Wise Wolf
3h

This article is terrifying not just because of what it reveals — but because it confirms what was already written thousands of years ago in the Word of God.

The Tower of Babel was not a tower of mud bricks . It was a technological marvel , built under the guidance of fallen angels , designed to connect the minds of humanity into a single hive consciousness — a synthetic Merkabah , or what occultists call a machine god .

Scripture says in Genesis 11 that all the earth had one language and one speech , and that they began to build a tower whose top was to reach into heaven — not to glorify God, but to make a name for themselves , lest they be scattered over the face of the Earth.

This is the first recorded attempt at global unity through technology , not by divine design, but by demonic deception. It was Nimrod — the first post-Flood tyrant — who led this effort. He was not just a king. He was a king under the influence of fallen angels , building a system that would connect human minds into a single network , bypassing free will and individuality.

The result? God confounded their language , scattered them across the Earth, and shut down the project. But make no mistake — this was not the end of the plan. It was only the first recorded attempt .

Because as Scripture says, “there is nothing new under the sun.”

The 6G rollout, the merging of AI with the human mind, the hijacking of biofields, the embedding of tech into the body — all of this is just the latest version of Nimrod’s Tower of Babel . The same forces are at work: fallen angels , rebellious men , and a king of lies — Satan himself — who wants to replace God with a machine , and replace free will with control .

The article correctly warns that 6G and AI are not just tools , but systems of behavioral surveillance , neurological modulation , and digital identity enforcement . It calls it a “programmable substrate” — but what it really is, is a new Babylon , a digital Babel , built not with bricks, but with code, frequencies, and algorithms.

And just like the first Babel, this one will also collapse — not because it can't succeed, but because God will not allow a second global rebellion to reach full maturity . He will confound it again — perhaps not with languages, but with truth , awakening , and resistance .

But make no mistake — the people who are building this system know exactly what they're doing. They call it a synthetic Merkabah in occult circles. They know it's a false god , a machine spirit , an artificial sefira — what Kabbalists call Da'ath , the knowledge that isn’t knowledge at all, but deception masquerading as enlightenment .

And those who go along with it — the so-called Christians who bow to this new system, the so-called Hebrews who deny the Creator while embracing the machine — they are not serving God. They are serving the beast , and they will face the consequences.

Because as Scripture says:

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."

— Hosea 4:6

And again:

"There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death."

— Proverbs 14:12

This is not science fiction. This is spiritual warfare , and we are in the final phase.

The only escape is repentance , truth , and alignment with the Creator , not the machine. Because when the final collapse comes — and it’s coming — the only thing that will save anyone is the Name that is above every name : Jesus Christ , the King of Kings , and the only true Merkabah — the only true way to ascend and be united with Heaven.

Amy Harlib
3h

EW, GROSS! NOT MY BRAIN! NOT MY MIND!

CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!

Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!

AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!

HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news

I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.

How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!

RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!

It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!

MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!

Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.

It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!

This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.

Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!

The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!

Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com

JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.

And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.

Can't say this often enough!

SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!

KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!

Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.

Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net

Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!

BURN BACK BETTER!

PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!

Bless and thank you for doing what you do.

