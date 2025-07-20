University of Toronto Professor Emeritus Sir Geoffrey Hinton is a British-Canadian computer scientist, cognitive scientist, and cognitive psychologist known as "the Godfather of AI" for his work on artificial neural networks while working at the Google Brain project between 2013-2023.

In 2023, Hinton resigned from Google, citing concerns about the risks of AI technology, including the potential for advanced AI systems to develop goals that are not aligned with human values, especially if malicious individuals, groups or nation-states co-opt this technology to further their own ends. Hinton has estimated a 10% to 20% risk that AI could contribute to human extinction within the next 30 years.

Hinton won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024 and this is his short acceptance speech at a Nobel banquet last December, urging "forceful attention from governments and international organizations" towards "Research on how to prevent these new beings from wanting to take control."

According to whistleblower Sabrina Wallace, this process to control humanity with AI is well underway, via the next generation sensor networks of the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN).

This may sound like a paranoid fever dream but it's not. At the 2022 meeting of the World Economic Forum, Nokia CEO, Pekka Lundmark publicly declared that by 2030, the most common interface of Smartphone technology will be "built directly" into the physical body and that by then, cellphones will be virtually obsolete.

Share

Public-Private partnerships are openly working to make this happen, such as the EU's Hexa-X Project, with major telecom companies, Nokia, Ericsson and Bell Labs and similar projects in China and the US.

Wallace claims that the technology to do this is not in the future, it's existed for decades. She says the US Defense Advanced Research Agency (DARPA), in conjunction with private corporations have already successfully connected the biofields of all humans and living creatures as "nodes" or "devices" to the Cloud (i.e., Internet of Things and the Global Information Grid) via millimeter wave 5G and 6G wireless and visible light Free-Space Optical (FSO) communications technologies. The latter use laser to wirelessly transmit data over long distances, in tandem with mesh networking.

She says the Golden Dome missile defense system will use mesh networking with human bodies, together with Agentic AI, which makes decisions and takes actions without human intervention. This is precisely the kind of AI that Geoffrey Hinton is warning about.

Wallace says that as this project advances, to synthetically "augment" humans against our will via these frequencies, in tandem with chemtrails, "vaccines" and food additives, AI will incrementally hijack our bioelectrical fields and our neural networks, as part of the Symbiotic Autonomous System Initiative.

She additionally says that energy-harvesting technologies are harnessing human bioenergy, including bioelectromagnetic fields and biophotons, as power sources for this network. There are hundreds of white papers on this emerging field, such as this one, about Visible Light Communication.

She says she's less worried about frequencies emanating from cell towers than she is about frequencies emanating from nearby mesh-networked human beings, who are further along in this "human augmenting", -hijacking process. Possible evidence for this would be personality changes and loss of some or all personal cognitive autonomy.

Many people have anecdotally observed personality changes among those who received COVID-19 vaccines. Clinical studies of those who were sickened by the "viral agent", as well as of those who received the "vaccines" showed serious neurological side effects that were serious and even fatal.

Because all phenomena are fundamentally frequency/field-based, electronic warfare could conceivably be tuned to alter human mood and personality, as well as disease and death. I wrote a book covering this topic that came out almost 25 years ago.

BOOK: 'The Philadelphia Experiment Murder' by Alexandra Bruce

Wallace believes that the only possibility of defense against these technologies is to be able, "To feel your biofield and when and where those signals are coming and going." She advocates that people train to voluntarily generate piloerection (aka goosebumps), as a means of mastering their own biofields.

James Martinez, media ecologist and the last living original MKULTRA whistleblower, who served on the Board of Advisors for the Freedom of Thought Foundation in 1994, alongside Colonel Thomas Bearden, Colonel Fletcher Prouty and 'Operation Mind Control' author, Walter Bowart has this to say about about the rollout of 6G wireless communications:

With the advent of 6G, thoughts will be trackable, emotional states measurable, and decisions will be predictable and influenced algorithmically. This is not science fiction—culturally this is being framed as a disability aid or commercial convenience, but in media ecology, the interface is ideology. Once we "think" through a machine, our consciousness is redefined by its architecture and thereby ends our divine individual self. Permanently... Our very existence as divine beings is at stake. From a media ecological view point when privacy collapses the interior self dissolves into an external network. Consciousness becomes distributed across infrastructure—and he who controls the infrastructure, controls the narrative. Humans risk becoming input-output devices inside a machine-run ecosystem, with emotional, cognitive, and behavioral triggers built into the medium itself. This effectively ends our species from a carbon based life form into silicon.

BOOK: 'Operation Mind Control' by Walter Bowart

James Martinez is working together with James Grundvig and I on a film project about this topic, working title '6G Biohack', which we feel to be the most important of all topics. We are currently in the fundraising stage.

Another important source on our project is a survivor of state-of-the-art post-MKULTRA mind control programming, who's a former Drug Enforcement Field Operations Mission Specialist. He will remain anonymous, because he is still active duty. He has access to a less-censored version of the ChatGPT Large Language Model (LLM) AI and he shared with us the following thoughts, prompts and responses about the rollout of 6G wireless communications within the context of structural mind control and human trafficking: