Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
just now

It’s June 1. Is this the beginning of the end? Or should we say the end of the beginning? I planted a garden over the past few days and I think I’m going to spend more time there than on my screen devices. That’s a start. And maybe start spending more time with my neighbors.

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