You know about those data centers that are popping up everywhere?

The bad news is that the technocratic control grid is real and they’re being built to house all of your biometrics, your brain impulses and your genetic information, to be integrated into a new financial system via wireless Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology.

The Good news is that the implementation of this plan will take several years, because the power generation needed to execute computing at this scale does not yet exist and this means we do have some time to fight back.

The technocratic takeover desired by the Powers-that-Be is not feasible within the current energy paradigm. The energy requirements of the control grid are forcing them to release suppressed energy technologies, like cold fusion and hydrogen into commercial use.

This is according to James Martinez, who joined Nino’s Corner on Saturday. James is the last living original MKULTRA whistleblower, who served on the Board of Advisors for the Freedom of Thought Foundation in 1994, alongside Colonel Thomas Bearden, Colonel Fletcher Prouty and his best friend, ‘Operation Mind Control’ author Walter Bowart.

James says that for over 30 years, the work of the Freedom of Thought Foundation has been to educate the public and to prepare them for this very moment, in this ultimate battle for our own cognitive liberty and sovereignty.

James suggests that people watch the 2009 60 Minutes episode, “Cold Fusion is Hot Again”, which I published on my site in 2014 and I remember being very moved by the story of the two Utah University scientists, Dr Martin Fleischmann and Dr Stanley Pons who discovered cold fusion in 1989 and were smeared by the Deep State and were forced to flee the United States amid a trail of mysterious murders, including that of MIT’s Dr Eugene Mallove, who had defended them by publicizing the fraud perpetrated by MIT, in their endeavor to “reproduce” Fleischmann and Pons’ findings – in other words, to quash their findings.

VIDEO & ARTICLE: “Cold Fusion is Hot Again: 60 Minutes” - Pub Dec 26, 2014 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

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The modern term for Cold Fusion is “Low Energy Nuclear Reactions” [LENR] and James also recommends that people watch ‘The Saint’ and visit coldfusionnow.org for the backstory on all of that.

But even with the release of these exotic energy technologies and the years of time that it will take to deploy them at scale, James doesn’t think that BlackRock can actually come up with the money to pull off their technocratic takeover, as it is currently envisioned.

So the data centers might be popping up everywhere but they’re not completed or functional, as far as implementing the dystopian control grid. He says the data centers basically real estate investments, at this point.

James says there are two quantum computers that are operational. One is in the United States and the other one is in China and all they do is “break into everything”, in order for the technological elite to use the stolen data for their own purposes and to create a Breakaway Civilization. But he says, “They can’t do it, because all the information and the ability to keep things private, it’s not possible.”

He says this relates to the upcoming hearings on UFO disclosure and the extraterrestrial presence and the genetic engineering of humans, which he says, “Has been going on discreetly, that I’m aware of, since the early 1990s.”

He says, “There’s going to be lots of disinformation designed by the people that are doing it to cover up for the real stuff. This is the biggest game on Earth going on, right now.”

When Nino tells him that he just had David Icke on his show, who’s convinced that we’re in the middle of an “alien takeover”, James shoots back:

“No, they’ve already taken over. We’re already occupied. He’s correct in that term, if you talk about it, in terms of a verb. Yes, it’s ongoing, because they’re altering our species. They’ve been doing it for quite some time. “All the films and all the information that’s been put out about abductions and all that stuff is directly related to MKULTRA, which is why I came to do this in the first place, to talk to you, because this is the first time I’m talking about this…since the announcements of these hearings that were supposed to happen involving Tulsi Gabbard and Congressman Luna and all the 16 other people related to it. “Because I have been tapped on the shoulder to testify before Congress about all of this stuff but I’m going to tell you – and I’m going to announce it here first – that I’m not going to be doing that, not in the way they want to, because the Corporation [of the United States] is bankrupt and finished. “They’re not going to fix anything by me coming out and testifying before Congress…They’ve had this around in their neuroscience, with CIA, NSA, and all these other people, and they haven’t come to talk to you about it and where all the children have gone and how it’s related to all that stuff. MKULTRA is not just mind control, it’s social engineering on a genetic level. “It was initially to be designed for behavior modification for sociopolitical purposes when it first was initiated in the early ‘50s. But in 1978, my business partner and best friend, who’s no longer here, Walter Bowart, wrote the book, ‘Operation Mind Control’ Volume 1, where all of this came from, out in the press. “He was the first guy to come in. Nobody even knows that name. You’ll hear so much bullsh¡t on so many other networks who have not done their homework and really don’t know what’s happened. It’s very difficult for people, when they’re learning all this stuff, because the amount of scattered information in an attention economy, that’s the problem. “They’ve created an attention economy. Attention economy means that you don’t survive unless you get attention and clicks and your advertisers get paid. That’s a post-information effect of the internet that they created by design. It’s not a mistake that people have their faces in front of screens for eight hours a day. It’s been done on purpose.”

He says that while the upcoming disclosure hearings may have good intentions, most of the people on the committee have no idea about what’s really going on. He says he’s met Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe and they don’t know anything.

Of Ratcliffe, James says:

“If he did know what he was talking about, he would have told the American People immediately of what the neuroscience is and how they’re going to fuse the brain and the body and mix it with all the biometrics and banking into the new system and attempt the complete technological technocracy takeover that has been suggested and told by Walter Bowart and myself for a very, very long time. For a very long time. “So what I’ve decided to do – and I’ve mentioned it to some people, at this point – is there is no point testifying before a congressional committee or anything. It’s just showboating bullsh¡t. And those people can’t get anything done, anyway. It’s too late for that. “I will be addressing the New Republic, though. I’m not going to address the Dead Corporate Fiction of the United States of America and its total, lying-on-its-deathbed scenario, as we are going into a new era, where this whole transition is going to be taking place, starting in June. Because this is a behavioral thing. This is behavior that they are engineering, to put everybody into place. “Now, this is the most important thing that I’ll say on this entire thing: Most people that are immersed in electronics and communications right now did not rebut any of the User Agreements that they were given upon getting their new phones and computers. “For instance, I guarantee you, on your phone that you do not read all your updates and contractual agreements. Those are tacit agreements that you agree to, without even reading them. You don’t rebut anything. So you agree to all their terms, right? So you give everything, right at that thing, right? “In the current situation that we’re in, with the towers and communications that we use, the powers-that-be are going to get you to unconsciously, consciously affirm and agree to these new contractual consent policies of merging the brain and computer and then, accessing all that data from the Brain-Computer infusion – and they’re going to own it. “You’ve already agreed to that. You don’t know it yet, right? You don’t know it, yet, because you haven’t rebutted any of your agreements that you have with your computers, your emails, all the apps that you have, all your communications, everything having to do with your physical being and your – I’m talking about you, Nino, your specific identity and how it relates in the digital environment. They own it all. They own it all and they can change it all, if they feel like it. This is one of the dangers. “So I will probably give a statement that I will permit on a network to the Congressional Committee, but I will be addressing the New Republic and I will be speaking to somebody quite shortly about that that is a guest of yours, Juan O Savin, about that because when I was with him in South Africa, in Cape Town actually, I was speaking to them and the only reason I was there is to make sure that our neurocognitive rights are going to be placed in the new constitution there, when they initiate a new country. “Because a new beginning is happening for the United States and behind-the-scenes, because I know what’s going on at Treasury. They’re getting ready to redo our entire financial system, but what they’re not telling you – and this is the problem – is when they bring in the new system, yeah, they say they’re going to have gold-backed and silver-backed notes, but those notes are still administered through the banking system, electronically, OK?.. “But the end goal is to have control over your neurocognitive impulses, which they already have, because they’ve shaped you. Because you’re in front of a screen most of the day. Most people are in front of screens all day long. And by doing so, they’re giving away all of their biometric impulses into that system… “I know Juan is there explaining what’s going on as far as the regrouping and the change that’s happening in the United States. “But behind-the-scenes, there is a the biggest war of all time; is the war over your mind. That’s where all the big money and all the big players, the ones that want to spend a trillion dollars for data centers, it’s to create what José Delgado said, ‘A psycho-civilized mind’ and a culture, mixed so that that culture will have robots and it will have humans that interface with robots and they will have given up their Central Nervous System and brain impulses to that system, because they will be essentially forced to do so… “They’ve got more than they ever asked for. They’ve got everything. They’ve got every keystroke. They’ve got everything you’ve ever done, related to your voice. Everything. Got it all. “So this is the big problem and this should be the conversation because you, Nino, and your audience and everybody else that I know, you have a right to your own thoughts. You have the right to your own freedom of thought. And this is where the birth of our Constitution and everything else has to do with freedom of thought. And there’s been actual case law, regarding all of that stuff and freedom of thought is critical. “But if you do not state that, in a legal way to the system, they’re going to think that you’re just agreeing to go where they want to go, because you haven’t rebutted. “You have to rebut everything. Everything. And you have to do it in an official capacity through your local county and through the UCC and Federal Government, if necessary. “Everything having to do with you, Nino, your name in the commercial space, you have to tell them, “No, no, no, no. We’re changing the contract, now. And we’re rebutting. We’re not going to do this. We’re not going to do this. We’re not going to do this.” “OK? It’s very, very important because I know the guests that you have on here and I’ve listened and I scour like everybody else. And it’s very difficult for new people to wrap their head around this because they don’t realize that unconsciously, they’ve agreed to all of this stuff. They agreed to it. “And you don’t want to agree to it, because it’s all going to be used against you. Just in the banking sector, I know, right now that the Treasury is moving new notes into banks. Some of those notes are being accepted. Some of them are not, because the structure in a way, the banks are going to be using it with the public. They want to get rid of all the problems that the digital world has created: Fraud out the ass. “There’s more financial fraud than anybody would ever imagine. It’s in numbers that you can’t even, people don’t even know exist. Quadrillions. “And that’s how the technological companies, that’s how they took over: through fraud. That’s how they did it. They do it through fraud and consent, because everybody agreed… “You cannot just watch a podcast, press a button and think everything’s going to get fixed. It takes time to file stuff with the local county court office. It takes time to tell the UCC. You have to write written-up contracts, asserting your rights as an American under rules of Covenant Law, which were the basis of this country. This country was founded on the Bible. Go to FirstLanding1607. It’s there. “It says, basically there that this country and all its laws were founded on Biblical Law. So you can still change your status, here by changing how you relate to the system that’s coming in, whatever it’s going to be. “Because you know, there’s this war between the Good Guys and the Bad Guys, right? Juan comes in and says, “We’re doing this and we’re doing this and we’re doing this,” and I’m totally supportive of all that. And there’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes that cannot be discussed, at all. “And then, you have the other guys that are just trying to kill off everybody and create a psychocivilized society, where they can just use people for energy, similar to ‘The Matrix’, and then control those people and enslave them to do other things that they weren’t being able to do before to survive. “Because they’re going to use our survival instincts against us. That’s the final act of what they’re doing, is getting people to go against their intuitive faculties and put them in survival mode, which is basically what’s going on now, because I’m watching culture very closely on what people are saying on all the social distortion channels of Instagram and Facebook and all that stuff. And it’s a complete mess. “We’re going to have, like one of the things that’s going to occur that has to occur is the new DSM-5, which is basically the mental health professions, understanding or overstanding of what various syndromes are. “So they’re the ones who are going to be legislating consciousness, because the whole thing’s going to change next month, because we’re going to have an exopolitical perspective that’s going to come out in the public that’s already out there, now. “We’re going to have residual effects on the brain and new behavior that has never been cataloged before. And we’re going to have a complete mental breakdown, because of the ontological shock that comes in from this new information that’s going to be given to us, in an ongoing fashion. “They’re going to come out with trunks of it, you know, so part of it’s going to come out and then two months later another part’s going to come out and they’re going to use what’s called “fractionalization”. “Fractionalization is a thing used in hypnosis to deepen a belief or a deepen a heightened state and you have to be in a certain state to take on all this new information. “People don’t understand they’ve had all the money and time to study you and how you respond to stimulus, the entire time you’ve been alive. And they’ve used all the technology, everything from print to visual space, with the TV and the internet and computer to put us into a situation, where now most of the population is in front of a screen for 10 hours a day. Humans weren’t designed to do that. We’re not supposed to be in front of screens all day long! “That’s part of the problem. It’s part of the problem, because we’ve lost our humanity. We’ve lost who we are, because of these things – and we’re doing it. We’re agreeing to be in front of this all the time. “So you have to take responsibility, as an individual. You can’t just rely on governments. They don’t work anymore, anyway. They know that. They don’t want you to know that they don’t work – but they don’t work, because they’ll talk to anybody and they’ll basically see that, now. “Our government’s not working, which is why it’s going to be a new form of it’s going to come online, now. But I’m trying to get people to be aware of these changes and do something about it. “You have to do it, individually and that doesn’t mean pressing a button on a keyboard. It means actually studying law, studying your personal relationship to law, as a member of this country, because you actually run it. You’re in charge.”

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