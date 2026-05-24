The Globalists are in an undeclared war with humanity. They are the people behind the JFK Assassination, the people behind 9/11, the people behind COVID, behind the entire rotten pharmaceutical industry, the drug cartels, the migrant invasions and the education system that dumbs-down the children. They’re the people behind the 2020 US election theft and the election thefts in 71 other countries over the past two decades. They’re behind the land-grabs and the Directed Energy Weapons attacks in Northern California, Lahaina, Pacific Palisades, Western North Carolina and elsewhere around the world.

According to Juan O Savin, they’re going to be arrested and tried in military tribunals over the course of the next several years, starting in a couple of months.

If it’s true, as Juan and others claim that the Trump Presidency is an operation of a Sovereigntist faction of the military fighting the Globalists that has been active since the JFK Assassination and that they invited Trump to run, then presumably, intelligence professionals like Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Kent and Mike Flynn are aware of the existence of this faction and they are either on the side of the Sovereigntists or on that of the Globalists.

A Sovereigntist operation against the Globalists would likely downplay internal fractiousness, unless there were some utility to it, in terms of Fifth Generation Warfare. Otherwise, the overwhelming power of the enemy would prioritize the need to stay united, especially now, as the undeclared war of the Globalists escalates.

It would therefore stand to reason that US intelligence professionals and assets who are consistently anti-Trump or against his policies are effectively allied against the Sovereigntists and they are working for the Globalists.

This is a fast and basic rule by which to assess the loyalties of various members the commentariat.

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DNI Tulsi Gabbard has been widely admired as one of the most effective people in the Trump administration. Since the day she was sworn-in as the Director of National Intelligence in February 2025, subversives within the agencies that she oversees and their minions in the Dinosaur Media have been seeking to drive a wedge between her and the President, in the hopes of getting her fired.

Just one month into her term, Newsweek and other legacy news organizations selectively quoted Tulsi Gabbard’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, to promote the claim that she and the entire Intelligence Community assessed that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon”.

They’d edited-out what she said next: “Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is at its highest levels and is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons,” as can be seen in this longer clip that she tweeted on Friday with the comment:

“The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.”

But this didn’t stop Reuters from reporting on Friday that Gabbard had been “forced out” of office, due to her disagreement with the War in Iran, which they later corrected.

The Washington Post tried the same thing last week with Gabbard’s deputy, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, reporting that her resignation last week was due to her disagreement over the war in Iran, which Kennedy strongly denied, while saying, “I love the President with all my heart,” and that she had been honored to “serve our great country under the leadership of its greatest of men.”

Apparently, the only associate of Gabbard’s who comports with the parallel universe construed by the Fake News is her former Chief-of-Staff, Joe Kent, who very publicly resigned to protest the war in Iran two months ago and who’s been appearing on as many podcasts as he can per week to spread WaPo-style rumors about his former co-workers, while the FBI investigates him for leaking classified information.

Meanwhile, kerfuffles are whipping up between Laura Loomer and Roger Stone, who Laura claims is running Tulsi Gabbard’s 2028 presidential campaign against JD Vance and between Tore Maras and Gen Mike Flynn, who Tore claims has already had multiple conversations with Stone about Tulsi Gabbard’s 2028 campaign, saying Flynn is a de facto “part of her campaign.”

Loomer tweeted:

“Tulsi Gabbard was asked to resign by the Trump admin before the midterms and she is 100% running for President in 2028. Roger Stone is running her Presidential campaign and she was told she would be supported by Tucker Carlson as well. How do I know? Because Roger Stone told me this over a year ago.



”Roger told me he and Tucker want Tulsi to be the first female President. She is their candidate.”

Still others speculate that DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s husband may have been targeted with Directed Energy Weapons in an oblique attack against Gabbard, to take her out of service.

On a Friday evening podcast with Nino Rodriguez, Juan O Savin insists that there’s not a shred of evidence that Gabbard’s husband was targeted with something that would give him cancer. Furthermore, Juan has nothing but the highest praise for Gabbard.

Juan reveals the possible reason for all of the shade being cast Gabbard’s way, saying that she is going to go out with a bang, releasing all the documents, testimony and interagency communications, identifying the traitors who enabled the decades-long election theft operation in America during the next 5 weeks before she departs on June 30th.

Juan says:

“She’s going to release everything! It’s going to be absolutely psychedelic! You’re going to think you’ve been on drugs when you hear all the stuff that’s coming out, stuff that we’re going to release at this conference mid-June there in Vegas…People’s brains are going to explode, as they learn more and more about what’s gone on.”

Juan also returns to a topic he hasn’t discussed in a few months: that Trump is going to have to declare a National Emergency concerning elections, because his issuance of Executive Order 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” proved that an Executive Order, alone was not adequate to get America’s vote fraud issues under control.

The past 8 months have demonstrated that the problem won’t be solved by the states and counties, who ignored Trump’s Executive Order or by the US legislature, who won’t pass the SAVE America Act. Nothing has been done about the vote fraud machines. This is why a new Executive Order is imminent regarding US elections that will be fortified by a National Security Emergency Declaration.

Juan says, “Somehow, you have to take control of everything, because all of it’s cooked,” adding that we’re in a war with “One of the most vicious, evil, dangerous clusters of vipers ever seen on planet Earth, in the history of the world.”

In his newsletter that was sent at around 5PM on Saturday afternoon, Juan wrote:

“Patriot Tulsi Gabbard told President Trump privately a week ago about her husband’s cancer and her need to step down as Director of National Intelligence. The world owes a debt of gratitude to her for her outstanding service at this critical moment in history. We will all pay it back in some small part with our prayers of thanksgiving to God Almighty for His divine compassion and complete healing with a full recovery of her husband. “In the meantime, Tulsi will remain in office until the end of June. She’s not leaving with a whimper. Instead, she will be roaring like the lioness she is all the way to the door!!! “She has EXTENSIVE information concerning the election frauds committed against America and the world over the last couple decades and especially in the US 2020 Election!!!!! “She will initiate the release cycle with forty days and forty nights of torrential—both direct and indirect—downpours. The perpetrators, both foreign and domestic, will begin to be directly exposed. “The ‘Storm’ is about a ‘Category 2’ right now and edging into a ‘Cat 3’ by the time she leaves office. Eventually, it will be a ‘Cat 6’ across the remainder of the year, so hang on. “At some point in the months ahead, I fully expect President Trump to announce a ‘National Security Emergency’ concerning elections, as a result of those disclosures. It will change the course of US and World History, when he does, and Tulsi’s work will have played a huge part.”

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