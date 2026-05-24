Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Aesir Forseti's avatar
Aesir Forseti
6hEdited

This sounds like something which would be welcomed, however, this Q-like stance has never failed to quieten the upset while the situation worsens amid all of the hope and expectations expressed for the ‘swamp’ to be fully drained - the proverbial can being kicked down the Yellow Brick Road. “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain”.

I’d like to buy into this narrative, but until I start seeing it begin in full-force, I’ll reserve my enthusiasm.

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Dangerous_Freedom's avatar
Dangerous_Freedom
5h

Since I can’t post an image I will describe the meme. Me as a skeleton waiting for the arrests 😂. There are no white hats. Accept it.

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