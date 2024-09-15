Myself, being a longtime, multi-decade so-called "Conspiracy Theorist", when I first started hearing all of this hysteria about adrenochrome, about 8 years ago, I though that it was aimed at a bunch of Conspiracy Newbies, who were being manipulated by some adrenochrome PSYOP, seeking clicks and ad revenue for their hysterical claims.

I'd first heard reference to "adrenochrome" was when I was 19 years old, while my family was renting a summer house in Chilmark, Martha's Vineyard. A paperback copy of Hunter S Thompson's 'Fear and Loathing ins Las Vegas' lay on the bookshelf. I grabbed it for beach reading and I devoured the book in a single day. The ridiculousness of the story had me laughing all day.

I'd assumed Thompson's references to this lurid substance was either poetic license or come kind of drug-fueled fever dream. I couldn't imagine that such an item might actually exist, let alone be sought-after, because it had certainly never been offered to me – and there were a lot of drugs being offered to teens, like me, back then.

Even as a child of the '70s, I couldn't imagine that adrenochrome extracted from tortured children was something that anybody – let alone a LOT of people – would ever consume. It seemed impossible. Turns out I was wrong.

I'd thought that this adrenochrome stuff was a Tinfoil Hat Conspiracy and I wasn't buying it. It was simply a "Bridge Too Far". That was until around 2018, when I asked my retired Military Intelligence former SPECOPs Marine Captain friend about it.

He assured me that the adrenochrome market among the elite - notably, in Hollywood – was very strong and that furthermore (although he was no fan of Trump), he said that certain Executive Orders that Trump had put into place had cut off the supply of adrenochrome in the US and that this shortage was driving the Hollywood adrenochrome addicts crazy – and they were all tweeting like lunatics, as we all saw, at the time.

He told me that a certain, world-famous female pop star was visibly undergoing accelerated-aging and that her screams, at the top of her lungs, while she was jonesing for adrenochrome were routinely heard echoing throughout the canyons of Calabasas, California, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Now, we've arrived at an era replete with reports of vast underground adrenochrome-harvesting operations of children in Ukraine, and all over the world. There are rumors that John Podesta's references to "walnut sauce" were actually a Democrat elite vernacular for adrenochrome specifically harvested from Black and Haitian children – reputed to be the most potent form of adrenochrome.

This video was posted by Footdoc@Therealfootdoc (on Twitter/X):

TRANSCRIPT

Steve Bannon: For labor? Slave labor?

Jim Caveziel: Adrenochrome, the whole adrenochrome empire, this is a big deal, it is listed under the NIH, it is a chemical compound, it's a molecular structure, it's C9H9NO3, it's an elite drug that they've used for many years, it's ten times more potent than heroin and it has some mystical qualities, as far as making you look younger.

Steve Bannon: There's that scene in 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas', that nobody could figure out.

Jim Caveziel: Naw, I saw that. Why does MS-13 have the most advanced guns? Why do we sit [by, with the] gangs? How come 110,000 people died or disappeared in Mexico City? Where did they go? And they're starting to pull people out of body bags, now.

This is just insane. With our Special Forces – and we don't take care of this?

Steve Bannon: You can't just have that demand, unless somehow, that's organized also.

Jim Caveziel: Oh, 100%. Okay, so the agents that I've spoken to; for a barrel of oil [petroleum]: $77. For a barrel of body parts – and what's going to be adrenochrome – all the plumes that are in the mother's wombs, that goes from a plastic barrel and that's $77,000 – and that gets sent into these bio-labs [in Ukraine].

Steve Bannon: A barrel of oil –

Jim Caveziel: $77 [for oil]. $77,000 for Ukrainians – that have the Russian bloodline and everything – and then, I started looking up that. Then, I started looking up this Azov Battalion stuff, the Nazis. And then we just find out –

Steve Bannon: There we're a financing.

Jim Caveziel: But we were told for two years that, "This is not – there's no Nazis there," but now there are! Again, this is another "Conspiracy Theory". You see, it keeps changing. It's either this or that. And this is where it's a joke.

And Americans are seeing this! We're talking about this, all the time. But I was given good data on this and now, I realize, "Well, wait a minute, maybe Putin was defending himself?

"Who is NATO? Who is the UN? And who are the central banks? Who is the IMF? The ECB? The Private Western Central Banks? The BIS? The Rothschild Banks? And then you start going, "Wow. This is fascinating!"

Steve Bannon: Is this why you're calling-out Epstein Island?

Jim Caveziel: So in this movie, there is a sex island, because Epstein Island isn't the only Sex Island, out there.

Steve Bannon: OK, talk about the Sex Island, because this thing is, dealing with Colombia. Talk about the Sex Island.

Jim Caveziel: In this particular film? Well, they do a raid and the lady that ran that operation, she was out. She was out of prison. You see? So you've got a lot of agencies that are involved in this, where – why wasn't she in prison?

So he was down there, talking to their side of their government saying, "Do you understand when this film comes out, it's going to shine a light on you. And if you don't put her back in prison, you're going to have problems."

Running Time: 2 mins