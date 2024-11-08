Running Time: 3 mins

TRANSCRIPT

My plan to dismantle the deep state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption, once and for all – and corruption it is.

First, I will immediately reissue my 2020 Executive Order, restoring the President's authority to remove rogue bureaucrats and I will wield that power very aggressively.

Second, we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus and there are plenty of them.

The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled, so that faceless bureaucrats will never, again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians or the Left's political enemies, which they're doing now, at a level that nobody can believe even possible.

Third, we will totally reform FISA courts, which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they are lied-to in warrant applications. So many judges have seen so many applications that they know were wrong. At least, they must have known. They do nothing about it. They're lied-to.

Fourth, to expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart, we will establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship and corruption – and there are plenty of them.

Fifth, we will launch a major crackdown on government leakers, who collude with the Fake News, to deliberately weave false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy. When possible, we will press criminal charges.

Sixth, we will make every Inspector General's Office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee, so they do not become the protectors of the Deep State.

Seventh, I will ask Congress to establish an Independent Auditing System, to continually monitor our intelligence agencies, to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American People or that they are not spying on someone's campaign – like they spied on my campaign.

Eighth, we will continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling Federal bureaucracy to new locations, outside the Washington swamp.

Just as I moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, as many as 100,000 government positions could be moved out – and I mean, immediately – of Washington, to places filled with Patriots who love America – and they really do love America.

Ninth, I will work to ban Federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate. So they deal with these companies and they regulate these companies and they want to take jobs from these companies. It doesn't work, that way!

Such a public display cannot go on, and it's taking place all the time, like with Big Pharma.

Finally, I will push a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

This is how I will shatter the Deep State and restore government that is controlled by the People and for the People.

Thank you very much.

This was why I voted for Donald Trump. The choice in the 2024 election was clear for me. I voted for the candidate less likely to throw me into a FEMA camp or to execute me for exercising my 1st Amendment rights.

I have been an online publisher since 2010. I had a great run from 2010 to 2015. Back then, I was a registered Democrat and I made a decent living posting about cool science. But one day, I made the fatal mistake of saying something nice about Donald Trump, which surprised even me, at the time.

I was rapidly demonetized 95% by Google AdSense, where I’d been earning 100% of my income. Back then, there was no explanation. No "strike". My personal Google Optimization Manager simply disappeared and no longer took my calls.

Since 2015, I have been de-monetized, de-platformed, de-banked, shadowbanned, blacklisted and/or algorithmically disappeared by Facebook, Twitter, Google Adsense, Venmo (– and that was earlier *this year* under totally false pretenses! - I'd only just started using it to collect donations), Amazon (who de-platformed my Video-on-Demand film in 2019 that they'd been distributing since 2015), Wikipedia (who deleted their article on me in 2019 that somebody started there in 2007), Pinterest (which I almost never used but it was revealed by a whistleblower there and my domain was visible onscreen in a Project Veritas documentary), MailChimp, ConstantContact and Ezoic (the latter three, companies with whom I'd had longterm relationships, as a high-paying client).

In January and February 2021, I was de-platformed from Twitter and Facebook, where I'd had accounts without problems for 16 and 13 years, respectively.

The US Government's Artificial Intelligence program that illegally de-platformed millions of US social media users during that time is so pervasive, that I was even de-platformed by Donald Trump's TRUTHSocial platform in mid-2022, where I was barely active and occasionally "liked" and "re-truthed" a few posts from others and where I barely posted, at all!

However, unlike Facebook and Twitter, TRUTH did reinstate me.

After Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter/x.com, I attempted to be reinstated three times, without success, so whenever I hear that Elon has "Restored Free Speech in America", I cringe.

I honestly have no idea why I was so viciously de-platformed. I was never shown the "offending" posts or was given the opportunity to censor myself, as was customary. They just wanted me gone.

And all of this happened while the other half of the country, at the consumer end of this censorship, the "Normies" – or what Red-Pillers call the "Low Information" voters – had no idea what I was talking about.

My loved ones, whose programming was so complete that they'd never conceived a thought that deviated from the dictats of the mainstream media all thought that I'd morphed into a lunatic crank.

So now, I was de-platformed from my family, too!

As I write this from flood-devastated Asheville North Carolina, three FEMA camps are being built around the city. I definitely did not Escape from New York to now be encircled by three FEMA camps, OK?

Camps, like the "reeducation camps" that Hillary Clinton blithely suggested, one year ago on CNN where Trump supporters should go. She said this, directly on the heels of the FBI's announcement, via Newsweek that 80,000,000+ Trump voters were seen as "domestic terrorists".



This is why, I could only think, that if Kabala were installed as POTUS (which Juan O Savin suggests is still a possibility, as you'll read, further below), that what's next for me is that I'll get "de-platformed" from my apartment and then, next, "de-platformed" from my own body.

This is the logical trajectory, of how savage and relentless my experience has been since 2015, as an online publisher. It is so insanely un-American and tyrannical but the Normies out there, who aren't free-thinking online publishers for a living; they have no idea that this has been happening, due to all the unprecedented censorship and because nothing like this has happened to them, let alone, in America, during our lifetimes. Also, because their Trump Derangement Syndrome programming is totally hardened against any "Wrongthink".

We are practically living on different planets. They haven't yet experienced life, as if we're already living in Communist China, like I have.

Juan O Savin sent a mass email late last night, saying that the smooth election wipe-out of Kabala, followed by that eerie silence is just the calm before the storm, warning us that:

"[They] intend to deliver us into a Twilight Zone, a hellish alternative dimension of their making, which will last forever, if they get their way… Not happening, mind you. "Right this moment White Hats and their Black Hat counterparts are sailing full speed into the constitutional battle zone where they will turn their great ships side to side and begin blasting their cannons at each other at point blank range concerning the 14th amendment, better go read it!.. "See folks, it's never fully been about 2024. It's STILL about 2020. When I sang the song '2020, It's Not Over Yet!' I was not kidding. It's not me or President Trump, alone saying this but it's the Deep State Black Hats also! Their next moves will prove that to be a true statement. "Legal teams in and out of government are working feverishly at this very moment preparing for the attempted arrest of President/President Elect Donald Trump for election interference and for leading the so-called "Insurrection"? January 6, 2021. That is when well over a million Americans showed up to make their presence known as they were there to observe the congressional operations certifying the 2020 vote. Based on several inside contacts it appears that the intent is to arrest purported cohorts who allegedly assisted President Trump in trying to expose vote counting issues and thereby participated in election interference in 2020, 2022 and 2024. Many of those targeted have been heavily involved in documenting foreign election interference and manipulation, documenting and collating the data from the 2020 election and the lead ups to 2022 and 2024. When the call goes out to indict and arrest President/President elect Trump a national constitutional (14th ammendment) crisis will follow almost instantly. It may be at some point in that window of drama that Kamala rises to the Presidency for any number of reasons which will further muddy the waters. "You may remember my saying many times that our enemy’s primary hope is to create civil unrest leading to civil war in America; if such a horror did take place who would actually be the winner? If you can divide America, you can conquer it! "Deep Breaths, they make a move, we make a move. This contest is far from over. Pray. "On the far side of the big dramas ahead, I believe the imagery we will all remember and celebrate is that of President Trump and all those in our camp as the MAGADORS taking on the Deep State players (the machine) in mortal combat to the death. Only one of us leaves the field of battle alive. "Winning the 2024 Election, both on the electoral college vote and the popular vote, is huge. This will help greatly in the court of public opinion ahead. A big hat tip to all who fought tirelessly to make that happen. In the meantime, while we have a moment of repose, take advantage of it and buy some more food, metals and supplies to get ready."

About six weeks ago, Tore Maras described a similar Globalist script that was incoming – that's been a long time coming – that I'd first read about in 1991 in Bill Cooper's 'Behold a Pale Horse'.

Based on what the supercomputers, to which Tore has access, she predicted that Trump would win – but then, somehow Kabala would be declared the "winner", followed by Trump being thrown in jail.

This would be the final straw for Trump supporters and they would take up arms, starting in smaller cities, where they would start to get violent toward their local governments.

At this point, Kabala would unfurl her Communo-Fascism, in concert with certain Globalist governors, who have been easily-identifiable in recent years, as World Economic Forum agents who are against the American People. These treasonous governors would lock down their Residents and call-in the National Guard, about which Tore commented that she hoped they would remember their Oaths.

She said crime would erupt everywhere, there would be infrastructure failures and those States with local revolts would have bad results. Some may successfully topple their local, city and and county governments, inspiring others to fight to take back their cities by combat but there would be blood.

She said food supply would get low, as Americans fight each other. At this point, this is when the invasion of Chinese and Iranian troops would begin from the Northern Border, particularly, through North Dakota, as she describes that State's Governor, Doug Burgum, a former Microsoft executive and a friend of Bill Gates as a Globalist traitor who would enable this.

She said Canada would pretend to fight and then, there would be an EMP attack, resulting in all-out civil war and chaos.

Many terrified citizens would then decide to go along with the relative stability offered by the traitors: Lockdowns, FEMA Camps, etc.

In the end, the US would come under United Nations control, under Global Governance – and that Liberals would accept it, because they believe we are living on "Stolen Land" and "they are more concerned about their pronouns", in Tore's words.

She said this outcome was avoidable and that Unity would be key – and she admitted that she could be wrong, as many similar scripts had already been thwarted – but she reminded us that it would be OUR game to lose.