This is another very important video that was published while Western North Carolina and I were still plunged in a 3-week blackout.

Watching Sabrina Wallace speak makes me feel like the Normies in my life probably feel about me.

In other words, she makes me feel like a Normie and I am seeing how my expressed exasperation over the mass-brainwashing of our society has served absolutely no one.

Sabrina is aggravated to the point of hostility, blaming you and me for being brainwashed, as she tries to wake you out of your slumber and as she clobbers you with an endless stream of official, US Taxpayer-funded National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other white papers, to substantiate her claims of a long-planned drone war to be waged against US Citizens, as predictively-programmed by James Cameron's 1984 film, 'The Terminator'.

I was blind to this whole picture, despite having written an entire book somewhat related to this topic, 24 years ago!

She says that the Biden-Harris administration's release of Department of Defense Directives 5240.01 and 3000.09, "Autonomy in Weapons Systems", are without a doubt, the opening salvos of this long-planned Sky Net, Slaughterbots Apocalypse.

Sabrina cites a September 2020 DoD Symposium inside of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Commission, where they claimed that there was an MQ-9 Reaper Drone assigned to every single American citizen's body. She explains that the way this works is that our individual biofields are already tethered to the Cloud.

Not in the future. Now. The evidence she presents is overwhelming.

We've already heard bits and pieces of this but nobody else has put it all together, as cohesively as Sabrina, to my knowledge.

In the past, I have found her hard to watch. To be berated, non-stop for an hour is unpleasant but it is worth it, if you want to understand how alien technology (my words, not hers) is being deployed to completely hijack and control the human race. It's been under our noses for 30 years. It is the culmination of 60 years of Electronic Warfare. We were too distracted to see the whole picture.

She says the reason this hasn't been announced and why this is not widely-known is because the enemy wants to maintain Military Advantage. or, as she says:

"In military history, we have mustard gas. We didn't tell anybody. That country did not announce to the other side, 'We're going to use mustard gas.' It's called an advantage. It's called an ambush... "If you were less focused on who's being elected and more focused on how your body is being affected, then maybe, there would be more survival."

So I don't know why she's blaming us – but it's exactly how I behave about those who are Normies, relative to me. We're all knuckleheads!

Sabrina is saying that "elections" and the "Second Amendment" are now moot and that these are but mere distractions, that will lead to more loss-of-life, because we've been misdirected about the actual battlespace.

Talk about a Demoralization Op! (I voted last Friday and personally, I advise everybody else to vote early, too).

But who am I to disagree with an angry woman screaming at me from her basement? And why is nobody else out there, presenting this vital information (except for Lisa McGee and Todd Callender, at Vaxxchoice)?

Sabrina Wallace is brilliant and she's becoming more confident, less hostile and overall, she's becoming better at communicating her message.

This is still like being pistol-whipped for an hour but it is very, very important.

TRANSCRIPT

(Sabrina plays short InfoWars clip of Australian Alt Media personality, Maria Zeee talking about DoDD 5240.01, which Maria calls a "stealth move" – and then, she pitches InfoWars health supplements)

Sabrina Wallace: Department of Defense Directive 5240.01. A "stealth move"? I don't think so. I think you're a bit off, and I'm going to show you why that this is well-known; laid-out.

It works with the Fusion Centers and Electronic Warfare, but I'll bet you she doesn't mention that, even though that's your big "Biodigital Convergence" fraud.

She doesn't talk about the drones hunting you by your bones, except here and there, in little snippets, and then returns to this garbage with "sheriffs" and "militias", to make sure that they jump-up, thinking that, you know, people are "after your guns". That's sick.

And it's equally sick that, as a disabled person from these systems, that after educating about 3000.09 and how these systems are really deployed, we're still sitting here, listening to grifters and con artists try to get our country into a civil war, as fast as possible.

And the good people that consider themselves "preppers", "patriots", this is where their faces are glued. They don't know any better. They don't listen to people that are honest with them, because they don't want to confront the human trafficking and all the other ugliness that comes with these systems, that have been actively deployed for 30, 20, 50 years.

Now, consider the employees that are Drone Operators: They are young and they know that they have a job to do. It ain't got nothing to do with "getting your gun", because your gun is irrelevant.

In military history, we have mustard gas. We didn't tell anybody. That country did not announce to the other side, "We're going to use mustard gas." It's called an advantage. It's called an ambush.

In the American [War of Independence], the British stood in the line. They expected the Americans would do the same. And right now, your Counterintelligence group of frauds, led-out by Malone, InfoWars, all these people working together – and I don't care which direction you clump them in, they lie, in tandem. They obfuscate important life-and-death data. They twist reality, so that you're focused in the wrong place, with no way to really defend yourself, because the weaponry they're using has nothing to do with guns.

Your prepping isn't going to last, because they have you by Geospatial. They're going to come and collect your goods, while you're paralyzed in your bed. And I warned people about this, because I noticed that, in the last couple of years, it's only continued to get worse. That, instead of being honest with the American Public, they continue to obfuscate.

So we're going to talk about Pentagon Directive 5240.01 in the appropriate context. I'm going to show you a couple screenshots, then I'm going to click "Play Again".

Then, we're going to go through some white papers that here, on the channel, if you're a regular Psinergist [this is what she calls her followers], you'll probably be asleep, because you guys have seen this multiple times.

Hopefully, this is a video you can forward your very stubborn friends, who are just absolutely convinced that this election and all this politicking/lawfare is actually going to get them somewhere. If you were less focused on who's being elected and more focused on how your body is being affected, then maybe, there would be more survival.

But as it's sitting right now, we're about to lose even more people, because they believe "I'm going to get my gun". That's exactly what they've been working you up about, because it's not real, but it'll make you pissed-off. It will also lead you to form your decision-making around the wrong type of weaponry.

So, you will be completely defenseless when they hit you with 3000.09, which is listed in this directive. This originating component of the directive comes out of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. This directive is effective, as of September 27th, 2024, Public Release (reads from the document)...

"Such use of force must be in accordance with DoDD 5210.56 potentially is further restricted based on the specifics of the requested support."

As I mentioned: Fusion Centers. Now that's A, B, C, where's D? This is an email being floated-around by somebody. Oh, and this is consistent with what I've watched for the last two and a half years: Misdirection, in regards to the drone warfare, the Body Area Networks, the real actual Department of Homeland Security, geospatial position, navigation, and timing.

We just lie our little asses off and expect the American Public to keep swallowing this drivel. Can you please read section D for me? Let me zoom in for you.

Yeah. "Provision or use of Department of Defense unmanned systems in the United States, except as delegated by the Secretary of Defense pursuant to October 31st, 2023 memorandum."

Golly-gee willikers! I wonder what that means? What is the provision or use of the Department of Defense unmanned systems? What do you mean "unmanned systems"? You mean drone warfare? Sure do!

OK. So let's go back, now to listening to her talk. Let's see if she mentions the drones. There's a picture of one, an MQ-9, which, according to the Pentagon, inside of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Commission, they claim that there's an MQ-9 Reaper assigned to every single American citizen's body.

And that was back in September of 2020, when they were getting together with the Department of Defense. And you can watch the entire thing. You can find transcripts of it, but the entire video of that with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Commission, the DoD, Secretary of Defense at the time, Mark Esper, they're all right there, telling you there's an MQ-9 tethered to every American body.

And I said at the time, that's an awful big bird. It's right here. And I thought, "Wow, that's a very large drone for whatever this is!"

(Continues to run InfoWars video with Maria Zeee)

Maria Zeee: "...But while assassination is banned, the new language allows for lethal actions under imminent threats. What's an imminent threat? Anything they say it is. A MAGA extremist, a conspiracy theorist, someone who spreads disinformation, a pandemic denier, climate change denier, a Christian. "Concerns about civil liberties, the expanded definition of national security threats is raising alarms, particularly given the DHS's broader definition of domestic terrorism threats. High level approval required. Any intelligence sharing that could lead to lethal force must be approved by the Secretary of Defense, but component heads can act immediately for up to 72 hours before obtaining approval. "This directive carries significant weight in shaping military operations and intelligence activities. While DOD directives are typically internal policy documents, the implications of this particular update extend far beyond the walls of the Pentagon, potentially affecting civilian life and constitutional rights. So the changes, while the update might seem routine, it says the changes regarding the use of lethal force in domestic operations are significant."

Sabrina Wallace: And pre-planned, over a year ago. So let's take a look, really quick. For those of you that you don't know any better, because you're not here on the channel:

The Fusion Center issue. So your Targeted Individual groups have been busted for being a bunch of frauds. And I warned people not to get caught-up in the targeted individual BS-ing. Don't give your money to people who are lying to you about Electronic Warfare, which has a 60-year history.

This system of phased array and electronic warfare ain't going nowhere. You're not turning it off. It's a component of National Security.

See, you think that this is illegal: Microwave beam-forming, beam-steering, hitting you in the parietal lobe, like I've explained to people. No, it ain't illegal. That's "neuromodulation" with the Department of Homeland Security. But I bet you don't know that.

So, you don't know about the Fusion Center Flow. That's what this little memo is working with. That's why they get 72 hours before you have to go and ask anybody's permission to do exactly what they did to people in Australia.

Because this did not change. The Fusion Centers have been around with Electronic Warfare, Counterintelligence, and the four secret layers of law enforcement in this country since the '80s, the '70s.

So this Memo allows people, given that they are always in connectivity with one another, there's different hand-offs. No, they just got rid of all that. That way, the plan that they laid out – here on our channel, we've talked about this multiple times – what's on the back end of your phone?

You can point your phone at somebody and electrocute them from the inside out. Millimeter wave. The millimeter wave is inside of you. These are called biosensors. And your trusted people, here lied to you about them. They have been around, commercially for over 20 years.

And those biosensors connect to your body at the physical layer of your skin, using multiple ways, throughout the Wireless Communication that we use, all around us; air, molecular components of air particles. The Wireless floats around you, with your Bluetooth, your cell phone, and you all just stand there and pretend that you can't be electrocuted.

Your body is electrical. Human body communication does not use your phone. It uses your bone. Your body has an Intra-Body Wireless Communication System, on the Ultra Wide Band and under the skin.

The surveillance system in use by the United States is biological surveillance.

Read it and weep. It ain't new.

This system is old. It's part of Wireless medical telemetry services that are mandated internationally. And they're not new.

I cannot stress enough that these systems are very old! Electronic warfare is 60 years old: This Wireless Medical Telemetry Service, (WMTS), internationally in use is a Wireless service specifically defined in the United States by the FCC for the transmission of data related to a patient's health.

What does it say?

"Biotelemetry involves the application of telemetry and biology, medicine, and other health care to remotely-monitor, remotely-monitor, remotely-monitor vital signs on the industrial and scientific and medical bands, using that 802.11 IEEE or radio, Bluetooth radio.

And all I want you to see, here is how long this has been going on...

"Wireless Communication with Implanted Devices, Using the Conductive Properties of the Body", National Institute of Health, 2011:

"Many medical devices that are implanted in the body use wires or Wireless radiofrequency telemetry to communicate with circuitry outside the body. However, the wires are a common source of surgical complication, including breakage infection and electrical noise.

"In addition, radiofrequency telemetry requires large amounts of power and results in low-efficiency transmission through biological tissue. As an alternative, the conductive properties of the body can be used to enable Wireless communication with implanted devices. In this article, several methods of intrabody communication are described and compared. In addition to reducing the complications that occur with current implantable medical devices, intrabody communication can enable novel types of miniature devices for research and clinical application. Keywords: biotelemetry, cardiac implants, implantable device, intrabody communication, neural implants, remote monitoring, Wireless." – National Institute of Health.

Let's keep going. Why? Because I want the date for folks...

But that's a good one too. Also with our Wiley article. From the same year, 2011, Wireless communications, network security, and digital forensics.

Image from: Hybrid Security Protocol for Wireless Body Area Networks

And you're going to find out that this entire system of having those biosensors in the body, on or out of body, in the body, following the magnetic communication of magnetic human body communication or electrical from the right-hand side to the left-hand side.

"Security requirements. It is difficult for an adversary to access Wireless Body Area Networks, due to a small scale network within about three meters." That's the intrabody communications.

Modification of data section 3.3: "A malicious intruder may inject a false node on the human body, ignoring the user's approval. This node can insert, change, or delete the information transmitted between nodes in Wireless Body Area Networks and utilize in a denial of service attack or man-in-the-middle attack. If the private healthcare data of a patient is modified in Wireless Body Area Network, he or she can get a wrong disease or be unaware about the disease, due to false information. This result can happen as a great disaster. This vulnerability has relation to the integrity, the transmitted or stored data in WBANs is extremely sensitive, in terms of security. Therefore, it surely guarantees the correctness of data, protecting against modification, deletion, creation, and replication from unauthorized intruders."

This is the Hybrid Security Protocol on the Wireless Body Area Network in...2011!

And the reason that I bring people here...is so that people understand that the cryptography that we use to transfer your data from inside your body to all these Wireless Sensor Networks has to be protected by the Department of Homeland Security.

This is why it's so dangerous to continue lying to the American public, where they think they can pick up their gun.

What do I mean?

So the biosensors that they lied about for the last five years and danced around, they just pretended. The FCC gave Medical Body Area Networks a clean bill of health in 2012. This ability to log into your body is so heavily well-known!

Like I mentioned, that Medical Implant Communication System, it's been around since 1999. Right there, in the history. That is the same system we're looking at, right now, with human body communication.

The signal is going through your tissue, only right here, on the physical layer of computer networking. That's why your body has a MAC ID. And before you start yelling and hollering, you need to understand that this is cybersecurity, at the highest level with our Department of Defense – Langley – everybody.

The Intra-Body Wireless Communication System is protected by DISA and CISA. And Homeland Security is who works with cybersecurity and infrastructure for biological surveillance under the skin. This is why I brought attention to the COVID Wireless Body Area Network, CoV-BAN.

Over and over, I begged people to talk about this for what it is:

"Using a number of wearable biosensors to examine the health status of the patient. The proposed CoV-BAN model is tested with five machine learning-based classification methods..."

What is that? Well, you don't know. Because every time I bring this up, everybody goes cross-eyed. You have human anatomy tied up in this, they're never going to tell you about.

You used to call it the "aura". It's called the human biofield. And to the resonance of your entire body, your DNA, your breathing, the way you walk, they have attached supervised machine learning prediction analytic algorithms only for you, just you.

And the reason that they did it is, in part this right here, non-cooperative human radar. This is math, Electronic Warfare-type of math.

So let's take a look at the "Detection and Identification of Non-Cooperative Unidentified Aerial Vehicle, Using a Commercial Off-the-Shelf Millimeter Wave RADAR with Sensor Networks."

Do you have any idea what any of that is? Probably not. And the reason you don't, is because we've had way too much BS-ing going on, in regards to Targeted Individuals. You don't have any Targeted Individuals.

You have sensors, Open Systems Architecture with all five branches of our military, for a military warfare doctrine known as Network-Centric Warfare. And if your military people had wanted, at any time for anybody to be safe with all this or have mitigation, they would have communicated with the sheriffs better. The sheriffs have been batting clean-up and catch-up for months, while idiots, like that Ivan Raiklin prick are out there, working all these militias up.

This is a serious problem. And the reason that it's a problem is because the majority of people out there have no damned idea that their body is literally tethered to the Cloud. They don't know that. They think that's a "Conspiracy Theory", which is disgusting.

Why is that disgusting? Well, I don't know. The International Journal of Research and Engineering Science and Management, the Wireless Body Area Network Framework for Patient Monitoring, telemedicine, and e-health, the medical Body Area Networks from… "A Scalable Wireless Body Area Network, Specifically for Biotelemetry".

Here's the one from our Psinergy: Techmetric PDF from the MDPI.

So explain it to me. Here's another one, in our Techmetric PDF from MDPI.

And if you notice, your body is always there, as is some white-coated psychopath who decided it would be better to just keep lying to people about the Remote Health Monitoring that they're using.

So this little memorandum is not a surprise at all, not at all, because it goes hand-in-hand with the Biodigital Convergence they refuse to talk about. And they'll tell you, "Oh, we talked about it."

Oh yeah. No, they didn't. They continue to let people sit there and be distracted and get worked-up about the dumbest crap you can think of: Skin color, sex, gender, all these other distractions. Excuse me, I appreciate if you feel strongly about those things, then that you will be able to hold your opinion until I'm done with this little mini-presentation. Then you can let me know if you still believe that skin color, gender-identification, and all those other things are going to help you, in any way to mitigate the system I am displaying in front of you!

So I would appreciate your hesitance to be upset. Thank you. It'll also help you continue to hear me and learn, versus getting all emotionally-wired – which you really don't want to do, at the moment.

If you can, pardon my nose, cranial breathing, roll your shoulders forward. If you've been sitting, just try to think, OK? This is the bio-digital convergence. The only thing that you've heard about it, almost guaranteed: Climate Change, endless screaming about Greta, "We're killing the planet!" and Smart Cities.

That's just the urban environment. You don't need to worry about that. They're all worked-up over nothing.

Well, what is this? It says "good health and well-being". What is "human augmentation"? What is "organ and human body on a chip"? What are "biobots"? Well, it says "exoskeletons" and "bionic implants".

OK...

Then, what is "sensor-based epidemiology monitoring" – for the environment, that you're so worried about? Well, that would be "geoengineering", which you don't believe in.

Remember, [Hurricane] Milton went down to a Cat 2. So, everything we learned about, from the Library of Congress and geoengineering, it's not real anymore!

This type of cognitive dissonance gets people ambushed in war, throughout military history. And right now, we're going to be focused on military doctrines of war, that they declined to tell you what the weapons actually are.

Image from: A Standard Journey for BioDigital Convergence

So let's focus:

"Sensor-based epidemiology monitoring", right next to all that "Geoengineering", straight across "Human augmentation".

What is this? More importantly, how does it work?

So what we do is, we go into your actual Biodigital Convergence information, and we're going to find out that this Biodigital Convergence uses the Internet of Things, Digital Twins, and Information Communication Technologies.

The reason for those ICT is that your Cognitive City, which you are inappropriately referring to as an "Ascension City" and all these other "Liberty City" things, uses your Cognitive City, your Ascension City, uses Information and Communication Technologies.

That's what ICT is. It's right here. Integrated, OK? It's Integrated.

Why?

Because, "A Cognitive City is a term which expands the concept of the smart city with the aspect of cognition or refers to a virtual environment where goal-driven communities gather to share knowledge. A physical cognitive city differs from conventional cities and smart cities in the fact that it is steadily learning through constant interaction with its citizens through advanced information and communications technologies (ICT)..."

So that means constant surveillance and constant monitoring. That's right.

Then, of course, like normal, or rather, normally I go through the nano- and the biodigital, but the nano is not where the issue is. Sorry, but it's not.

It allows them to look at the same networks they've been looking at for 30, 40 years, just more closely under your skin. So we got big problems, here because these are ISO standards with the United Nations. That's why they're in Red.

These are the types of numbers that professional people are out there, working on – and have been, for decades. Your Counterintelligence, narrative, Walter Cronkite-driven pricks decided to lie to you about biosensors, which is horrible, because those biosensors are ubiquitous. The reason they're ubiquitous, see?

Biosensors.

They use "specific biochemical reactions mediated by isolated enzymes, immunosystems, tissues, organelles, or whole cells to detect chemical compounds, usually by electrical, thermal, or optical signals."

Where's the nano? Because nano is not the only kind of biosensor! In fact, the nano is the brand-new one.

See? Graphene-Based Sensors and Health Monitoring, and graphene ain't the only thing, either.

Now briefly, I'm going to pull you out of that document to point out biosensor history. I have tried to explain that the biosensors are made out of your blood, bone, and tissue.

They're not made out of some random carbon nanotube that you can just "cleanse" out of you. I'm sorry. But biosensors go back through the '80s.

Do you remember the glucose test strips that you used to put your blood on a piece of paper and put it in a machine? Yeah. Well, they're miniaturized as you can see over here, in 2012, 2015. We have bioelectronics.

In 1998, we have DNA biosensors. This is just one paper out of a ton that we have gone over, on this channel, fighting your Counterintelligence pricks to be honest, about Electronic Warfare.

Your body is electrical. Your anatomy, known as the "human biofield", formerly known as the "human aura", is your electrical anatomy. It's your actual physiology. It's anatomy. That's why they never let you talk about it and they claim it's "religious".

Now, all of these "feature values" that we use with feature extraction are comprised of your daily activities, running, eating, brushing teeth, push-ups, ascending stairs, and divided through the Wireless Body Area Network by database.

Therefore, the United Nations goals of Network-Centric Warfare Doctrine, having to the edge, the embedded systems and "sensors of sensors", Open Systems Architecture, with the currently-deployed military doctrine – warfare doctrine – of the United States.

So you have something called "Position Navigation" and timing, watching those biosensors. You don't have a way to get "Off-Grid". You have Remote Patient Monitoring and Behavior Modification.

Oh, it gets more. Then, you have your Body Sensor Networks. Wherever you go, you won't be leaving that Smart City!

You won't be in a vehicle and you won't be getting into a building they don't want you in. This is the danger, in handing over your Body Autonomy to a white-coded Yeti, an EMT, or some other rando, who can physically send an electrical signal into any of these nodes. Artificial pancreas, ECG, body area aggregator, blood pressure, pulse, inertial sensors.

We'll come back to that in a minute. Forget it. I'll show you, now.

Biosensor taxonomy: It's actually "biosignals", not "biosensors". So someone was kind enough, on our channel, when this came up, the other day to leave you all a list of all the biosensors that are not nanoderivative.

They can be amplified by the [Internet of] intra-bio-, nano-things, but they don't have to be. The signal is kinematic, optical, chemical, electrical, acoustic, or thermal.

Biosignals are autonomous signals, produced by the living organism, energetically measurable in physical quantities using sensors, accelerometer, gyroscope, video camera, near infrared spectroscopy, mass spectroscopy, chemical, electrical, surface electrodes, magnimeter, microphone, sonograph, thermometer, thermal camera, thermometer, thermal camera.

And so, what are they watching? What human activities are they aggregating into databases for feature values? The way you move your hands, your motion, your eye gaze, your respiration, brain activity, heart, muscles, speech. Wow. Boy, it looks like they left out nothing!

That's right, because they're using molecular communication. See other videos.

So that's what they're watching, with Uncooperative Human Activity Recognition Radar so that "the City can maintain a constant interaction" – that's what it says – "with the citizen".

And then, the City will also maintain memory- and Cloud-based – some social feedback – of how your neighbors feel about your behavior.

Good job. Whatever you do, don't tell them about that! Don't tell them about the biosensors. They cannot escape. What do I mean? Make sure I've shown you all the pictures.

And also – so we're real, real clear: those of you that are little drone-hunters, in your Lower-Tier, you already know you can't get around the different library access of the systems that you're handed. It has to do, again, with National Security.

So, the industrial Internet of Medical Things is connected to the backend of your Fitbit, your Oura Ring, and all the rest.

Intra-Body Communications are for your nervous system. This is how the Smart City is going to talk to you. Keep an eye on your sensors! It's going to use Electronic Warfare, the same way that you thought Electronic Warfare was only for tanks and planes.

It's going to be under your skin with microwave, millimeter wave, terahertz, optical and inductive, capacitive and galvanic-coupling, with literal magnetism or electricity rearranging your cellular structure.

Now, not only do you not believe they've been busy reading your mind – which, that's already gone, 10 years old, done, way done, brain-to-brain interface, et cetera – but they're also reading your tissue, who you're talking to, and aggregating it into a database for Behavior Modification...

That goes with something called the Internet of Behaviors.

Again, with those biosensors. Yeah, Forbes Magazine told everybody in March of 2023, it's "the new communication protocol and ecosystem that promises to revolutionize the way we monitor, control, and model human behavior".

What's that about? Did you tell anybody that you gave permission to log into other people's bodies, as a job, so that you could rearrange not only their behavior, but their physical cell structure? No, you didn't.

You called it "Telehealth" and "e-Health". You said nothing! Did you bother to tell them that you send a drone over their home to take their blood pressure? 2021, IEEE again.

"We're going to have Wireless Body Area Networks, given they're increasingly significant for your health in healthcare applications, communicate with the drones.

"Security, fastest delivery, and energy consumptions are major concerns in Wireless Body Area Networks. This research focuses on the rapid data transmission between the patient and doctor" – using what? What's it say? Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. That's right.

"There are five sensors [signals] that are analyzed: your heart rate, your temperature, your motion, your oxygen, and your blood pressure."

Just getting started. Want to see that taxonomy list again? Now, let's have another look at that, shall we? Because then, you're going to tell me, "Oh, but–". Yeah, it's with the Department of Homeland Security.

And as usual, your WBAN Omnit software, that all your Yetis in the White Coats declined to talk about – mandated since 2012: This was always the goal; that the doctors and nurses can sit on their ass in their house and fire electrical signals under your skin from their recliner. Software. It logs into you the very same way that your phone logs into whatever it is you're logging into, the way that your laptop logs into your database at work with a Virtual Private Network.

Yeah. And why would that be? How is that possible? What is all this? Again, see other videos, if you're authentically confused. But for the sake of our folks, who are here, here's what we got going on.

You declined to tell anybody that you're using the actual human biofield for Pentagon Directive 3000.09. I've talked about it, numerous times. This is the autonomy and weapons systems, lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems that is in the Chapter One of that college textbook, that Sarah Westall denied was a college textbook.

And it's pretty obvious that they didn't want anybody to know about this. It's in section D, as in "dog", Folks. It's right there, right there.

And given that I just showed you that you can send a drone over someone's home to log into their intercardiac network of their heart or the piezoelectricity of their bone, it's kind of why I was on this! It's why I kept begging people, like your creators, who are allegedly from Frame Relay. They're just so smart scientists. They had great uncles with helicopters, but not a one of them could talk about Pentagon Directive 3000.09. Not a one of them.

Nope. They walked right around it. And now, that they're over there scaring the crap out of people because it's what they're good at.

OK, let's listen some more. Let's see if she says it.

(Rolls video of Maria Zeee again)

Maria Zeee: "So here's the history. In the 2016 version, the directive primarily focused on intelligence collection and ensuring civil liberties protections for US Persons. It emphasized 'strict oversight' and the 'need for authorization before collecting US Person information. "However, the 2024 version expands the Military's role, particularly in assisting civil law enforcement and authorizes the lethal force under specific conditions, raising questions about its use during potential civil unrest surrounding the election."

Sabrina Wallace: Now, in the '80s, when I was younger, this was called "logistics", for Counterintelligence, sewn-up, already with the local sheriff's departments.

So it's interesting to me, to watch you people lie about this, as if nobody knows, just to get the militias and the people that are ignorant working with the ham radio operators and they have no knowledge, apparently of your parallel Visible Light Communication networks. Give me a break.

So what's the big gambit here? Boy, I don't wonder. Let's continue listening:

(Continues to roll video of Maria Zeee)

Maria Zeee: Whether authentic or manufactured, ladies and gentlemen, we have to be very, very, very wary of False Flag operations. None of us – Conservatives don't want violence. Christians don't want violence. Trump supporters don't want violence.

Sabrina Wallace: I disagree with that. I think they do want violence, Maria. You know why? Because, not a one of them opened their mouth. They're too eager to grab their gun. And what they don't understand, which I know you do – I know you do – because you talked about the Biodigital Convergence.

"Intra-Body Communication for Biomedical Sensor Networks". Algorithms offer compensation ratios for ECG signals.

Do you know what a biosignal is? Do you know how easy it is to manipulate those electrical signals, coming and going from your body? Those, yeah, and anything else that goes with them.

"Biosignals are those measured and recorded from living beings". You might have heard of it, before.

This would be things like…ECG, EOG, your fMRI, and your signal-processing for motion control, all the different medical signals that we look at, when you're in-hospital.

It's weird, because the biofield – being right here, on the NIH – it's just completely weird. Watch what happens when we go to Biofield on the Wikipedia.

For those of you that still don't get it, it's fake. "Oh, it's medicine". What? Yeah:

"Bioelectromagnetics is the study of the interaction between electromagnetic fields and biological entities." That would be you.

"Areas of study include electromagnetic fields produced by living cells, tissues, or organisms."

Wow, so you've never had an MRI and you've never had an EEG. Wow, that's amazing, isn't it?

Down here, when I go to "Biofield" on the Wikipedia, it's going to tell me "fake, fake, fake, fake, fake".

Oh, it's "Medicine". Yeah, Biological Telemetry. So, what happened to the "Human Aura"?

Magnetic human body communication. Well, Sabrina, it looks like Kirlian photography...

"Magnetic human body communication refers to a technology where data is transmitted wirelessly through the human body using magnetic fields."

And I said, "Hey, Sports Dude, would you appreciate it, if somebody had two heavy-ass magnets in your testicles and you had no way to get ahold of that person? You didn't know who it was. And when you go into the hospital, they tell you you're a 'Whack Job', drug you and keep you there – and take all your money away?"

Yeah. What is all this? I thought the Human Aura was "fake". I thought it was "religious".

Oh, the Human Biofield, formerly known as the Human Aura, is the bread-and-butter of Information Surveillance and Reconnaissance, for 60+ years.

You lied to everybody and you told them the body's "Not electrical. Put on my wearable, get your Oura Ring out here."

Well, that's interesting because all of that, your Oura Ring, your Fitbits, it's all the backend of that Internet of Medical Things.

And if you notice here, the little green line or yeah, blue and it'll have a little green issue. That's your human body.

They're keeping all the data inside of you and they do write it to your DNA, but that's a separate video.

So we have Magnetic Human Body Communication. Here's the paper I was just showing you about Intra-Body Communication.

"We take measurements. We can connect the electricity or the magnetism with inductive coupling anytime we want to." It's all right here.

And when I go to "How Does Electromagnetic Warfare Work?", it's going to tell me "radio wave, microwave, millimeter wave, infrared, visible light."?

And so then, I go back over here and I open up my little Science Direct paper and I go to the "Taxonomy of Intra-Body Communication Technologies", what's it say?

Microwave, millimeter wave, terahertz, optical – that would be light – and the ultrasound:

Why is this system under the skin and tethered directly to your cardiac network, of your heart tissue?

Uh, National Security. It's called Electronic Warfare.

Did you tell anybody? No. They don't believe that their mind can be read. They don't believe that any of this is going on.

So the nerds and the hackers hump-up with DEFCON and DHS – and lie, like they breathe. This is 2007: "Engineering in Medicine". What is this?

What is this "sampling frequency and data rate for the blood pressure, the ECG, the EEG, and the body temperature and pulse"? What are you talking about? All you do is screen frequency and Quantum Dot. Nobody knows what the Hell are you talking about.

Oh, "transmission power", "size", "pill", "band-aid", "module".

What is all this? What technology houses Intra-Body Communication?

The Wireless Body Area Network. Since 1995. See other videos.

What about an Active RFID? Yeah. Did you tell humans about that? No. Chipping them like dogs. For surveillance.

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. OK.

So to those of us, here on the Channel, not only is this not new, this is what we've been trying to tell you. And your Lyon Man friends decided, "No, I don't need anybody to know I'm in Electronic Warfare. I'm a Radio Frequency Engineer. I have precious babies. They're so stupid."

