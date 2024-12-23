This Cyrus Parsa interview on the X22 Spotlight was originally published on April 15, 2020.

Since 2019, Parsa has been on a one-man quest to warn anybody who would listen about how the legal framework of Communist China was being used by the banksters to lay the foundation to impose the Globalist vision of absolute totalitarianism, via the emerging technologies of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and 5G/6G wireless communications technologies.

In the interest of safeguarding humanity and of simplifying for the average person the complex concepts involved in these technologies; the dangers these pose, as well as the positives, Parsa has written several books exploring the inter-connections between AI, US, China, Big Tech and the worlds' use of Facial Recognition, Biometrics, Drones, Smartphones, Smart Cities, IoT, VR, Mixed Reality, 5G, Robotics, Cybernetics, & Bio-Digital Social Programming and how the AI Global Network connects with the internet and the Human Bio-Digital Network, now being developed by companies such as Huawei, Facebook, Megvii Face++ and Google, to be deployed via the 5G and emerging 6G wireless communications networks, to control Autonomous Vehicles (self-driving cars), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones), cyborgs (human-robotic hybrids) and AI-driven slaughterbot drones. Over 50 major entities engaged in this work are connected to China.

Parsa has covered the present, emerging and future threats of Artificial Intelligence with Big Tech, "including technology that can be used for assassination or to control humanity's ability to have free-formed thoughts without AI Bio-Digital Social Programming."

In 2020, Parsa says that he sued former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, James Comey, John Brennan, Bill Gates, the World Bank and others, as he explains, here for:

1) Endangering the human race with the misuse of AI and biotechnology, which includes viruses and numerous other things, like quantum technology.

2) Negligent transfer of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, quantum technology, biotechnology, bioengineering and cybernetics, etc to China, by allowing them to do business with us; by allowing them to be embedded within our corporations and financing Chinese outlets to develop these technologies.

3) Complicity in the 20th century Communist genocides in Russia (60 million Christians); Germany (6 million Jews were and over 2 million German women and girls – from the age of 8 to 80 years were raped by the Russian Red Socialist Army for over two years); in China, North Korea Cambodia, Vietnam (100 million).

(A full transcript of the annotated interview, with many more details appear beneath the video linked below).

Running Time: 68 mins